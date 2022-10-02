Blackhawks notebook: Boris Katchouk injury widens Lukas Reichel’s path to making team

MILWAUKEE —It hasn’t come about in a way the Blackhawks would’ve preferred, but Lukas Reichel now has an easier path to make the Hawks’ opening-night NHL roster.

Entering the final week of the preseason — after the Hawks lost 3-0 to the Wild at Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum on Sunday —the roster battle on the forward side now looks more interesting.

Boris Katchouk will miss the next four to six weeks due to a left ankle sprain, the team announced Sunday, opening up his spot to challengers until at least November. Fellow depth forward Jujhar Khaira is also day-to-day with a right ankle injury.

It’s an unlucky break for Katchouk, who was having one of his best games in a Hawks sweater Saturday —plowing through Red Wings like a wrecking ball on his way to the net every shift —before exiting in the third period.

“He was skating really well; he was doing a great job on the penalty kill,” coach Luke Richardson said. “That sucks for him. Players work really hard in the summer to prepare for this, and [when] you don’t even get to start the season, it’s disappointing.”

If the Hawks want to replace Katchouk with a similar style of player, Reichel won’t be the guy. Josiah Slavin, who has looked like a budding ‘PK’ specialist this preseason, would more likely benefit in that situation.

But if the Hawks want to replace Katchouk with the best possible player overall, Reichel is the obvious choice. His vision and agility with the puck on his stick —orchestrating blue-line entries with ease —would be extremely valuable for these offensively challenged Hawks, if management is willing to throw him into the fire right away.

“There’s some flashes that [Lukas has] shown,” Richardson said. “Obviously, he’s got the skill. I found a couple clips for him defensively [where] he was in really good position. So now he’s just got to dig down and fight for that spot.

“He’s definitely skillfulenough to play in this league. He just has to make sure he keeps pushing to deserve that opportunity.”

Quicker decisions

Preseason caveats aside, it’s concerning —albeit not particularly surprising —that the Hawks have scored just four non-empty-net goals through their first four exhibition games.

They fielded completely different rosters Saturday and Sunday, yet both groups looked equally indecisive and ineffective in dangerous scoring areas. New signings Andreas Athanasiou and Max Domi have been two of the most frequent offenders in that regard: they continue to force lateral passes to Patrick Kane instead of shooting from the slot.

Jonathan Toews, who played Saturday but not Sunday, broke down a few issues the Hawks are experiencing.

“It comes down to guys talking more and knowing what their options are when they get the puck,” Toews said. “We just tended to kind of standstill, wait one, two, three seconds and then the play’s gone. You’re putting the next guy in a bad position, and it’s a turnover and then we spend a shift in our own zone.

“We’re just throwing it into an area to get rid of it and throw your teammate under the bus when he gets the puck... [If] you support each other better, support the puck carrier better and work harder to get to those open spots, then things are easier on the next player.”

Toews will probably spend much of the season frustrated. Most of his teammates simply aren’t upper-tier NHL players. But the Hawks would like to correct as many underlying problems as possible before training camp ends.

