Something fishy’s going on at Chick-fil-A (just in time for Lent)

The cows are holding up “Eat more phisch” signs.

Chick-fil-A is once again serving up a fish sandwich in honor of Lent, which began Wednesday.

The chicken chain’s cod Fish Sandwich is on sale now at select restaurants (including select Chicago-area locations) but will be gone by the time you say “Fish-fil-A.” The ‘wich is available only until April 20, the day before Easter. The starting price is $3.55.

Chick-fil-A started offering the sandwich in 2015.

Also joining the menu for Lent are the Deluxe Fish Sandwich, with a starting price of $4.15, and boxed two- and three-count fish entrees and meals, served with Waffle Potato Fries, for $3.09 and $4.59, respectively.

Here’s the nutrition information:

Fish Sandwich: 370 calories, 14 grams of fat, 860 milligrams of sodium

Deluxe Fish Sandwich: 430 calories, 18 grams of fat, 1,100 milligrams of sodium

Two-count meal: 190 calories, 9 grams of fat, 500 milligrams of sodium

Three-count meal: 280 calories, 13 grams of fat, 750 milligrams of sodium

Chick-fil-A calls the Lent menu “fin-tastic news.”