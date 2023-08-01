Bears claim DT Bravvion Roy off waivers

The Bears, still trying to fortify their interior defensive line, claimed defensive tackle Bravvion Roy off waivers from the Carolina Panthers on Tuesday, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported.
The 6-1, 330-pound Roy, 26, played three seasons for the Panthers after being drafted by them in the sixth round in 2020. He had 17 tackles, one interception and three pass break-ups in 13 games (four starts) for Carolina last season.
Roy was waived Monday by the Panthers, who are transitioning from a 4-3 defense to 3-4 alignment under first-year defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero.
Burger hit 25 home runs for White Sox to go with a .214/.279/.527 hitting line with an .806 OPS in 88 games.
Lynch will make her findings public after examining the university’s accountability mechanisms, the university announced Tuesday.
Rather than sweep everybody out as part of his massive cleanup project at Halas Hall, Poles has salvaged good value out of some of the players he inherited.
Notes: Pitching prospect Cade Horton has been promoted to Double-A.
After all but being handed a starting cornerback job in the offseason, Stevenson already is being pushed by fellow rookie Terell Smith. “I didn’t earn anything. I have no straps in the league ... It’s a competition until the end,” he said.