The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, June 3, 2024
Bears Sports NFL

Bears make front-office promotions

Jeff King, who alongside Trey Koziol was a co-player personnel director, was promoted to senior player personnel director. Koziol is now the sole player personnel director.

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Bears make front-office promotions
BEARS-051124-61.jpg

Chicago Bears co-director of player personnel Trey Koziol walks on the field during Bears rookie minicamp at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, Friday, May 10, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

The Bears announced a series of front office promotions on Monday night.

Jeff King, who alongside Trey Koziol was a co-player personnel director, was promoted to senior player personnel director.

Breck Ackley has gone from assistant college scouting director to college scouting director. Francis St. Paul was upgraded from national scout to assistant college scouting director. DJ Hord, formerly of the Seahawks, was named pro scouting director.

Brendon Rehor and John Syty have moved from area scouts to national scouts. Other new roles include: Southeast area scout Ryan Cavanaugh, Midwest scout Ryan Weese, Midlands scout Keith Earle, pro scout Jake Ponikvar, Southwest scout David Dudeck and football administration and analytics coordinator Andrea Wright.

The Bears also promoted head athletic trainer Andre Tucker to senior director of sports medicine and player health. Tim Ridner was named assistant head athletic trainer and AJ Lamb the sports science director.


Next Up In Chicago Bears
Caleb Williams and 'Hard Knocks' will help bring the Bears out of their beige shell
Why Bears RB D'Andre Swift might be best thing to happen to QB Caleb Williams
This is exactly the right time for the Bears to be on HBO's 'Hard Knocks,' whether they like it or not
No Sweat: OTA absences no problem for Matt Eberflus
Bears QB Caleb Williams' trajectory? 'This week was better than last week'
Halas Intrigue podcast: Hard Knock life
The Latest
Anthony Irons stars as Civil Rights activist Stokely Carmichael (later Kwame Ture) in the world premiere production of "Stokely: The Unfinished Revolution" at Court Theatre. Photo by Michael Brosilow(1).jpeg
Theater
Drama of activist's life never fully unfolds in 'Stokely: The Unfinished Revolution'
There is genuine aesthetic ambition and beauty here. Why, then, does a play about Stokely Carmichael feel fundamentally drama-free?
By Steven Oxman | For the Sun-Times
 
CrimeScene-LCN-040213-1.jpg
Crime
Man shot, killed in South Shore
The man, 26, was in the 7000 block of South Merrill Avenue Monday about 3:40 p.m. when someone approached and shot him in his head, chest and waist, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
illinois-state-police-e1556445116337.jpg
Chicago
2 teens killed in Eisenhower crash while 1 reportedly changed a flat tire
Shealyn M. Sherwood, of Hoffman Estates, and Erik C. Cox, of Rolling Meadows, were killed in the wreck in the outbound lanes near Damen Avenue, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Faye Dunaway stars as screen legend Joan Crawford in the 1981 cult classic "Mommie Dearest."
Movies and TV
Author gets wired into 'Mommie Dearest' for a book on the campy classic
‘90s Music Box screening of the Faye Dunaway film helped spur A. Ashley Hoff’s interest in how the Joan Crawford exposé made it to the big screen.
By Jake Wittich | For the Sun-Times
 
The Cubs' Miguel Amaya and Nico Hoerner greet Seiya Suzuki after his grand slam in the second inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field on June 1, 2024.
Cubs
Crosstown Classic: Cubs need a boost as White Sox come to Wrigley Field
The Cubs and White Sox’ first meeting this season will be a two-game series this Tuesday and Wednesday.
By Maddie Lee
 