The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, February 28, 2024
Bears Sports

‘You can’t deny talent’ — debunking another Caleb Williams myth

The latest myth was debunked Wednesday when the USC quarterback said he’d be willing to play for the Bears were they to draft him first overall.

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE ‘You can’t deny talent’ — debunking another Caleb Williams myth
Jaylen Sneed sacks Caleb Williams during the second half Saturday night at Notre Dame Stadium.

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA - OCTOBER 14: Caleb Williams #13 of the USC Trojans is sacked by Jaylen Sneed #3 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium on October 14, 2023 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 776015423

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

INDIANAPOLIS — The latest Caleb Williams myth was debunked Wednesday when the USC quarterback said he’d be willing to play for the Bears were they to draft him first overall.

"If I get drafted by the Bears, I'll be excited," Williams told ESPN in a phone interview. "If they trade the pick, and I get drafted by someone else, I'm just as excited. Speaking about Chicago, they have a talented team, a talented offense and defense.”

He even name-dropped Michael Jordan, Walter Payton and deep-dish pizza.

“The Bears have the last say,” Williams said. “Regardless of how I feel, I'm not pushing an agenda of, 'Yeah, I want to go. Or no, I don't want to go.' I'm excited for whatever comes.”

That it was ever a question is the result of offseason rumors that at times bordered on the ridiculous. One day after host Colin Cowherd said Williams’ camp didn’t want to go to Chicago — a claim he’d later retract —the quarterback posted an Instagram picture of himself as a small child wearing a T-shirt with a bear on it. Others wondered whether Williams’ father Carl would ask for a share of team ownership — which is against league rules. Some doubted Williams would declare for the draft at all when he waited until the deadline day to make his announcement.

Williams does not have an agent, something that makes communication between teams and his camp different. Because Williams is all-but-locked into being the No. 1 overall pick, though, he saves himself money by foregoing one.

“I do think there's a benefit to having an agent — they're experienced and they've gone through the process,” Bears general manager Ryan Poles told the Sun-Times this week. “But I also understand [not having one] from a business perspective.”

Williams — who will not throw this week — arrived in Indianapolis on Wednesday and was set to have a 20-minute meeting with the Bears at night.

Some Bears scouts had met Williams before, but Poles had not. Williams was also slated to meet with the Commanders — who are his hometown team and hold the second pick — as well as the Giants (No. 6), Falcons (No. 8), Jets (No. 10) and Vikings (No. 11), per NFL Network.

“The [meeting] here really is to get a feel of a player's personality,” Poles said.

They already know about his skillset. Another myth that was wiped out Wednesday was that Williams’ struggles last year — the Trojans went 8-5 — dented his draft stock.

UCLA, Washington and Notre Dame all beat USC last year — by a combined 56 points — yet defenders from all three schools said they were wowed by Williams.

When USC traveled to Notre Dame, the Irish tried to mask their defense until the last second so the Trojans couldn’t glance at their own sideline for audibles. That worked better than the year prior, when USC beat Notre Dame by 11 and Williams eventually won the Heisman Trophy.

“What was so dangerous about him was his ability to extend plays,” Notre Dame linebacker J.D. Bertrand said. "Two years ago you’d see that — he made a four-second play into an eight-second play.”

Williams did that against Washington, using a slow-motion spin move early in the game. Huskies edge rusher Zion Tupuola-Fetui remembers running off the field after the first drive and telling teammate Bralen Trice to look at the size of the quarterback’s legs.

“Did you see his legs, bro?” Tupuola-Fetui said. “He’s massive. He’s built like a bulldog.”

Now it’s the Bears’ turn to see him up close.

"He can make every throw on the field, so there’s not too much slowing him down," said UCLA defensive lineman Gabriel Murphy, who admittedly hated to credit a rival. "It’s just trying to apply pressure …

“He’s the best quarterback I played in college … You can’t deny talent.”

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Florida State DT prospect Braden Fiske learned all about Bears’ defense at Senior Bowl
Bears could have top choice of pass rushers with No. 9 pick in NFL Draft
A trade would lead to a definitive answer on Justin Fields and end a seemingly endless argument
Bears’ player working conditions among top 10 in the NFL, according to NFLPA survey
Top QB Caleb Williams ‘excited’ to play for Bears, looking for ‘healthy situation’
Bears want rangy free safety to pair with Jaquan Brisker
The Latest
Cut beef pot roast into thin slices and serve your family a treat.
Recipes
March 6 Menu planner: Beef pot roast is tasty and easy to prepare
Thinking ahead to your next few meals? Here are some main dishes and sides to try.
By Andrews McMeel Syndication
 
Branding for the Democratic National Convention is displayed on the scoreboard at the United Center.
2024 Democratic National Convention
At Democratic convention in Chicago, perks for big Biden campaign donors include coveted credentials, hotels
When it comes to qualifying for perks — and this is true for Democrats and Republicans in past conventions — big donors can vault into the elite ranks either by direct giving or raising political cash. The Sun-Times has exclusive details on what is being offered to the Biden Victory Fund’s donors at this summer’s Chicago gathering.
By Lynn Sweet
 
Yoan Moncada at White Sox spring training on Feb. 20, 2024.
White Sox
All eyes — including Mike Moustakas’ — are on White Sox’ Yoan Moncada in third baseman’s contract year
Manager Pedro Grifol is harping on focus and concentration from Moncada.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
NFL Combine Football
Bears
Bears could have top choice of pass rushers with No. 9 pick in NFL Draft
In 10 of the last 11 drafts, the first pass rusher was gone no later than No. 5, but this year sets up nicely for the Bears to address their second-biggest need.
By Jason Lieser
 
20240214_CHOOM_mm0323.jpg
The Sip
On tap in Chicago: THC-infused beverages may mean new opportunities for Illinois breweries
With enthusiasm for craft beer leveling off, Chicago’s Hopewell is on the vanguard of breweries venturing into this drink space — if they can cut the red tape, that is.
By Steve Hendershot
 