The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, March 12, 2024
Bears Sports NFL

Bears GM Ryan Poles must balance caution, aggressiveness in free agency

While he wants to maintain flexibility, Poles also is pressed to make the Bears a winner next season and needs more help than he’ll be able to find in the upcoming draft.

By  Jason Lieser
   
Bears general manager Ryan Poles

GM Ryan Poles’ only signings so far have been modest deals for running back D’Andre Swift and tight end Gerald Everett.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Now in his third offseason as Bears general manager, it’s clear Ryan Poles has little interest in trying to “win” free agency. And that’s prudent, given that building through the draft has proven to be a far more reliable path to success.

But he might second guess whether he’s been overly conservative. Poles went into free agency flush with salary-cap space for the second year in a row, but hasn’t come close to making a splash in the first two days.

His lone move Tuesday was agreeing with journeyman tight end Gerald Everett on a two-year, $12 million contract with $6.1 million guaranteed, following the three-year, $24 million deal he made with running back D’Andre Swift on Monday.

Also on Tuesday, former Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney agreed to a three-year, $39 million contract with the Falcons. That’s a nice haul coming off the worst season of his career, managing just 31 catches for 414 yards and one touchdown.

Poles had hoped to sign Mooney to an extension last year, but the two sides were too far apart leading up to the season, then he struggled and it was clear by the end he and the team were ready to move on.

There was a prevailing thought that Mooney, 26, would be best served taking a one-year deal with a good offense to reestablish his value with an eye on free agency in 2025, but he got the best of both worlds. Not only did he get a massive payday, he landed in what probably will be the best offense of his career with quarterback Kirk Cousins, running back Bijan Robinson and other potential stars in Atlanta.

Everett, meanwhile, is joining his fourth team in eight seasons at 29. However, he’s coming off a decent two-year run with the Chargers in which he totaled 109 catches for 966 yards and seven touchdowns. Since the Bears already have Cole Kmet as their top tight end, they’re probably hoping for Everett to continue producing along those lines.

He played his first four seasons with the Rams after they drafted him in the second round out of South Alabama in 2017. He went No. 44 overall, one spot before the Bears picked Adam Shaheen.

Unlike other sports, spending sprees in free agency generally are ill-advised. However, checking specific boxes to shore up deficiencies is sensible.

Poles did that last year by throwing down $72 million over four years for linebacker Tremaine Edmunds to replace Roquan Smith. Other than that, the only free agents he has signed for $10 million per year or more have been guard Nate Davis and a late-summer deal for defensive end Yannick Ngakoue. He also tried to sign defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi in 2022, but that deal fell through on a medical exam.

When he sees his roster arrive at training camp in July, he might wish he had been more aggressive. The Bears have immediate big needs at quarterback, wide receiver (at least two) and defensive end. They have shortfalls that are still important, though not quite as pressing, at offensive tackle and defensive tackle.

And as Poles looks to attack those, he has just two high-value draft picks at Nos. 1 and 9. Assuming he uses the top pick on USC quarterback Caleb Williams, that leaves one spot left where he can expect to land an instant contributor.

The Bears don’t pick again until the third round at No. 75 overall, followed by two fourth-rounders and a fifth.

They need another pass rusher opposite Montez Sweat, but watched as the Vikings landed Jonathan Greenard and the Eagles picked up Bryce Huff — both in their mid-20s coming off double-digit-sack seasons — on Monday.

There still are moves for Poles to make, and hopefully for the Bears’ sake the prices are leveling or dropping on some free agents, especially defensive ends and wide receivers, who could help.

The best pass rusher available is former Vikings star Danielle Hunter, and he’s likely to get big money. The Bears could go younger and probably cheaper by targeting another ex-Viking in D.J. Wonnum.

Either would fill a need, and while free agency should never be the main avenue for doing that, it is part of the equation.

Contributing: Patrick Finley.

