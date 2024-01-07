The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, January 7, 2024
Bears Sports NFL

Three keys for Bears vs rival Packers

With receiver Darnell Mooney concussed tight end Cole Kmet limited by a knee injury last week, receiver DJ Moore accounted for 159 of the Bears’ 268 receiving yards. The Bears need to be more diverse in their pass game against the Packers,

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Three keys for Bears vs rival Packers
merlin_115780222.jpg

Chicago Bears wide receiver Tyler Scott runs with the ball during the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Three keys for the Bears on Sunday afternoon at Lambeau Field:

1. Find another pass catcher.

With receiver Darnell Mooney concussed tight end Cole Kmet limited by a knee injury last week, receiver DJ Moore accounted for 159 of the Bears’ 268 receiving yards. The Bears need to be more diverse in their pass game against the Packers, whether it’s with quarterback Justin Fields throwing to Kmet — who played mostly run-blocking downs last week — or someone else. One suggestion: rookie Tyler Scott, whom the Bears feel is close to a breakout.

2. Lean on the rookies.

With Pro Bowl cornerback Jaylon Johnson doubtful with a shoulder injury, the Bears will likely start both their rookies: Terell Smith and Tyrique Stevenson. Both have been strong this season — Smith is the best cornerback in the NFL in run defense, per Pro Football Focus, and No. 31 overall. Only six players in the league have more interceptions than Stevenson’s four.

3. Hold the rope.

After being left for dead earlier this season, the Bears are shooting for their fifth win in six games. President Kevin Warren has noticed the positive vibes permeating Halas Hall. Would a dud at Lambeau Field change the mood as the Bears prepare to make major decisions at coach, quarterback and offensive coordinator?

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears put C Lucas Patrick on injured reserve
Bears vs. Packers — What to Watch 4
Bears’ defense gets to make a final statement vs. Packers
Bears president’s family foundation makes $1 million donation to Lurie Children’s Hospital
Even with huge decisions coming up, GM Ryan Poles has Bears in win-win situation
If the Bears keep Matt Eberflus, how will he make things better next season?
The Latest
Georgia_mug.jpeg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
Police_Tape_1.jpg
Crime
Man fatally shot in Englewood
He was in a car in the 800 block of West 72nd Street when he was shot, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Homewood-Flossmoor’s Bryce Heard (2) dunks the ball against DePaul Prep.
High School Basketball
Homewood-Flossmoor hands DePaul Prep its first loss of the season
Carson Brownfield’s actions speak loudly for No. 2 Homewood-Flossmoor. So do his words.
By Mike Clark
 
People ice skating at Wintrust Winterland at Wrigley Field.
Entertainment and Culture
At Wrigley Field ‘Winterland,’ a chance to go on the field and enjoy ice rides on a wintry day
Sunday is the final day for the Wintrust Winterland at Gallagher Way, which offers ice skating, ice bumper cars and other activities at the Cubs’ ballpark.
By Erica Thompson
 
Connor Bedard was placed on injured reserve Saturday.
Blackhawks
Disaster strikes Blackhawks again as Connor Bedard heads to injured reserve with fractured jaw
Nick Foligno also was put on injured reserve Saturday with a fractured finger (which he suffered fighting Brendan Smith after his hit that injured Bedard on Friday). The Hawks traded for Rem Pitlick and claimed Zach Sanford off waivers to fill out the forward roster.
By Ben Pope
 