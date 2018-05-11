Two towers planned for site of Chicago Spire: sources

Two towers — 1,000-feet and 850-feet in height — are planned for the site of the Chicago Spire. | Sun-Times file photo

Two new skyscrapers may be coming to the site of the Chicago Spire — the long vacant plot of land at the mouth of the Chicago River marked with a gaping hole.

Sources told the Chicago Sun-Times that developer Related Midwest is expected to unveil plans to build 1,000-foot and 850-foot towers on the 2.2-acre site, just west of Lake Shore Drive between the southern bank of the river and the Ogden Slip.

The taller tower — which would be the sixth-tallest in the city — would be used for condominiums and a 175-room hotel and would sit on the bank of the river. The shorter one, used for apartments, would abut the Ogden Slip, according to sources aware of the plans but not authorized to publicly speak on them. The two towers would be connected by a common lobby area.

The project’s lead designer is David Childs of Skidmore, Owings & Merrill. Childs also designed One World Trade Center in New York.

As part of Related’s agreement with the city, the real estate developer would also foot the bill for the construction of DuSable Park, just north of the river and east of Lake Shore Drive, sources said

Ald. Brendan Reilly, whose 42nd Ward covers the site, did not return messages seeking comment Friday, but will hold a community meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Sheraton Grand Chicago.

Tarrah Cooper, a spokesman for Related Midwest, declined to comment on specifics of the plan, but said the developer would discuss its plans for the project at Tuesday’s.

Related’s plans to build on the Spire site come less than a day after the developer held a community meeting to details its vision for building a new neighborhood on the 62-acre vacant plot of land between Roosevelt Road, the Chicago River and Clark and 16th Streets.

The site of the Chicago Spire has sat empty — save for the enormous hole — since the project’s plans were announced 10 years ago. The building was planned to be 2,000 feet tall, which would have made it the tallest in the country.