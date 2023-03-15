The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 15, 2023
Bulls Sports NBA

Ayo Dosunmu learning new “tricks” from Patrick Beverley

The second-year guard lost his starting spot when the Bulls acquired Beverley, but he’s making the most of the new role, and getting valuable lessons from the fellow Chicagoan. “A lot of those little tricks, only someone who’s been in the league 10-plus years would know,” he said.

By  Mark Potash
   
SHARE Ayo Dosunmu learning new “tricks” from Patrick Beverley
Brooklyn Nets v Chicago Bulls

Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu’s minutes decreased from 28.4 to 18.1 per game since the Bulls acquired Patrick Beverley.

Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The addition of Patrick Beverley has been a double-edged sword for second-year guard Ayo Dosunmu. He’s playing less, but learning more. 

Dosunmu is adjusting to a reserve role after starting the previous 28 games prior to the Bulls’ trade for Beverley on Feb. 21. His minutes are down from 28.4 per game prior to Beverley’s arrival to 18.1 since the former Marshall star arrived. 

“He’s someone who’s been around the game a long time,” Dosunmu said. “He plays my position, so he’s been great for me from that aspect — me being able to learn from him, because he’s seen it all. 

Because of the nature of the effervescent Beverley’s energy-based game, it’s difficult to measure his exact impact on any team or any teammate. But Dosunmu only has to watch and listen to learn. 

“His tricks of the game,” Dosunmu said when asked what he’s learned in particular. “Sometimes you watch people play defense, and you wonder how they’re so good. Seeing him live, seeing how he competes, how vocal he is. He’s had so many tricks on defense, whether it’s getting through screens [or] knowing the scouting report and using it to his advantage. 

“A lot of those little tricks, only someone who’s been in the league 10-plus years would know. And I have the advantage to really pick his brain, so that can help me flourish. I’m in my second year, and I’m trying to take what I can from him, take what I can from DeMar [DeRozan], take what I can from all these other guys to help my game get better.” 

The downside is that Dosunmu’s on-court role has diminished since Beverley arrived. But Dosunmu is adjusting to it. In his first two games off the bench, Dosunmu shot 3-of-14 (21.4%) from the field and 1-of-6 (16.7%) from three-point range. In the last six games, he’s shooting 17-of-26 (57.7%) from the field and 2-of-6 (33.3%) from three-point range.

Dosunmu, who started against the Kings on. Wednesday night with Alex Caruso out with an illness, said it has not been a difficult adjustment. He figures his time will come eventually, and with Beverley as a mentor, he’ll probably be a better player when it does. 

“When you put work into your game and you believe in your game, I feel it will all work out,” Dosunmu said. “In the NBA, it’s never easy, especially for young players. There’s always going to be ups and downs and that’s OK. 

“It’s all about keeping your mind right, always staying with the team, always coming in for extra work … because you never know when you might get that chance to go back out there and help your team win. I’ve put a lot of work into my game. I’m pretty confident where my game is at. I want to continue to get better … you never know when you’r opportunity may come and you’ve got to be ready to seize it.” 

Beverley Effect

The Bulls were 5-3 with Beverley in the lineup heading into Wednesday night’s game — after having lost six consecutive games. 

“His presence brings a toughness,” Kings coach Mike Brown said. “And that toughness, that leadership bodes well for anybody’s confidence. 

“When you have confidence and belief in this league — and [the Bulls] in my opinion, they’re really talented in terms of the pieces they have … [Zach] LaVine, [Nikola] Vucevic and DeMar [DeRozan]. When you have that belief and confidence, the sky’s the limit for your group. And he’s starting to bring that to this team.” 


Next Up In Chicago Bulls
Bulls’ Pat Beverley and Alex Caruso continue sparking starting engine
Crystal ball time for Bulls with 15 games left, play-in spot at stake
Bulls’ no-name bench embracing a speed-kills mentality for stretch run
Bulls overcome athletic Rockets and are back in last play-in game spot
Physicality is here to stay for guard Coby White — Bull or no Bull
Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan wants Patrick Williams to chase his own greatness
The Latest
Tim Anderson
White Sox
White Sox lineup: Just a bunch of regular guys
New manager Grifol prefers to have consistency in starting unit
By Mark Gonzales
 
Screen_Shot_2022_08_26_at_5.31.26_PM.png
Crime
Man fatally shot in Auburn Gresham
A man was in a parking lot in the 8300 block of South Stewart Avenue when he was shot, police said. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
merlin_112154044.jpg
Chicago Corruption Trials
Over 100 FBI recordings will be played at ComEd trial, but defense claims jurors will hear no hard evidence of bribery
The opening statements Wednesday kicked off the highly anticipated trial of Madigan confidant Michael McClain, ex-ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore, former ComEd lobbyist John Hooker and onetime City Club President Jay Doherty.
By Jon Seidel and Tina Sfondeles
 
FILE- This Feb. 14, 2019 file photo shows a Honda logo at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh. Honda is recalling a half-million vehicles in the U.S. and Canada, Wednesday, March 15, 2023, because the front seat belts may not latch properly. The recall covers some of the the automaker’s top-selling models including the 2017 through 2020 CR-V, the 2018 and 2019 Accord, the 2018 through 2020 Odyssey and the 2019 Insight. Also included is the Acura RDX from the 2019 and 2020
Business
Honda recalling 500,000 vehicles to repair faulty seat belts
Honda says front seat belts on some vehicles may not latch properly. Among the models involved are the 2018 to 2019 Accord and the 2017 to 2020 CR-V. No injuries have been reported.
By Associated Press
 
ASortOfHomecoming_Interview.jpg
Movies and TV
‘Bono & The Edge’: Odd but interesting special teams U2 duo with cranky David Letterman
As the musicians show off Dublin and perform beautiful reimaginings of their hits, their funny fan provides some levity — and a big finish.
By Richard Roeper
 