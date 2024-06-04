The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, June 4, 2024
Bears need to see progress from QB Caleb Williams in practice, but patience abounds with No. 1 pick

The big issue Tuesday was Williams and the offensive line struggling with cadence and false starts.

By  Jason Lieser
   
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft, practices during Bears rookie minicamp at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, Friday, May 10, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams has been up and down in first month or so with the team and he had a choppy performance Tuesday to begin mandatory minicamp.

Williams made some strong throws downfield, but also sailed an interception over the middle to safety Kevin Byard. And, perhaps more frustrating for coach Matt Eberflus, the offense had problems with false starts because Williams and the o-line had cadence issues.

“Obviously something we still have to work on, as you guys saw today, is the cadence,” Eberflus said. “There were half a dozen [false starts], so that’s something that needs to be worked out. That is something that needs to be addressed and worked on and improved on here in the next couple of days. We’d like to get that cleaned up.”

So is that an issue with Williams or the offensive line?

“It’s the whole team,” Eberflus said. “The whole offensive unit. We’ve got to get on the same page to make sure we’re [avoiding] pre-snap penalties, not getting behind the sticks. You guys saw today that we were first-and-15, second-and-15. It’s hard to operate that way.”

The Bears have two more minicamp practices this week and one practice next week (veterans not expected) as the final part of Organized Team Activities.

