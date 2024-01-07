Three keys for Bears vs rival Packers

Three keys for the Bears on Sunday afternoon at Lambeau Field:

1. Find another pass catcher.

With receiver Darnell Mooney concussed tight end Cole Kmet limited by a knee injury last week, receiver DJ Moore accounted for 159 of the Bears’ 268 receiving yards. The Bears need to be more diverse in their pass game against the Packers, whether it’s with quarterback Justin Fields throwing to Kmet — who played mostly run-blocking downs last week — or someone else. One suggestion: rookie Tyler Scott, whom the Bears feel is close to a breakout.

2. Lean on the rookies.

With Pro Bowl cornerback Jaylon Johnson doubtful with a shoulder injury, the Bears will likely start both their rookies: Terell Smith and Tyrique Stevenson. Both have been strong this season — Smith is the best cornerback in the NFL in run defense, per Pro Football Focus, and No. 31 overall. Only six players in the league have more interceptions than Stevenson’s four.

3. Hold the rope.

After being left for dead earlier this season, the Bears are shooting for their fifth win in six games. President Kevin Warren has noticed the positive vibes permeating Halas Hall. Would a dud at Lambeau Field change the mood as the Bears prepare to make major decisions at coach, quarterback and offensive coordinator?

