Friday, April 5, 2024
Colin Blackwell, Blackhawks’ Masterton Trophy nominee, feeling ready to return from injury

It has been a superb week for Blackwell, not only because of his Masterton nomination but also because he’ll rejoin the Hawks’ lineup Saturday against the Stars after missing six games with an arm injury.

By  Ben Pope
   
Colin Blackwell

Colin Blackwell is the Blackhawks nominee for the Masterton Trophy.

Harry How/Getty Images

Blackhawks forward Colin Blackwell's determination to push through an excruciating 10-month ordeal stemming from sports hernia surgery, as well as his stellar play since rejoining the lineup, makes him a worthy nominee for the Masterton Trophy.

The Chicago chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers' Association chose Blackwell as this year's Hawks selection for the trophy, which is awarded annually to the NHL player who best exemplifies perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey.

"To get the recognition from you guys that have seen...some of the things I've been working on to get back and try to make an impact, that's definitely special to me and I appreciate that a lot," Blackwell said Friday. "It goes to show some stuff [I do] maybe doesn't go unnoticed."

The 31-year-old journeyman forward initially expected a 12-week recovery period after his surgery last March, but things did not go according to plan.

When he finally felt healthy enough to return to the ice in October, he broke down with emotions when describing the difficulty of the recovery and the support his family, friends and teammates provided.

From the moment he returned to the Hawks' lineup Dec. 19, however, he looked like a totally different player than he did last season, delivering a huge hit on Nathan MacKinnon in that first game and settling into a gritty, effective role alongside Jason Dickinson throughout much of the winter.

His wish to not get traded at the deadline was granted, and he rewarded the Hawks with his first career hat trick March 10 against the Coyotes — almost exactly a year after the surgery.

"I believe in myself," he said that night. "It’s how it’s always been. If I didn’t believe in myself, I would have given up a long time ago."

Surveying the field

The Masterton field seems wide-open this year. Wild forward Marco Rossi, who overcame COVID-related myocarditis (similar to former Hawks goalie Alex Stalock) to become of one of the league's top-scoring rookies this season, and Coyotes goalie Connor Ingram, who has become Arizona's No. 1 goalie four years after entering the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program to treat a severe case of obsessive-compulsive disorder, have two of the most inspiring stories.

Meanwhile, Penguins captain Sidney Crosby, Flyers captain Sean Couturier, Capitals star T.J. Oshie and Hurricanes goalie Frederik Andersen are some of the highest-profile nominees.

Stalock, last year’s Masterton nominee, was one of three finalists but lost out to Penguins defenseman Kris Letang.

Blackwell back

It has been a superb week for Blackwell, not only because of his Masterton nomination but also because he's ready to return from an arm injury that has sidelined him for the last six games. He'll skate on a line with Lukas Reichel and Andreas Athanasiou on Saturday against the Stars.

His crash into the boards March 19 in Los Angeles — and his reaction afterward — made the injury seem severe, and he admitted he initially thought it would be more than two-week thing.

"I think I dodged a bullet," he said. "If you look at the bright spot, I've got seven more games here to make an impact."

Johnson not back

In less-encouraging news, Hawks forward Reese Johnson has incurred a setback in his recovery from the concussion he suffered in the late-game brawl against the Ducks on March 12, coach Luke Richardson said.

Johnson had resumed skating at one point, but he no longer is. It seems possible he doesn't return before the April 18 season finale, and he (like Blackwell) will be a free agent this summer.

