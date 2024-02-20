The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Celebrities Entertainment and Culture Books

Stephen and Evie McGee Colbert collaborate on cookbook

“Does This Taste Funny: Recipes Our Family Loves” will be released in September.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE Stephen and Evie McGee Colbert collaborate on cookbook
2022 Montclair Film Festival Screening Of "The Good Nurse" Stephen Colbert and his wife Evie McGee-Colbert have co-authored a cookbook.

Stephen Colbert and his wife Evie McGee-Colbert have co-authored a cookbook.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

NEW YORK — Stephen Colbert's next book is very much about stirring the pot.

Celadon Books announced last week that “The Late Show” host and his wife, Evie McGee Colbert, have collaborated on the cookbook “Does This Taste Funny: Recipes Our Family Loves," to be published on Sept. 17.

“We are so excited to announce our new cookbook, which we have been working on together for two years," the Colberts said in a statement released through Celadon. "We hope everyone enjoys the recipes and stories. We made it with love ... and an enormous amount of butter.”

This image released by Celadon Books shows "Does This Taste Funny? Recipes Our Family Loves" a cookbook by Stephen Colbert and his wife, Evie McGee Colbert. (Celadon Books via AP)

This image released by Celadon Books shows “Does This Taste Funny? Recipes Our Family Loves,” a cookbook by Stephen Colbert and his wife, Evie McGee Colbert.

AP

The book includes more than 100 recipes, from “Stephen’s Kindergarten Soup” to “The Colbert Bump Cocktail,” with an emphasis on the Lowcountry cuisine of the Colberts' native South Carolina.

“Readers will also enjoy the banter, reminiscences and stories, and the gorgeous food photos and informal at-home pictures that fill the book, making readers feel like they are right there in the kitchen with Evie, Stephen, their children (and dog, Benny) and the extended family who are at the heart of the Colberts' lives,” Celadon's announcement reads in part.

Stephen Colbert's previous books include “I Am America (And So Can You!)” and “America Again: Re-becoming the Greatness We Never Weren't.”

Next Up In Entertainment
Brookfield Zoo to kick off 90th anniversary celebration with new Ferris wheel
Beatles biopics on the way, with a movie each for Paul, John, George and Ringo
Billy Dee Williams returns to Chicago, where he sang at the Playboy Club and made ‘Mahogany’
Pepe Serna celebra más de cinco décadas en Hollywood con su documental
Dear Abby: People keep asking about my illness, and I’d rather not answer
Horoscope for Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024
The Latest
One person is in custody after fleeing a crash scene, where weapons were recovered, June 13, 2021 in the Gold Coast.
Crime
Neighbors alarmed as street takeover damages lawns, country club property in Beverly, alderman says
Cars broke off from a larger caravan and traveled to 103rd Street and California Avenue, where they blocked an intersection and ‘drove in circles at dangerous, high rates of speed,’ an alderperson said. Two teens were arrested and cars seized, he said.
By Sophie Sherry
 
Billy Dee Williams appears with Anthony Daniels, who played C-3PO in the "Star Wars" franchise, during a 2019 Disney presentation in Anaheim, California.
Entertainment and Culture
Billy Dee Williams returns to Chicago, where he sang at the Playboy Club and made ‘Mahogany’
The movie star, known for playing Gale Sayers in ‘Brian’s Song’ and Lando Calrissian in ‘Star Wars’ films, is headed to the Francis W. Parker School to discuss his new memoir.
By Erica Thompson
 
Mayor Brandon Johnson speaks to the media after a City Council meeting at City Hall on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024.
Brandon Johnson
Mayor Brandon Johnson, his message, and the media: Time for a course correction before public loses faith
After the combative Lori Lightfoot, Johnson seemed like a candidate for Mr. Congeniality. But Johnson’s communication missteps appears to have exhausted the bank of good will with the reporters who cover him — and, in turn, has kept the public in the dark about what his administration is doing.
By Fran Spielman
 
BOYSSHOT-022124-06.JPG
Crime
Boy, 16, charged following South Shore shooting of 2 boys that led to SWAT incident, arrest
Hours after the boys, 12 and 14, were shot, a SWAT team responded to a building nearby in the 7800 block of South Burnham Avenue around 5:20 p.m. Monday, where the 16-year-old and an adult were taken into custody without incident, officials said.
By Mohammad Samra
 
Capitol_Breach_Security.jpg
Politics
Manteno man admits shoving officer, tossing mug at police during Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot
Quinn Keen is among 46 known Illinois residents who have faced federal charges stemming from the attack on the Capitol. The events of that day are also at the center of a court battle over whether former President Donald Trump is disqualified from the presidency.
By Jon Seidel
 