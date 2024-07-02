Marshall Harris leaves CBS 2 Chicago; Ryan Baker moves back to sports
Harris arrived in July 2021 from CBS affiliate KOVR in Sacramento, California. He replaced Baker, who had moved to co-host morning news in September 2019.
CBS 2 sports director Marshall Harris has left the station, and Ryan Baker is returning to that role after moving to morning news, the Sun-Times has learned.
Harris arrived in July 2021 from CBS affiliate KOVR in Sacramento, California. He replaced Baker, who had moved to co-host morning news in September 2019. Baker had been the station’s lead sports anchor for more than a decade.
CBS 2 had yet to respond to an email seeking comment.
More to come ...
