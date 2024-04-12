The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 12, 2024
Blackhawks Sports NHL

Blackhawks routed by Predators in Ethan Del Mastro’s NHL debut

The rookie defenseman logged 18:35 of ice time Friday on a pairing with Connor Murphy, who returned after his long injury absence, but there wasn’t much else of note in the Hawks’ 5-1 loss.

By  Ben Pope
   
SHARE Blackhawks routed by Predators in Ethan Del Mastro’s NHL debut
Nashville Predators v Chicago Blackhawks

Ethan Del Mastro and the Blackhawks lost 5-1 to the Predators on Friday.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

When the Blackhawks drafted Connor Bedard, one of many things Bedard thought about was his excitement to eventually play in the NHL with Canadian international teammates Kevin Korchinski, Ethan Del Mastro and Colton Dach.

He has done so alongside Korchinski all season long. And in the Hawks' lopsided 5-1 loss Friday against the Predators — their fourth-to-last game of the season — he got to do so alongside Del Mastro, who made his NHL debut.

Coach Luke Richardson said the Hawks called up Del Mastro, a 21-year-old defenseman, to give him a "cookie" as a reward for his excellent season in Rockford. The 6-4 Ontario native and former fourth-round pick has paced IceHogs defensemen with 37 points in 66 AHL games and represented the team in the AHL All-Star Game.

He logged 18:35 of ice time Friday on a pairing with Connor Murphy, who returned after his long injury absence.

"It's pretty surreal when you step on the ice for warmups," Del Mastro said. "[Predators forward Ryan] O'Reilly, I was just watching him in the playoffs last year as a hometown Leaf guy...and then you're playing against him. It's pretty cool."

Del Mastro will likely play in the home finale Sunday against the Hurricanes and then return to Rockford — prior to the Hawks' last two games, on the road against the Golden Knights and Kings — to gear up for the AHL playoffs. He's in line to compete for a full-time NHL roster spot in training camp next season, though.

There wasn't much else of note in the Hawks' third consecutive blowout loss, a span during which they've been outscored 14-3. Filip Forsberg produced a hat trick for the Predators, who scored on all three of their power plays.

Frozen out

Two of the three Hawks prospects in the NCAA Frozen Four were eliminated in the semifinals. Only Aidan Thompson (Denver) will play in the championship Saturday, whereas Frank Nazar (Michigan) and Ryan Greene (Boston University) saw their sophomore seasons end.

Nazar and Greene may or may not sign NHL entry-level contracts this weekend. If they do, they could play in some of the Hawks' three remaining games.

"Nazar is impressive to me," Richardson said. "He gets around the ice and really seems to read the play well... It’s exciting that we might have a chance to have a look at him — [I'm] not sure yet. I’m sure it’s disappointing for him not to be in the final, but I think he had a really great, great year. So that’s looking good for us."

Next Up In Chicago Blackhawks
Could Blackhawks rookie Kevin Korchinski develop over time like Predators star Roman Josi?
Taylor Raddysh proud of his maturation through disappointing Blackhawks season
Blackhawks’ Alex Vlasic has proved his mettle against NHL’s biggest stars this season
Blackhawks implode early in another road loss against Blues
Blackhawks’ Andreas Athanasiou nearing end of brief, disappointing season with one goal in hand
Blackhawks send Wyatt Kaiser to Rockford as season begins winding down
The Latest
Chicago Sun Times Placeholder image
Crime
Man dies days after South Chicago shooting
Michael Daniels, 18, was standing on the sidewalk April 2 in the 8000 block of South Phillips Avenue when someone opened fire around 7:15 p.m., Chicago police said.
 
AMTRAK-062723-21.jpg
Transportation
‘Supply chain backlog’ causes several Amtrak cancellations across Illinois
At least seven trains departing from or heading to Chicago were called off — four scheduled to run Friday and three more scheduled to leave Saturday.
By Kade Heather
 
Chicago police officers create a wall with their bodies blocking West Harrison Street during a during a protest over the fatal shooting of Dexter Reed in an exchange of gunfire back in March, Tuesday, April 9, 2024. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
Dexter Reed Shooting
Chicago police officers involved in Dexter Reed shooting have been named in past complaints tied to traffic stops
The shooting happened in the West Side’s Harrison District, where there are more police traffic stops than anywhere else in the city.
By Andy Grimm
 
Chicago White Sox Workout
White Sox
Chris Getz understands fans’ ‘frustration’ amid slow start
White Sox general manager Chris Getz understands fans’ discontent with the Sox. Another year, another season devoted to talking about injuries to key guys for a Sox team that has gotten off to a 2-11 start.
By Kyle Williams
 
"The Godfather" 50th Anniversary Celebration. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 22: (L-R) Eleanor Coppola and Francis Ford Coppola attend "The Godfather" 50th Anniversary Celebration at Paramount Theatre on February 22, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Entertainment and Culture
Eleanor Coppola, Emmy-winning filmmaker and wife of Francis Ford Coppola, dies at 87
The couple had been married for 61 years at the time of her passing.
By Associated Press
 