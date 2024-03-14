What does trading for Keenan Allen mean for the Bears’ draft?

The Bears didn’t land an edge rusher or a lockdown offensive tackle in the first wave of free agency.

Trading for receiver Keenan Allen, though, could allow them to focus on those two positions when they draft No. 9 overall next month.

Allen, for whom the Bears sent the Chargers a fourth-round pick Thursday night, erases the immediate need for a wide receiver to put opposite DJ Moore.

Three receivers are expected to be drafted in the top 10: Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison, LSU’s Malik Nabers and Washington’s Rome Odunze, likely in that order. Odunze in particular has been a popular projected fit for the Bears.

If the Bears drafted one of the three, they’d team them with Moore and Allen to form perhaps the most dangerous receiver trio in franchise history. The Bears would complete quite the turnaround from Ryan Poles’ first year, when Darnell Mooney was teamed with free-agent castoffs at receiver.

Adding Allen might not rule out drafting a receiver. He’s entering the final year of the contract he signed with the Chargers. Even if the Bears coax him into an extension, the soon-to-be 32-year-old figures to sign a short one.

If the Bears look elsewhere in the draft, they’ll have options at their biggest positions of need. Alabama’s Dallas Turner and UCLA’s Laiatu Latu could be available with the ninth pick; they’d be an upgrade even if the Bears add a rotational edge rusher via free agency.

Coach Matt Eberflus said at the NFL Scouting Combine that "you could always have more rushers, you could always have more corners." The Bears don't have enough pass rushers.

The Bears' defense seemed to approve of the move, though; safeties Jaquan Brisker and Kevin Byard, defensive end DeMarcus Walker and cornerback Jaylon Johnson all cheered the move on social media.

So turnt! — Quanny B. (@JaquanBrisker) March 15, 2024

Notre Dame’s Joe Alt, Penn State’s Olu Fashanu and Oregon State’s Taliese Fuaga are the jewels of the tackle class. One, if not two, should be available at No. 9. Coach Matt Eberflus was part of the contingent that traveled to Oregon State’s pro day earlier this week.

A blocker would be the best protection for the Bears’ next investment, which most around the NFL believe will be USC quarterback Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick. North Carolina’s Drake Maye and LSU’s Jayden Daniels are both likely to be drafted in the top four.

The Bears could also trade down in the draft to acquire extra picks. As it stands now, they have no selections between pick No. 9 and No. 75 — a problem they'd like to remedy.

Poles traded his own fourth-round pick to the Chargers but holds the Eagles’ selection at No. 122. The Bears don’t have picks the rest of the draft.

