Bears make front-office promotions

The Bears announced a series of front office promotions on Monday night.

Jeff King, who alongside Trey Koziol was a co-player personnel director, was promoted to senior player personnel director.

Breck Ackley has gone from assistant college scouting director to college scouting director. Francis St. Paul was upgraded from national scout to assistant college scouting director. DJ Hord, formerly of the Seahawks, was named pro scouting director.

Brendon Rehor and John Syty have moved from area scouts to national scouts. Other new roles include: Southeast area scout Ryan Cavanaugh, Midwest scout Ryan Weese, Midlands scout Keith Earle, pro scout Jake Ponikvar, Southwest scout David Dudeck and football administration and analytics coordinator Andrea Wright.

The Bears also promoted head athletic trainer Andre Tucker to senior director of sports medicine and player health. Tim Ridner was named assistant head athletic trainer and AJ Lamb the sports science director.



