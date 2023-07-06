The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, July 6, 2023
Bears training camp tickets available today

Tickets — which will be mobile only and general admission — are available on a first come, first served basis and fans can select up to four tickets per day. No walk-up tickets will be available.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Bears offensive lineman Darnell Wright, left, works with offensive lineman Josh Lugg during rookie minicamp in May.

Free tickets for Bears training camp are available today via Ticketmaster.

Nam Y. Huh/AP

Free tickets to Bears training camp are available starting today via Ticketmaster.

Fans will be allowed to watch nine practices at Halas Hall: on July 27-29, July 31, Aug. 1, Aug. 4 and Aug. 8-10. All Halas Hall practices will start at 10 a.m.

Players will report on July 25 with the first practice taking place the following day. Camp will run about three weeks, with the final Halas Hall practice on Aug. 14.

Anyone who can’t attend can transfer their tickets to someone else via the Bears mobile app. 

Fans are asked to park at Hawthorn Mall and take a shuttle into Lake Forest. There is no parking at Halas Hall. Fans are allowed to exit and re-enter the practice.

The Bears ticket sales and services department can answer any questions at 847-615-2327.

