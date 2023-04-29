Bears draft Kennesaw State DT Travis Bell in seventh round
The 6-1, 305-pound Bell fits the mold of the H.I.T.S. principle defensive player Matt Eberflus wants. “I’m a nasty guy. I’m a hard worker. I’m physical. And I got a motor, man.”
The Bears drafted Kennesaw State defensive tackle Travis Bell in the seventh round (No. 218) of the NFL Draft.
The 6-1, 305-pound Bell had 34 tackles (16 solo), 1.5 sacks, 5.5 tackles for loss, three quarterback hurries and blocked a field goal last season.
“I’m self-driven,” Bell said. “I’m a nasty guy. I’m a hard worker. The work ethic is out the roof. I’m a physical guy. I’m physical. And I got a motor, man — y’all should expect to see me running sideline to sideline.”
