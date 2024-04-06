The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, April 6, 2024
Blackhawks Sports NHL

Blackhawks place trust in Connor Bedard to help defend late lead

Luke Richardson sent Bedard over the boards for the harrowing final shift of the Hawks’ win Saturday, and he rewarded that trust by making two smart clearances. Plus, notes on Taylor Raddysh and more.

By  Ben Pope
   
SHARE Blackhawks place trust in Connor Bedard to help defend late lead
Stars Blackhawks Hockey

Connor Bedard helped the Blackhawks hold on to beat the Stars on Saturday.

Mark Black/AP Photos

With 40 seconds left in the third period Saturday and the Blackhawks barely hanging onto a 3-2 lead over the Stars, who had an extra attacker on the ice, Hawks coach Luke Richardson sent Connor Bedard over the boards.

Bedard wouldn't be used in that situation by most coaches. The rookie forward is not only inexperienced but also inconsistent defensively. But the Hawks want him to gain experience and consistency in all three zones, so they're willing to give him opportunities to do so right now.

He came through this time, too, twice clearing the defensive zone — including a lofted clearance with the perfect touch to prevent icing — to help the Hawks run out the clock and seal the win.

"It shows Luke has some trust in me there," Bedard said. "It's a really important part of the game, and...it feels good to be trusted in that situation."

Bedard said he focused on maintaining correct positioning within the Hawks' five-on-six defensive structure and making smart plays when the puck came to him. He also logged nearly two minutes of ice time defending against an extra attacker in the Hawks' last home win (March 26 against the Flames).

Richardson said he has advised Bedard, as well as every other player, to not sit back too much — despite the numerical disadvantage — and to prioritize getting pucks behind the opponent rather than trying to make tape-to-tape passes whenever they do get possession.

"He likes ice time, so he's eager to learn in this game to give himself more ice time," Richardson said. "And he's earning it."

Related

Raddysh scratched

For the first time this season, Hawks forward Taylor Raddysh — mired in a ridiculous 41-game goal drought — was a healthy scratch. He has been stuck on five goals this season since mid-December after reaching the 20-goal threshold last season; he just hasn't looked remotely like the same player.

"[When] your confidence gets down, you start second-guessing," Richardson said. "When you shoot, you should be passing, and when you pass, you should be shooting. A lot of times, it's a mental thing; it's not a physical thing. Sometimes you get a lucky one...but unfortunately that just hasn't happened for him."

With Colin Blackwell returning from injury and Landon Slaggert needing to accumulate NHL experience, the Hawks have more available forwards right now than at any prior point this season, making it difficult to justify keeping Raddysh in the lineup.

"We have numbers now, and that's just the name of pro hockey," Richardson added. "I'd like to get him right back in. I told him this isn't for that or on purpose, but sometimes watching a game lights a fire and gets someone just over that hump. Hopefully that does that for him."

This and that

  • Although Hawks forward prospect Nick Lardis signed a three-year entry-level contract Wednesday, he's expected to return to the OHL next season, sliding the start of that contract to 2025.
  • Arvid Soderblom will likely start in goal for the Hawks on Sunday against the Wild, who just recalled top goalie prospect Jasper Wallstedt. He could potentially make his second career NHL start in the other net.
  • The Lightning clinched a playoff spot Friday, but the Hawks' front office will again root against them in the first round, no matter their opponent. The Hawks own the Lightning's first-round draft pick this year and would love it if that pick again fell near 19th, where they selected Oliver Moore last year.
Next Up In Chicago Blackhawks
Blackhawks continue springtime surge with win over conference-leading Stars
Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy dealing with same groin injury as Sharks’ Logan Couture
Colin Blackwell, Blackhawks’ Masterton Trophy nominee, feeling ready to return from injury
Blackhawks not as bad as expected at faceoffs, largely thanks to Jason Dickinson
Blackhawks turning NBC Sports Chicago Plus into cartoon network for a day
How Blackhawks rookie star Connor Bedard is drawing more penalties
The Latest
Luis Robert Jr.
White Sox
White Sox’ Luis Robert Jr. lands on injured list
Robert Jr. joins Eloy Jimenez on White Sox’ IL, Lenyn Sosa called up from Triple-A Charlotte
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
JORDAN COLLINS
Bulls
Doug Collins finally on right side of good timing as Hall of Fame calls
It always felt like Collins was that player/coach/team adviser that dabbled in poor timing or bad luck. But when his entire basketball resume was looked at by the Hall of Fame, they made the decision to make sure he would be inducted with the Class of 2024.
By Joe Cowley
 
Crime scene tape.
Crime
Man fatally shot in Englewood
The 55-year-old was killed in a shooting in the 6700 block of South Ashland Avenue, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Ohio State v Iowa
College Sports
Polling Place: Here are your men’s and women’s NCAA Tournament picks — and preferences
Caitlin Clark and the Hawkeyes have the most buzz on the women’s side — yes, it’s because she’s awesome — but the Gamecocks have yet to lose a game all season.
By Steve Greenberg
 
IMG_2742.jpg
News
Major funder for Chicago Public Media ‘saddened’ by layoffs but still optimistic Sun-Times, WBEZ merger will succeed
The MacArthur Foundation weighed in on the announced cuts to the public media company this week. Meanwhile, a City Council member was harshly critical of the move.
By Dave McKinney | WBEZ
 