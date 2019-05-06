Chance the Rapper gets Wendy’s to bring back spicy chicken nuggets with a tweet
Subscribe for unlimited digital access.
Try one month for $1!
Subscribe for unlimited digital access. Try one month for $1!
Chance the Rapper’s prayer has been answered.
After tweeting some personal affirmations on Saturday, the Chicago rapper proved to fans the true power of positive thinking.
“I WILL have a good day, I Will succeed today, Wendy’s WILL bring back spicy nuggets at some point please please Lord let it be today,” he tweeted.
Wendy’s didn’t take long to respond. The company said that although it wouldn’t bring back Chance’s favorite menu item that day, “there’s always a chance” it could make another appearance on its menu.
But just a few hours later, Wendy’s decided to play ball and said if its tweet reached over 2 million likes, the fast food chain would bring back its spicy chicken nuggets.
It didn’t take long for Chance’s wish to come true, as over 2 million Twitter users liked the tweet from Wendy’s.