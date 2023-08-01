Bears claim DT Bravvion Roy off waivers

The Bears, still trying to fortify their interior defensive line, claimed defensive tackle Bravvion Roy off waivers from the Carolina Panthers on Tuesday, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported.

The 6-1, 330-pound Roy, 26, played three seasons for the Panthers after being drafted by them in the sixth round in 2020. He had 17 tackles, one interception and three pass break-ups in 13 games (four starts) for Carolina last season.

Roy was waived Monday by the Panthers, who are transitioning from a 4-3 defense to 3-4 alignment under first-year defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero.

