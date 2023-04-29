The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, April 29, 2023
Bears draft Kennesaw State DT Travis Bell in seventh round

The 6-1, 305-pound Bell fits the mold of the H.I.T.S. principle defensive player Matt Eberflus wants. “I’m a nasty guy. I’m a hard worker. I’m physical. And I got a motor, man.”

By  Mark Potash
   
Travis Bell (96) is the first player drafted from Kennesaw State.

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The Bears drafted Kennesaw State defensive tackle Travis Bell in the seventh round (No. 218) of the NFL Draft.

The 6-1, 305-pound Bell had 34 tackles (16 solo), 1.5 sacks, 5.5 tackles for loss, three quarterback hurries and blocked a field goal last season.

“I’m self-driven,” Bell said. “I’m a nasty guy. I’m a hard worker. The work ethic is out the roof. I’m a physical guy. I’m physical. And I got a motor, man — y’all should expect to see me running sideline to sideline.”

The Latest
Cubs lefty Brandon Hughes’ injury again leaves the Cubs without a left-hander in the bullpen.
Cubs
Cubs put Brandon Hughes on IL for recurring left knee inflammation
Hughes’ IL move opened a spot on the active roster for Caleb Kilian.
By Maddie Lee
 
Chelsea FC v Borussia Dortmund: Round of 16 Second Leg - UEFA Champions League
Soccer
Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund will play friendly Aug. 2 at Soldier Field
Pre-sale tickets will be available at 9 a.m. Monday. Tickets for the public go on sale at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
By Annie Costabile
 
avery r. young, the first poet laureate of Chicago, performs during Poetry Fest at the Harold Washington Library Center in the Loop, Saturday, April 29, 2023.
Chicago
Chicago’s first poet laureate strives for accessibility: ‘Find the material that does touch your heart’
“The thing that makes you wake up to write the poem is the poetry, not the poem itself,” poet avery r. young said in his first public appearance after winning the literary title.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
Filephoto.png
News
Man shot and killed in Austin
He was outside Saturday in the 5200 block of West Adams Street when he was shot multiple times, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Purdue v Minnesota
Bears
Minnesota CB Terell Smith drafted by the Bears at No. 165
Smith started 29 games over a five-year career — he got an extra season of eligibility because of the coronavirus — with the Golden Gophers.
By Patrick Finley
 