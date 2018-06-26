Congress Parkway–not Balbo — will be renamed for Ida B. Wells

Wells Street also had been considered as a possibility for renaming to honor Ida B. Wells, sparing the name of Balbo Drive. Wells Street now is named in honor of William Wells, an Army captain killed in the Battle of Fort Dearborn in 1812. | John H. White~Sun-Times

Congress Parkway will be renamed for civil rights icon Ida B. Wells to avoid a controversy resurrected by the proposal to rename Balbo Drive.

Compromise talks aimed at finding an appropriate street to rename Ida B. Wells had come down to a choice between Congress Parkway and Wells Street with Wells having the edge because it would not inconvenience businesses and homeowners at all with a change of address.

Wells Street currently honors the memory of William Wells, an Army captain killed in the Battle of Fort Dearborn in 1812.

But, after huddling Tuesday with City Council champions of the Balbo renaming, Transportation Committee Chairman Anthony Beale (9th) said the three aldermen settled on Congress.

It’s a major thoroughfare with precious few businesses, making it a popular and convenient choice to honor Ida B. Wells, a journalist and anti-lynching crusader whose formidable civil rights work is credited with giving women in Illinois the right to vote ten years ahead of women outside the state, Beale said.

An added plus, Beale said with a smile, is the fact that nobody will miss the name “Congress Parkway.” That’s because public opinion of Congress is at an all-time low, the alderman said.

Earlier Tuesday, Beale was asked which of the two finalists he prefers: Wells or Congress.

“It doesn’t matter to me. It’s just a matter of negotiating to where it’s less impactful on everyone and still honoring the legacy of honoring Ida B. Wells,” the chairman said.

Pressed on which street renaming would carry the least inconvenience, Beale said: “Wells because it’s already called Wells.”

Ald. Sophia King (4th), City Council champion of the plan to rename Balbo in honor of Ida B. Wells, acknowledged that a compromise was in the works and could be hammered in time for Wednesday’s Council meeting.

On her way into and out of a Budget Committee meeting, King did not say which of the two finalists she prefers, refusing to choose between Congress and Wells.

Her Balbo co-sponsor, downtown Ald. Brendan Reilly (42nd), was non-committal.

“We’re still working through that. So, why don’t I reserve comment until a little bit later,” Reilly said.

King last week said the street chosen “has to be something that celebrates her in the way that she should be. … Lake Shore Drive — a lot of it is in my ward, as you know. That is a consideration. We’re looking at a lot of things…We’re open. But, it has to be a street that’s befitting to somebody like Ida B. Wells. … You have to be pragmatic as well. Streets that don’t have a lot of businesses on `em where it would force them to change and cost a lot of money. We certainly are sensitive to those businesses.”

King said the debate over renaming Balbo for Ida B. Wells — or finding some other major street to rename — for is a “national conversation” that has attracted attention from the Washington Post and the New York Times.

“The whole world is watching. Ida B. Wells is long overdue for being celebrated for all of the accomplishments,” King said.

Noting that the League of Women Voters is one of dozens of “30 or 40” organizations that have signed on to the crusade.

“The reason they’re leading the charge is because Ida B. Wells led the charge for women. Illinois had the right to vote before any other state in the country for women. That’s in large part due to Ida B. Wells,” King said.

Four years ago, Mayor Rahm Emanuel announced plans to permanently rename Stony Island Avenue for the late Bishop Arthur Brazier.

The ill-conceived renaming of a major thoroughfare that runs through the heart of Chicago’s South Side blindsided black aldermen and was subsequently nixed amid complaints about the cost and inconvenience to local merchants and residents.

That’s apparently why Emanuel has been conspicuously non-committal about the idea of permanently renaming Balbo.

Dominic DiFrisco, president emeritus of the Joint Civic Committee of Italian-Americans, has suggested renaming Lake Shore Drive or State Street for Wells and leaving Balbo Drive alone.

Forging ahead with King’s original plan would only “continue the open wound already inflicted on the Italian-American community with so many assaults on our culture,” DiFrisco has said.

“We’ve already proven that he was in no way connected with anti-Semitism,” Di Frisco said.

“When Mussolini passed anti-Semitic laws in Italy, Balbo objected by taking all of his Jewish friends to dinner at a public restaurant. He also verbally and vocally opposed anti-Semitic laws. As a result, he was sent to Libya. Most people say he was shot down by Mussolini’s forces and killed in order to silence him.”