The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 2, 2024
Sports Media Sports

Marshall Harris leaves CBS 2 Chicago; Ryan Baker moves back to sports

Harris arrived in July 2021 from CBS affiliate KOVR in Sacramento, California. He replaced Baker, who had moved to co-host morning news in September 2019.

By  Jeff Agrest
   
SHARE Marshall Harris leaves CBS 2 Chicago; Ryan Baker moves back to sports
Screenshot 2024-07-02 at 10.49.00 AM.png

CBS 2 Chicago

CBS 2 sports director Marshall Harris has left the station, and Ryan Baker is returning to that role after moving to morning news, the Sun-Times has learned.

Harris arrived in July 2021 from CBS affiliate KOVR in Sacramento, California. He replaced Baker, who had moved to co-host morning news in September 2019. Baker had been the station’s lead sports anchor for more than a decade.

CBS 2 had yet to respond to an email seeking comment.

More to come ...

Next Up In Sports
Dogged fishing earns surprise catch for Fish of the Week
DeMar DeRozan's days as a Bull are over as youth movement continues
Former Blackhawks executives Stan Bowman, Joel Quenneville, Al MacIsaac reinstated by NHL
White Sox can take steps in rebuild process as trade deadline nears
NASCAR brings its renegade past, money-driven present to Chicago
NASCAR Chicago Street Race 2024: Bag policy, transit, last-minute tickets and more
The Latest
A CTA train on the tracks.
Crime
Passenger stabbed aboard CTA Red Line in Rogers Park
About 10:50 p.m., a man, 36, was on a CTA train in the 1200 block of West Loyola Avenue when someone approached and attacked him with a knife, Chicago police said. He was hospitalized in good condition.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Hanwha QCells Solar Expansion
Columnists
From planting trees to cruising in an EV, combatting climate change is an American duty
If every American participates, we will turn around the economy, our neighbors’ lives and the fate of the planet.
By Ben Jealous
 
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-530.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Boyfriend knows I hate his porn habit, but he doesn’t stop
She thinks it’s a relationship dealbreaker, and he thinks she needs to get over it.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Printed circuit board (PCB) green electronic background
Other Views
CHIPS Act doesn't go far enough to protect America's supply of microelectronics. Here's how to fix it.
Printed circuit boards, which are in short supply in the U.S., are needed in technology from cell phones to aircraft. Proposed legislation in Washington would help.
By Aidan Salvi Anaya Cardya , and 1 more
 
Kimberly Blackburn, wearing a black shirt, is surrounded by steam, metal coffee pitchers and red walls as she stands in front of the espresso machine at her Red June Cafe.
Crime
Chicago restaurants are being burglarized in record numbers: 'I'm just beyond outraged'
There were 635 burglaries reported at restaurants last year, the most since at least 2001, and the city is on pace to surpass that number this year.
By Ambar Colón Mohammad Samra , and 1 more
 