Justin Fields’ market has only reinforced Ryan Poles’ likely QB decision

Two weeks ago, general manager Ryan Poles made it clear that he wanted to do right by quarterback Justin Fields — so long as a trade was good for the Bears, too. He also said he wanted to settle his quarterback issue quickly.

So much for that.

Two days after the start of the league’s free agency period, it’s clear that no team in the NFL is saving their starting job for Fields. The last obvious vacancy was snatched in the early hours Tuesday, when the Vikings agreed to sign Sam Darnold to a one-year deal. The Bears don’t figure to get the second- or third-round pick for which they’d hoped by trading Fields, either. And there’s a chance this drags on even longer.

How did we get here?

USC quarterback Caleb Williams’ decision to hold off on taking a physical until he visited teams at their individual facilities might have slowed the Bears’ timeline a bit. Poles and a cadre of Bears officials will travel to USC next week for Williams’ pro day and plan to visit with him at Halas Hall soon thereafter. But the fact remains: Poles would have moved Fields by now if he got an offer he couldn’t refuse. And he hasn’t.

Poles hasn’t misplayed the market as much as the market has reinforced a decision the Bears are bound to make before the April draft.

Poles inherited Fields from former general manager Ryan Pace, and even had to trudge through his first draft without a first-round pick because of the trade used to acquire him. But when Poles decided to trade the No. 1 overall pick to the Panthers last year instead of drafting a quarterback, he took on responsibility for Fields’ future.

The trade gifted the first overall pick this year —likely Williams — to the Bears. The NFL’s indifference toward Fields is proof Poles would be making a wise decision by drafting the USC star. If Williams becomes what many believe he can be, no one will remember what Poles could — or couldn’t — get for Fields. Getting what he can, though, is better than the alternative.

Until then, we wait. And we wonder: is there a landing spot anywhere in the league that’s better than the position Fields is currently in?

On social media Tuesday, two former Bears argued for Poles to both draft Williams and keep Fields. Kyle Long and Chase Daniel — who work for CBS Sports and NFL Network, respectively — said the Bears should start Williams and mothball Fields. Once a team had a quarterback injured during the season, they argued, the Bears could trade Fields for more than they could get today.

That’s risky and unlikely. If the Bears want to put Williams in the best situation possible, why would they have him battle a popular incumbent? Even if they were clear about their intentions to start the rookie, fans would chant Fields’ name after Williams’ first mistake.

Poles would rather avoid any awkwardness, but he won’t give Fields away. Still, it's hard to see a team giving up more than a fourth-round pick for someone they consider a backup. Even the backup jobs have started to dry up. Drew Lock, who seemed a sensible choice to join the Bears to help teach coordinator Shane Waldron’s offense, agreed to a contract with the Giants. The Commanders, who could choose a quarterback second overall, signed Marcus Mariota. The Patriots, who could draft a quarterback third, signed Jacoby Brissett. The Raiders grabbed Gardner Minshew. The Browns took Jameis Winston. The Jets agreed to sign Tyrod Taylor.

Perhaps Fields could compete against incumbent starters on the Titans or Seahawks. Maybe the Broncos decide that Fields’ $3.2 million salary in 2024 lessens any risk, or the Eagles see a similarly skilled second-stringer behind Jalen Hurts.

Regardless, there's no clean fit for Fields — or a massive trade haul awaiting his GM.