All-new SUV shows off style, upped power

The 2019 BMW X5 is an all-new SUV from the ground up. Showcasing signature handsome exterior looks with the expected performance characteristics, the X5 is offering four trim levels and enhancements to the exterior, interior, and standard technology packaging.

The new X5 is offered in four different trim levels: xDrive40i, which replaces the 35i; xDrive50i, xDrive30d, and the M50d. Seems a bit of alphabet soup to me, but whatever nomenclature you may choose for your X5, you will enjoy the performance of BMW as it becomes the reason you took the leap in the first place.

What’s New/Interesting

All X5 models offer standard seven-seating capacity for 2019. Look for a new 12.3-inch infotainment display, a larger head-up display, cooled/heated cup holders, and ambient interior lighting.

The SkyLounge panorama glass roof is gorgeous on 2019 models, slightly paling in comparison to the diverse rim options for X5 in 18- and 22-inches. Enhancing capability is an off-road package that adds a special locking differential in the rear. New X5 gas engines range between 340 and 462 horsepower.

Exterior

The third-gen X5 is slightly more aggressive looking, but not by much. It has grown in almost every direction, except height. It has a longer wheelbase, and the front and rear tracks are considerably longer too. It has a noticeable lower center of gravity, clearly visible in the smaller gap over the tire and wells.

The new X5 features noticeably larger corner intakes and a bump up for the signature grille. The headlights, while featuring the same general shape, are sleeker and feature BMW’s Laser light system as standard equipment.

Cabin

The cabin represents the expected technology and pampering conveniences. My tester featured supple leather seating surfaces, power adjustments and climate controls. Craftsmanship was exceptional and refinement in form and function is apparent everywhere.

The first thing I noticed climbing into the all-new X5 is the dash, or more specifically what was not there – dual vents, which were always weird. Overall, the central vents have a new look and the center stack is thankfully pared-down in size, as is the steering wheel. The center armrest sits lower and provides much better integration into the center console.

A futuristic, all-digital instrument cluster integrates into the 12.3-inch visibility with the new infotainment display that is larger. A new head-up projection offers a larger display with more information.

The front row has gained nearly an inch of width, while the rear space has gained nearly two inches. Cargo room is down with the add of the third row. While the third row of seats does cut into the second row’s legroom a bit, it is especially easy to enter, as the row automatically tilts forward for access.

Engine Options

The 2019 BMW X5 offers an inline six-cylinder and V8 powerplants. The 40i trim level replaces the 35i trim level and comes with 340 horsepower and 331 pound-feet of torque – a 38-horsepower and 45 pound-foot improvement over the last-gen entry-level model.

The 50i trim level comes with a revamped V8 that delivers 462 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque, an extra 17 horsepower with no gain or loss in torque. The 30d trim offers 265 horsepower and 457 pound-feet, while the 50d trim will get you 400 ponies and 560 pound-feet. All four engines come standard with an eight-speed automatic transmission. The X5 will get you about 32 city and 47 highway.

Off Roader?

Maybe a bit left of center for the German automaker is the offering of an off-road package featuring off-road specific differential lock, under-guards in the front and rear, air suspension for more ground clearance, and an off-road transmission. This package offers off-road drive modes to help make exploring a little easier.

At the end of the day, one of the four X5 variants have exactly what you want in an SUV that either stays on the road, or can venture slightly off road. The question is how much do you want to shell out. Base price starts at $60,700 and can go as high as $75,750.

