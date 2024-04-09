Bulls fall to the Knicks thanks to a comedy of self-induced errors

It will be hard for Billy Donovan to actually call it a film session when he gathers the troops Wednesday afternoon at the Advocate Center.

Nah, the Bulls coach should just tell his players what it was against the Knicks: A blooper reel.

There was Torrey Craig trying to throw a breakaway alley-oop off the backboard to himself only to be fouled and knocked to the ground by his own teammate in Andre Drummond, there was reserve Adama Sanogo looking up at the rim while a perfectly place passed for him just rolled by, throw in a blocked shot by the Knicks that actually landed out of bounds on the fallen body for DeMar DeRozan, and just like that a comedy of errors that led to a 128-117 loss to New York.

“We did some really dumb stuff … everybody, not just T-Craig,” guard Coby White said. “We’re a team so we’re not going to single him out. It was all self-induced.”

The Craig play was the one that stood out, however, especially since Donovan called a timeout and let the team have it.

“We addressed it on the bench,” Donovan said. “To me it was just really disappointing. I’m not going to get into what I said … there was a lot of self-induced things that we contributed to – maybe not as loud as that (play), but that play was disappointing to me.”

The silver lining for an organization desperately looking for one? The Atlanta Hawks also lost, so the Bulls (37-42) remained a game in front for homecourt advantage of the No. 9 vs. No. 10 play-in game. Donovan’s crew also owns the tiebreaker so it’s actually two up with just three games to play.

Not that there is a sure thing with the 2023-24 Bulls, but the next two games are at Detroit on Thursday, and then at Washington a day later. Those two teams combined have 28 wins.

Meanwhile, the Hawks host the Hornets, but then finish on the road at Minnesota and Indiana.

First things first, there was the clean-up to do after the latest loss in which the Bulls were cooked by New York All-Star Jalen Brunson and his 45 points, including 7-of-12 from three-point range and 12-of-12 from the free throw line.

Medical tent

Like the Bulls needed more injury concerns at this point of the season, but one came anyway with the news that Ayo Dosunmu was forced to miss the Knicks game with an injured quad and Andre Drummond left the game with a badly turned left ankle.

“I don’t know how long it will or will not be because I think he felt OK after the game in Orlando, and I think after he felt a little better it just hasn’t progressed,” Donovan said of Dosunmu.

Dosunmu was averaging 12.2 points per game for the season, but was averaging 17.7 in his previous three games before the injury.

Drummond had to be taken to the training room in a wheelchair and Donovan said the ankle was badly swollen.

History

White broke the team’s single-season three-point mark with 205, erasing Zach LaVine’s old record of 204 in the 2022-23 season.

“It’s a blessing especially with this historic franchise, all the great players that have come through here,” White said. “Zach was second and third, but Ben Gordon, who was a great shooter, Kirk Hinrich, who was a great shooter, and they’ve got the greatest player to ever play the game (in Michael Jordan) that come through here, the list goes on.”