The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, July 31, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Tyler Scott benefiting from Bears’ crowded WR room

The fourth-round rookie from Cincinnati has speed to burn, but is leaning on teammates DJ Moore, Darnell Mooney, Chase Claypool, Equanimeous St. Brown and Dante Pettis to learn the all-important little things that make a difference in the NFL.

By  Mark Potash
   
SHARE Tyler Scott benefiting from Bears’ crowded WR room
Chicago Bears Offseason Workout

Bears rookie wide receiver Tyler Scott has showed off his speed — a 4.37 40-yard dash at Cincinnati’s pro day last spring — at training camp in Lake Forest.

Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Bears rookie wide receiver Tyler Scott showed off his speed early in training camp, beating cornerback Michael Ojemudia (a 4.45 speedster himself) on a go-route for downfield completion from Justin Fields on the second day of practice last week. 

That speed — a 4.37 40-yard dash at Cincinnati’s pro day — got him this far. But it’s Scott’s ability to watch and learn from teammates like DJ Moore, Darnell Mooney and Chase Claypool that likely will get him to the next step and give him the best chance to contribute as a rookie. 

“I watch DJ and DJ is always one step ahead of everybody,” Scott said. “He sees things before it happens. That just comes from experience … watching film and things of that nature.” 

The 5-11, 185-pound Scott, a fourth-round pick in the 2023 draft (No. 133) from Louisville, faces an uphill battle to make an impact this season, with Moore, Mooney, Claypool and Equanimeous St. Brown among those ahead of him. But he has one advantage last year’s rookie hopeful, third-round pick Velus Jones, did not have — a better room to compete with and learn from. 

Jones, the 71st pick of last year’s draft, entered a more modest receiver room — Mooney, St. Brown, Byron Pringle and Nsimba Webster in the front row. Scott faces more competition, but also gets the benefit of more experience and talent to learn from. Moore, for instance is the kind of receiver who makes every other guy in the room a little better. 

Scott, 21, has a lot of receivers ahead of him, but that also is a benefit. Mooney was a fifth-round pick in 2020. He knows what it’s like to work his way up in the NFL. 

“Mooney, he’s a guy that I love, because of his mind-set. He is his own man,” Scott said. “H’s just like, ‘Listen, do you, man. Just be you. Don’t be a robot. If you see something drawn up on paper, you’ve got to get it done. It’s football. They brought you here for a reason, and you’ve got to do things that separate you from the rest.’ I love that about him.” 

Scott, in fact, is getting all sorts of help from everyone in the receiver room — including teammates he could be taking snaps from this season. 

“EQ [St. Brown], a vet type of guy. He’s that guy that it’s the little things. Whether it’s after you catch the ball in drills, finishing up field or, ‘Hey, somebody just did something in front of you [in a drill], you need to be watching and paying attention just in case you are up next. You need to know so you don’t make the same mistake.

“And then Dante [Pettis], he’s out right now [on the non-football injury list], but he’s a guy who has been keeping an eye on me whenever I’m running routes … he just coaches me up. Coach will make a correction and he will ask me … ‘Hey, you know why he’s saying that?’ So we just kind of talk like that.” 

That kind of support is one reason why Scott has made a good first impression. There’s a long way to go, but Scott is better off being in a crowded receiver room with experience for him to lean on than a wide-open one that would give him a better immediate opportunity. 

“Woo, Tyler Scott — he’s fast, man. I love his speed,” Bears special teams coordinator Richard Hightower said, responding like most coaches do when asked about Scott. “I love the fact that he is so dialed-in. Every time a correction is made, he never makes the same mistake twice. I love that about him, because it tells me that it’s important to him and he wants to be the best.” 

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Moves by Teven Jenkins, Cody Whitehair key to Bears’ o-line overhaul
The Bears are on edge about pass-rushers, but can get help from within
Halas Intrigue, Episode 288: Analyzing Week 1 of Bears training camp
Devin Hester gives Bears WR Velus Jones advice as he angles for spot as return man
Fields notes: Choppy day for QB Justin Fields as Bears resume training camp
Is it realistic to think the Bears’ Justin Fields can do the unthinkable — throw for 4,000 yards?
The Latest
Tim Anderson (7) of the White Sox is congratulated by teammates after homering against the Cleveland Guardians on July 29.
White Sox
Focus of White Sox: ‘Loosen up, have some fun’
“The clubhouse has been kind of weird all year,” Michael Kopech said. “We had high expectations. I don’t know if we ever clicked or really got close to reaching our potential.”
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, center, runs a drill with cornerback Christian Benford, left, and safety Dean Marlowe.
NFL
Bills’ Damar Hamlin practices in pads for the first time since cardiac arrest
“A super big hurdle as you can imagine. Like, I pretty much lost my life playing this sport,” Hamlin said.
By John Wawrow | Associated Press
 
A photo of Bears left guard Teven Jenkins at practice.
Bears
Moves by Teven Jenkins, Cody Whitehair key to Bears’ o-line overhaul
Both players have embraced new positions as the Bears put together what they believe will be their strongest offensive line in years.
By Jason Lieser
 
DeMarcus Walker (95) had seven sacks for the Titans last season.
Bears
The Bears are on edge about pass-rushers, but can get help from within
The Bears pressured the passer on 22.3 percent of their snaps when they didn’t blitz last year, per Pro Football Focus, and sacked the quarterback 2.8 percent of such times. Someone else is coming to help — probably.
By Patrick Finley
 
Nick_Gravenites.jpg
Movies and TV
Blues documentary ‘Born in Chicago’ finally arrives after more than a decade of woodshedding
Movie focuses on the genre’s elders mentoring young turks including Mike Bloomfield and Paul Butterfield in the 1960s.
By Jeff Johnson | For the Sun-Times
 