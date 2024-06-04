Montez Sweat's goal: 'Be better than I was last year'

A year after Montez Sweat became the first player in NFL history to lead two teams in sacks in the same season, fueled a Bears surge in the second half and made the Pro Bowl for the first time, his goals for 2024 are pretty simple.

“Just be better than I was last year,” Sweat said.

Coming off a career-high 12 1/2 sacks last season, Sweat is set up to do that in 2024. After leading the Bears with six sacks in nine games after being traded from the Commanders at mid-season, he’s already here this year — well-versed in Matt Eberflus’ defense and in a comfort zone with all but two starters back. And he’s already signed a four-year, $98 million contract extension that runs through the 2027 season.

And he’ll be in a defense that — with his help — is expecting to take a big step in 2024 after finishing strong last year. The Bears led the NFL in scoring defense last year (17.1 points per game) in the final nine weeks (eight games) of the season.

The familiarity makes a big difference.

“Definitely,” said Sweat, who will turn 28 four days before the Bears’ 2024 regular-season opener on Sept. 8 against the Titans at Soldier Field. “We brought basically the same defensive staff back and we’ve got a lot of guys on defense back, so it’s definitely some familiar faces, familiar calls and that type of stuff. Kind of pick up where you left off, but we’ll see.”

Where last year Sweat was forced to learn the Bears’ defense on the fly — he played his first game with them four days after arriving in Chicago — he’s in a comfort zone this year, coasting through the offseason program.

Sweat, in fact, participated in his first on-field practice of the offseason Tuesday at the team’s mandatory mini-camp at Halas Hall, though he did not participate in team drills. He’s expected to do that at Wednesday’s mini-camp practice.

In his sixth year in the NFL, he’s in no rush. And he had the blessing of Eberflus, defensive coordinator Eric Washington and defensive line coach Travis Smith to do his own thing.

“It’s just a regimen that I build upon my years being in the league,” Sweat said. “I was in great contact with coach Flus, coach Washington and coach. Trav. Also, with the guys in the building just at staying in tune with the installs and all that type of stuff. It’s almost like I didn’t miss a beat.”

Sweat reaching a new level in his first full season with the Bears will be a huge key for Eberflus, whose defense with the Colts made a big jump in his third season in 2020 — from 18th to 10 in the NFL in points and from 16th to eighth in yards.

Eberflus’ familiarity with Sweat and his best fit in the defense is a factor, too.

“I really feel that Montez is in a good spot,” Eberflus said. “Obviously his talent level is there and our system and our culture really lets guys play at their highest level. We’re going to make sure guys play at their max effort, max intensity, max preparation, because that’s the way we do it.”

As the most accomplished — and highest paid — player on the Bears’ defense, Sweat will be an interesting test of the impact of Eberflus’ coaching philosophy. Allowing Sweat to ease his way through the offseason program is part of the philosophy of gaining his players’ trust and in getting the most out of them in response.

“We don’t walk by mistakes here,” Eberflus said. “It doesn’t matter if you’re Montez or DJ [Moore] or Caleb [Williams]. We have a standard of how we operate and it’s coached by the coaches and enforced by the players. He understood that coming in. He was very clear with our message on how we do things and he bought into it and he got better every week. We anticipate that this year, too.”

