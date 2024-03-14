The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 14, 2024
Bears Sports NFL

Bears agree to sign center Coleman Shelton to 1-year deal

Shelton spent five years with the Rams.

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Bears agree to sign center Coleman Shelton to 1-year deal
The Bears are signing Coleman Shelton, who spent the last two years as the Rams’ starting center, to a one-year deal.

The Bears are signing Coleman Shelton, who spent the last two years as the Rams’ starting center, to a one-year deal.

Kyusung Gong/AP

The Bears are signing Coleman Shelton, who spent the last two years as the Rams’ starting center, to a one-year deal.

Shelton is an undrafted free agent from Washington who’s spent his first five years with the Rams, the first three as a backup. He’s expected to compete with Ryan Bates for the starting center job. The Bears traded for Bates, a former Bills player whom they'd chased for years, last month.

Pro Football Focus graded Shelton as the 17th-best center in the NFL last year. Lucas Patrick, the Bears’ center last year, ranked 30th.

Shelton worked under new Bears coordinator Shane Waldron from 2019-20 and with new Bears pass game coordinator Thomas Brown from 2020-22.

The Bears aren’t expected to re-sign Patrick. They cut center/guard Cody Whitehair last month. Guards Nate Davis and Teven Jenkins are expected to flank the center.

2024 Bears free agency sidebar

Bears free agency news

Green Bay Packers v Chicago Bears
Bears
After quiet start to free agency, Bears still lagging in NFC North
By Jason Lieser
 
Bears general manager Ryan Poles.
Bears
Ryan Poles’ fireworks-free free-agency period marches on
By Patrick Finley
 
*** BESTPIX *** Chicago Bears v Atlanta Falcons
Bears
WR Darnell Mooney’s storybook rise with Bears ends as he heads to Falcons
By Jason Lieser
 
Bears defensive back Jaylon Johnson celebrates after an interception and touchdown during the fourth quarter.
Bears
With QB in spotlight, Bears’ defense can’t be ignored
By Mark Potash
 

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Safety Kevin Byard brings unreal durability to Bears
Bears free agent tracker: Who’s coming and going at Halas Hall
Bears sign ex-Chargers LB, special-teamer Amen Ogbongbemiga
Bears sign QB Brett Rypien
Bears would be asking for trouble by keeping Justin Fields as backup to Caleb Williams
Simone Biles shows love for Chicago (and hot dogs) after Bears sign her husband, Jonathan Owens
The Latest
An aerial view of Millennium Park on opening day in 2004.
Entertainment and Culture
Common, Fruko y sus Tesos to headline Millennium Park 20th anniversary festival
The four-day festival in the park is only one of 80 free events scheduled for the park this summer.
By Miriam Di Nunzio
 
Crime scene tape
Crime
Argument leads to shooting near Art Institute in the Loop
Two men were arguing when one of them, a licensed gun owner, shot the other, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Two bears at the Illinois Taxidermist Association Convention in 2017.
Outdoors
Taxidermist convention and fly-fishing films lead Go & Show
Illinois Taxidermist Association Convention in Springfield and the Fly Fishing Film Tour in Downers Grove highlight the weekend.
By Dale Bowman
 
Chicago_Police_SUV.jpg
Crime
SUV fatally rams woman during Grand Crossing hit and run
The crash happened outside Forman Mills and is being investigated as a homicide, police said.
By Rosemary Sobol and Mary Norkol
 
eclipse082417.jpg
News
What to know, where to go for next month’s total solar eclipse
The Chicago area will experience a partial eclipse April 8, but downstate Carbondale will be in the path of totality, where the moon completely blocks the sun, for the second time in 10 years.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 