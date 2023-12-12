Bulls legend Michael Jordan headlines the team’s inaugural Ring of Honor

Michael Jordan isn’t done collecting rings after all.

The Bulls announced the inaugural class for its new Ring of Honor on Tuesday, and of course the headliner of that group will be six-time NBA champion Jordan.

“The Chicago Bulls Ring of Honor will be a first-of-its-kind celebration honoring many of the legends who have helped shape our organization over the past 57 years,” team president and chief executive officer Michael Reinsdorf said in a statement. “They have deep connections to our fans and community and represent a spirit of competition, hard work, and toughness. This January, we look forward to cementing their legacy in Bulls history and inspiring the future of our organization.”

This first class will include 13 individuals, as well as the 1995-96 championship team, and the plan is to add to the ring every two seasons with the next class coming up in 2026.

Besides Jordan, the other 12 individuals are Artis Gilmore, Phil Jackson, Johnny “Red” Kerr, Dick Klein, Jerry Krause, Toni Kukoc, Bob Love, Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman, Jerry Sloan, Chet Walker and Tex Winter.

As far as the 1995-96 team, which went 72-10 on its way to holding up the Larry O’Brien Trophy, that group to be honored includes players Randy Brown, Jud Buechler Jason Caffey, James Edwards, Jack Haley, Ron Harper, Jordan, Steve Kerr, Kukoc, Luc Longley, Pippen, Rodman, John Salley, Dickey Simpkins and Bill Wennington;

Coaches from that team: Jim Cleamons, Jackson, Erik Helland, John Paxson, Jimmy Rodgers and Winter;

Front office members: Ivica Dukan, Clarence Gaines, Jr., Krause, John Ligmanowski, Chip Schaefer, Jim Stack and Al Vermeil.

Expect the first class to be celebrated in special events throughout January.

