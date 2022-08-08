The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, August 8, 2022
Business News Chicago

Regular OREOs won’t suffice? Try Pumpkin Spice

Due to supply chain uncertainties, manufacturers are planning to get seasonal items out more quickly, one marketing expert says.

By  Stefano Esposito
   
SHARE Regular OREOs won’t suffice? Try Pumpkin Spice
image002.jpg

Fall is still weeks away, but OREO is planning to start selling its pumpkin spice variety later this month. | Provided photo.

If it’s August, it must be time to flood the market with pumpkin-spice-flavored goodies.

Too early, you say, with fall still several weeks away?

Nevertheless, the folks who make Oreo cookies want to get a head start.

Oreo Pumpkin Spice Sandwich Cookies hit the shelves and are expected to be available nationwide beginning Aug. 15. First introduced in 2014, they were last available in 2017.

And consumers can expect a lot more fall-themed products to arrive on shelves earlier than ever this year — because of the uncertainty created by ongoing supply chain issues, says Timothy Calkins, a marketing professor at Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management.

“So a lot of manufacturers are seeing big delays in terms of shipping, warehouse space and just moving things through the distribution channel,” Calkins said. “What that will lead to is that manufacturers are going to move sooner than ever with these seasonal items so that they have more time to get the items to the shelves and in front of consumers.”

So, get the product out early and hope for the best.

“We’re going to see pumpkin spice showing up from lots of companies in August, and then we’re going to see Halloween items showing up in early September, and we’re going to see holiday items showing up just as fast as they can get them out after Halloween,” he said.

And if the seasonal items don’t show up in the quantities consumers had hoped for? Consumers have been conditioned to know that seasonal goods are available in limited quantities and for a limited time, Calkins said.

“People understand that if they don’t get out there, they might miss these seasonal items,” Calkins said.

Off Color Brewing, which makes beer in the Hermosa neighborhood, released its Oktoberfest brew, Waddle, on Friday. That’s not early for them.

“This is actually a fairly traditional time for Oktoberfest beers to be released. ... It takes time for beers to be brewed, packaged and [distributed] to stores. The overarching thought process would likely be that it’s better to have them in stores early and ready so that they are all available for the Oktoberfest season than to ... potentially miss that window,” said Ben Ustick, a company spokesman.

Calkins said some companies, considering the supply chain issues, may decide against rolling out seasonal items “just because it’s so unpredictable right now.”

The riskier outcome for manufacturers is making too much of a product. Calkins cites Weber, the grill maker. To feed demand during the pandemic, the Palatine-based company went into high-gear production.

“Now everyone says, ‘we already have a grill and I want to travel to Europe this year instead.’”

Next Up In News
All in? Despite differences in opinion, Chicago FOP backs Bailey for governor
Man charged in Stevenson Expressway shooting involving off-duty Chicago police officer
David McCullough, Pulitzer-winning historian, dies at 89
Girl, 17, critically hurt after car crashes into tree in Lake View
At least 56 people shot in Chicago over the weekend, half of them in the first 12 hours
Protesters return to occupy CHA-owned house in Humboldt Park
The Latest
merlin_107467320.jpg
Politics
All in? Despite differences in opinion, Chicago FOP backs Bailey for governor
Chicago Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara on Monday stood alongside Darren Bailey to announce his endorsement of the downstate Republican senator for governor. Illinois Fraternal Order of Police President Chris Southwood also endorsed Bailey.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
Ryan Day’s Ohio State team is No. 2 in the preseason USA Today coaches poll.
College Sports
Alabama, Ohio State top preseason coaches’ football poll
Georgia, Clemson and Notre Dame complete the top five.
By USA TODAY SPORTS
 
A woman was shot and wounded Aug. 4, 2022 on Interstate 55 near Archer Avenue.
Crime
Man charged in Stevenson Expressway shooting involving off-duty Chicago police officer
David C. Abarca, 22, pointed a fully automatic pistol with a laser sight at the officer on the inbound lanes near Ashland Avenue and gunfire was exchanged, according to a police report.
By David Struett and Tom Schuba
 
Historian and author David McCullough poses with art by George Catlin, one of the artists featured in his new book, “The Greater Journey,” at the National Portrait Gallery, in Washington on May 13, 2011. McCullough died Sunday in Hingham, Massachusetts.&nbsp;
Books
David McCullough, Pulitzer-winning historian, dies at 89
Beyond his books, the handsome, white-haired McCullough may have had the most recognizable presence of any historian, his fatherly baritone known to fans of PBS’s “The American Experience” and Ken Burns’ epic “Civil War” documentary
By Hillel Italie | AP National Writer
 
Nicki Minaj appears at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York in 2018. Minaj will receive the Video Vanguard Award at the MTV Awards later this month.&nbsp;
Music
Nicki Minaj to receive Video Vanguard Award at MTV Awards
Minaj, who has won five MTV trophies for such hits as “Anaconda,” “Chun-Li” and “Hot Girl Summer,” will get the award and perform at the ceremony on Aug. 28.
By Mark Kennedy | AP Entertainment Writer
 