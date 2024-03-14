Kevin Byard on Bears’ defense: ‘You want to be a part of something like that’

Kevin Byard has been familiar with the Bears’ defensive scheme since 2018, when the safety began the first of four seasons playing in the same division as then-Colts coordinator Matt Eberflus.

He knows the Bears’ players, too — they got his attention last year, when they led the NFL in interceptions over the final 10 weeks of the season.

“I really like what Coach Matt is building here, just as a team,” Byard said Thursday, four days after agreeing to a two-year, $15 million deal. “There’s a lot of things to be excited about. But like I said, this defense has a lot of great pieces here for sure, especially in the secondary.”

He rattled off the Bears’ players by name.

“I’ve been watching [safety Jaquan] Brisker and [cornerback] Jaylon Johnson,” he said. “And obviously, Kyler Gordon, the slot, he’s a twitchy guy, too. He’s really good. And Tyrique Stevenson was a rookie last year, so I think he played pretty good as well, too.”

The Bears brought it Byard to make the best part of their defense better. Byard made the Pro Bowl twice and was named an all-Pro two times in his 7 ½-year career with the Titans. They dealt him to the Eagles at midseason last year. Philadelphia cut him two weeks ago, and the Bears acted fast.

“I see guys who want to be successful, I see guys having fun playing together, making plays,” Byard said. “You want to be a part of something like that. That’s what’s very exciting for me. Just having a lot of pieces already in place on this defense, I can just come in and do what I need to do to help this team and help this defense take it to the next level.”

The Bears had their choice from among a glut of Pro Bowl safeties on the free-agent market to replace Eddie Jackson. They chose Byard, who’s a superior tackler — he led all safeties in Pro Football Focus’ tackling grade last year after finishing second in 2022 — and a more consistent performer.

Byard has played more than 1,000 snaps in seven-straight years. Jackson did it three times in the past seven. Byard’s production dwarfs Jackson’s, too. Byard, who has played one more season than Jackson, has 28 career interceptions and four fumble recoveries. Jackson has 15 and six.

“[Byard] has been playing the game at a high level for a long time,” Johnson said this week, “so I’m definitely glad to have him.”

Amazingly, Byard has never missed a game due to injury in his eight-year NFL career. He said he’s never missed a practice, either, for anything other than the birth of his children.

He hopes that consistency will make an impact on his new teammates.

“The first thing I always try to do with any group of guys is, first, earn their respect,” he said. “I think one of the best ways you earn their respect is by showing up every single day, working extremely hard, studying in the classroom, practicing …

“Being available, being there, being a good resource. I think once you earn their respect you can kinda gain not that leverage, but that respect of the guys. So then you can actually vocally, you kinda have a little bit of clout with the guys.”

They already have a good thing going.

“These guys coming off the second half of the year, they were playing pretty good,” Byard said. “But you always have to reset the clock, reset everything and go earn it.

“We have the pieces, but it’s about putting it together. Last year’s success doesn’t dictate this year’s success at all. .... We have the pieces. It’s all about putting the work in.”