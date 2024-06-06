As Bears vets break for summer, they're ready to win now

The first time Bears coach Matt Eberflus dismissed his veterans for the summer, he told them to get their track shoes on. Just months into his first head coaching job at any level, Eberflus was in the middle of trying to establish the team’s culture and work ethic. Conditioning, even in the summer of 2022, was going to be an essential part of his plan.

In his second year, Eberflus pointed to the experience gained in their difficult first season together when the veterans left for the summer. The best part about freshmen is that they become sophomores.

In Year 3, the timeline — and the coach’s message — is light years ahead. Eberflus is no longer worried about establishing his culture or praising the experience given to a young roster.

The Bears are built to win now.

Since this time last year, the Bears have added defensive end Montez Sweat, safety Kevin Byard, receiver DJ Moore and running D’Andre Swift — they’ve each made at least one Pro Bowl, and have combined for 10 — and two first-round picks, quarterback Caleb Williams and receiver Rome Odunze.

“The roster is different,” Eberflus said after Thursday’s final mandatory minicamp practice. “We’re in a different spot, all the way from the top. [General manager] Ryan [Poles] and I are in a different spot.

“We know what we’re looking for, we know how we’re doing it. We’ve had the experiences together of building this roster together, building this football team, so it’s in a different spot for sure.”

Safety Jaquan Brisker can feel it. He’s one of only five projected starters who suffered through the Bears’ 3-14 season two years ago.

“We definitely by now should be on the other side,” he said. “We shouldn’t be waiting anymore. It’s time to win now – our time is now, for sure. .... The time is this year. No more waiting.”

With that comes pressure. On Eberflus, who will be on the hot seat if the Bears struggle, and the players the Bears have assembled.

“The draft picks we brought in, the players that we added, it looks like we can be a very dangerous team on paper,” Brisker said. “But we’ve got to put it together in person.

“I don’t want to be in the ‘woulda, coulda, shoulda’ like we’ve been these last couple years.”

Poles said earlier this year that it was going to be difficult for players to make the Bears’ roster. That allows the Bears to “really hone in on battles” during training camp, Eberflus said. Chief among them will be competition at center between Ryan Bates and Coleman Shelton and a search for an extra pass rusher on obvious throwing downs — which might include a dip into free agency.

Having such distinct needs is a good problem to have. Especially compared to this time the last two years.

“Chemistry in football is such a big thing — knowing how certain guys are gonna play and certain guys are gonna fit, and even just how they are in terms of how you communicate with one another,” linebacker T.J. Edwards said. “So all those things really helps us a lot. … You continue to add pieces and we’ll sure continue to do that and see what happens. But, man, I’m excited about where we are, for sure.”

There’s reason to be.

“We’ve drafted well, we’ve developed players through time on task and through experience and exposure,” Eberflus said. “You can name a bunch of guys that have had that, and are really raising their game. And they’ve gotta do that again.”