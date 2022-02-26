Lukas Reichel impresses Blackhawks teammates, but weight gain needed

Brandon Hagel tried to envision a heavier version of Lukas Reichel while watching the current version of Reichel this past week.

“He’s just a little stick, but he’s definitely going to get stronger and it’s going to help his game a ton,” Hagel said. “[With] handling pucks, protecting the puck, he’s so good at it already. Imagine if he puts on 10 pounds. It’s going to be crazy. I’m excited to see where he is in a year. It’s going to be fun to watch.”

The future is what truly matters for Reichel, the Blackhawks’ top prospect, just as it is for the Hawks as an organization.

There was some thought that Reichel, based on his AHL dominance this winter, might already be able to make a big impact in the NHL in his current, not-yet-fully-developed form. But his second Hawks stint ended Saturday — when he was reassigned to Rockford — the same as his first stint did in January, with him still stuck on zero points in five games now.

He certainly didn’t look out-of-place in the United Center, nor was he exploited by or unprepared to face NHL-caliber talent. Interim coach Derek King lauded his defensive awareness and positioning.

He clearly isn’t ready to be a difference-maker yet, though. Considering that, it’s best for him to keep refining and building his game and body while handling big minutes in the minor leagues. He played only 8:34 on Friday against the Devils, after all.

“You could see a little frustration on his face,” King said. “He’s unsure of himself. But we talked to him. It’s normal. Some guys adapt right away, and [for] other guys, it takes a little bit. But we have all the confidence in the world in him, and he’ll be fine.

“I’d like to see him handle the puck a little more. He’s getting rid of it too quick. He doesn’t need to. That’s where he generates his speed, coming through the neutral zone, and that’s where he pushes everybody back and [then he can] make his plays.”

The Hawks are trying hard to avoid making the same mistakes with Reichel that they did with Kirby Dach two years ago, when he was arguably rushed into too much, too soon.

As a result, Dach is still trying to build back his confidence level to where it was in 2019, but even he — at the wizened age of 21 — can see how bright 19-year-old Reichel’s future is.

“He’s smart, skilled and makes the right plays,” Dach said. “He’s just young. We all go through it. It sounds weird for me to say that, but it’s just the nature of the game. Once he gets his legs under him, he’ll be fine. He’ll be a great hockey player for a long time.”

Alex DeBrincat has also been impressed by Reichel, adding he felt the German teenager had been unlucky not to tally one or two points.

“He has a lot of speed,” DeBrincat said. “You can see the skill he has with the puck [from] the plays he makes in practice. It’s obviously still early. When you get up to this level, there’s a lot of things you can learn. He’s doing a good job of that. We hope to have him here for a long time.”

At six feet but just 170 pounds right now, another 10 to 20 pounds will unquestionably help Reichel, although that weight gain takes time.

In the meantime, he’ll gain big-game experience during Rockford’s playoff push and likely enjoy at least one more NHL call-up this spring.

“He’s going to be an unbelievable hockey player,” Hagel added. “He’s going to get a little bit bigger, a little bit thicker. I don’t think anyone has to worry about that. Whatever they’re doing with him, the plan for him, they’re doing a really good job at it.”