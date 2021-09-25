 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Marc-Andre Fleury’s competitiveness, positivity already rubbing off on Blackhawks

Fleury takes every shot he faces in practice seriously, but also knows how to keep the team relaxed off the ice.

By Ben Pope
Marc-Andre Fleury has quickly made an impression on the Blackhawks.
AP Photos

Marc-Andre Fleury didn’t take kindly to Adam Gaudette and Ryan Carpenter scoring on him on consecutive shots Saturday.

The Blackhawks’ new marquee goaltender smashed his stick on the post, booted a puck out of his crease and sighed as he reset himself for another onslaught of rush drills.

Just three days into training camp, it’s very evident how seriously Fleury takes everything he does — even including practice.

“[Being competitive is] always something I’ve tried to do, right?” Fleury said. “I’ve found sometimes with age it becomes a little harder, especially getting back into it. But...I got a few weeks before camp to skate with the guys and get the timing back and all that stuff, so I feel good now. I feel like I can battle and play those rebounds and make it hard on them.”

“[Fleury] doesn’t give up on pucks,” Alex DeBrincat said. “Even if it’s going to be an empty net, he’s diving over to stop it. That’s what makes him so great.”

That mentality will fit in perfectly with DeBrincat and Patrick Kane, arguably Fleury’s two most dangerous practice adversaries. Kane in particular has already developed a friendly practice rivalry with Fleury, celebrating with excessive vigor — just to rub it in a bit more — every time he snipes the corner.

That’s something Kane hasn’t had many chances to do in his career, having scored just four career regular-season goals against Fleury (two against the Penguins, two against the Golden Knights).

“When...you play against a guy a bunch of times, you’re going to have certain times where you score on him, certain times where he has your number,” Kane said. “Just being competitive in practice, we both enjoy that. If I score on him with a shot, I might say something to him, or vice versa. It’ll be fun to enjoy that throughout the year.”

The goalie opposite Fleury in Group A has rotated each of the three days: Kevin Lankinen on Thursday, then Collin Delia on Friday with Lankinen placed on COVID-19 protocol, then Fleury’s old Knights teammate Malcolm Subban on Saturday with Delia out with a non-COVID illness.

That doesn’t matter so much when the Hawks have Fleury as their dependable, every-day No. 1 goalie. But even after 727 career starts, Fleury still wants to improve.

He and Hawks goalie coach Jimmy Waite have worked on puck skills — stopping dump-ins and passing to defensemen — along with rebound control and finding the posts in morning training sessions this week.

And off the ice, Fleury’s vibrant smile and easygoing personality — contrasting sharply with his ceaseless intensity on the ice — should help steady the Hawks adjust to this season’s higher expectations.

“His energy and how he practices is also how he is off the ice,” coach Jeremy Colliton said. “He’s always got a smile on his face. That helps... It will be a grind, and having those personalities can help bring the best out of everybody.”

Fleury isn’t the most talkative guy, preferring to “do it by example,” but he carries a reputation as one of the NHL’s most well-liked players for a reason.

Much like Corey Crawford, whose soft voice belied his watchful eye and keen sense of mood around the locker room, Fleury clearly knows how to keep a group humble through wins and confident through losses. He’ll be a valuable addition to the Hawks’ leadership group this year.

“If we have fun, if we feel good and we’re relaxed, to me that’s when you play your best hockey,” Fleury said. “Because if you get too tight, too serious, you overthink stuff and you squeeze your stick, and those are the [moments] where things won’t go as well. So if you can just stay relaxed and enjoy what you’re doing, I think we’re going to have some success.”

Next Up In Blackhawks

The Latest

With Jack Coan out, No. 12 Notre Dame beats No. 18 Wisconsin at Soldier Field

Chris Tyree returned a kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown and Drew Pyne threw a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter in relief of an injured Coan as the Irish won 41-13.

By Ralph D. Russo | Associated Press

What makes Josina Morita a formidable politician for these times

Morita, 41, is an urban planner, community organizer, outspoken advocate for racial justice, and — what may trump all — a working mother.

By Laura Washington

This You Gotta See: Justin Fields’ first start; Sky-Lynx showdown; Hawks’ preseason debut

Bears fans should prepare themselves for the possibility that Sunday’s game in Cleveland won’t be a smash success.

By Steve Greenberg

Source: Bears S Tashaun Gipson, Bengals S Vonn Bell fined $10,300 for taunting

Also, checking in on the unnecessary roughness penalty against Robert Quinn for hitting Joe Burrow out of bounds.

By Jason Lieser

Missing 12-year-old girl last seen in River North

Angelina Alkhafaji was last seen Friday near the 600 block of North Kingsbury Avenue, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

Bears NT Eddie Goldman scratched again, out vs. Browns in Week 3

Sunday will be his third game missed due to injury since returning to the Bears after his 2019 opt-out.

By Jason Lieser