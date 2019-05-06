Chance the Rapper gets Wendy’s to bring back spicy chicken nuggets with a tweet

Chance the Rapper’s prayer has been answered.

After tweeting some personal affirmations on Saturday, the Chicago rapper proved to fans the true power of positive thinking.

“I WILL have a good day, I Will succeed today, Wendy’s WILL bring back spicy nuggets at some point please please Lord let it be today,” he tweeted.

Positive Affirmations for today: I WILL have a good day, I Will succeed today, Wendy’s WILL bring back spicy nuggets at some point please please Lord let it be today. — Chance The Rapper Album in July (@chancetherapper) May 4, 2019

Wendy’s didn’t take long to respond. The company said that although it wouldn’t bring back Chance’s favorite menu item that day, “there’s always a chance” it could make another appearance on its menu.

But just a few hours later, Wendy’s decided to play ball and said if its tweet reached over 2 million likes, the fast food chain would bring back its spicy chicken nuggets.

Y’all keep asking, so here’s your chance.

The people in charge say if you guys can get our tweet (this one right here) to 2 Million likes, they will bring SPICY CHICKEN NUGGETS BACK.

Let’s freakin’ do this! https://t.co/qrtvWXjj9V — Wendy's (@Wendys) May 4, 2019

It didn’t take long for Chance’s wish to come true, as over 2 million Twitter users liked the tweet from Wendy’s.

THIS IS NOT A DRILL!

Spicy Chicken Nuggets are coming back! Y’all are crazy!

That took like a day and a half! WHAT?!

We don’t know when yet, gotta figure it out, but soon, and ok, LOSING IT RIGHT NOW THIS IS AMAZING!! — Wendy's (@Wendys) May 6, 2019