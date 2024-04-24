The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, April 24, 2024
Celebrities Entertainment and Culture Sports

Olympian Kristi Yamaguchi is 'tickled pink' to inspire a Barbie doll

Yamaguchi became the first Asian American to win an individual figure skating gold medal, at the 1992 Winter Olympics.

By  Terry Tang | Associated Press
   
SHARE Olympian Kristi Yamaguchi is 'tickled pink' to inspire a Barbie doll
Barbie-Kristi Yamaguchi

Kristi Yamaguchi shows Mattel’s new Barbie doll based on the champion figure skater herself, as part of the company’s “Inspiring Women Series.” Yamaguchi became the first Asian American to win an individual gold medal for figure skating at the 1992 Winter Olympics.

Mattel via AP

Like many little girls, a young Kristi Yamaguchi loved playing with Barbie. With a schedule packed with ice skating practices, her Barbie dolls became her “best friends.”

So, it’s surreal for the decorated Olympian figure skater to now be a Barbie girl herself.

“It’s a huge, huge honor. I think a lot of pride comes along with it, not just recognizing the Olympic achievement, but also being recognized during AAPI Month and following in the footsteps of some incredible women that I idolize — Anna May Wong, Maya Angelou and Rosa Parks,” Yamaguchi told The Associated Press. “It’s hard to see me put in the category with them.”

Yamaguchi, who became the first Asian American to win an individual figure skating gold medal, at the 1992 Winter Olympics, has been immortalized as a doll for Barbie’s “Inspiring Women Series,” Mattel announced Wednesday. The release is timed for Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, in May.

This isn’t Yamaguchi’s first doll depiction. In the ‘90s, touring show “Stars on Ice” put out a line of dolls modeled after notable skaters. The Barbie version is a lot more detailed.

Mattel duplicated everything the then 20-year-old medalist wore at the Olympics in Albertville, France: the sparkling black-and-gold brocade outfit designed by Lauren Sheehan, the gold hair ribbon and even a red-and-white bouquet like Yamaguchi held atop the podium.

Yamaguchi said both she and Sheehan are “just so tickled pink.”

She also is happy with the doll’s visage.

Barbie-Kristi Yamaguchi

Kristi Yamaguchi says she’s pleased with her namesake Barbie doll.

AP

“It looks like me for sure. You know, the eyes and just the shape of the face. And then, of course, the hair, for sure. I mean, it has the bangs that are the ‘90s,” Yamaguchi said, chuckling.

She appreciates that the doll’s release comes on the high heels of the blockbuster “Barbie” movie last year.

When Yamaguchi became a household name in the ‘90s, most Asian American children were growing up feeling like toys-aren’t-us kids. If you were an Asian parent looking for an Asian doll in the U.S., you likely turned to independent mail-order companies or waited until you were visiting your country of heritage.

Since then, the toy market has evolved somewhat with big companies like Mattel diversifying and independent entrepreneurs filling the void. Two Asian doll lines — Jilly Bing and Joeydolls — launched within the last year, one by an Asian American mother and the other by an Asian Canadian mother. Both could not find dolls that looked like their daughters.

Sapna Cheryan, a professor of psychology at the University of Washington who served a year on Mattel’s Barbie Global Advisory Council in 2018, said Asian Americans have long dealt with two stereotypes: the model-minority whiz kid or the perpetual foreigner. Toys can help dispel those myths, and instead signal acceptance and inclusivity.

Barbie-Kristi Yamaguchi

This image provided by Mattel shows the company’s Kristi Yamaguchi Barbie doll. The release is timed for Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, in May.

AP

Dolls modeled after real people can get people talking about their human counterparts. Cheryan applauded Barbie’s choice of Yamaguchi.

“There are so many Asian American athletes but they’re just not propped up in a way that athletes of other racial groups are,” said Cheryan, who researches cultural stereotypes and their impact on race and gender disparities. “Having a match in terms of racial identification or gender or both,” she said, is important in creating effective role models for kids.

Mattel has mostly garnered praise for its diversity efforts but it’s had some missteps along the way. In 2021, the toy maker said it “fell short” by failing to include an Asian doll in a line of Tokyo Olympics-themed Barbies. In January, there was some backlash to Asian “You Can Be Anything” Barbies that seemed stereotypical. One was a violinist and the other a doctor in panda scrubs.

Barbie-Kristi Yamaguchi

Kristi Yamaguchi of the U.S. skates in the free skating portion of the women’s figure skating competition at the XVI Winter Olympic Games in Albertville, France on Friday, Feb. 21, 1992. The Fremont, Calif., skater won the women’s gold medal.

Lionel Cironneau/AP, File

Tying Yamaguchi to Barbie, a symbol of American pop culture, is especially remarkable considering what she and her family have dealt with as Japanese Americans. She has spoken about how her maternal and paternal grandparents were forced into U.S. incarceration camps in response to Japan’s 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor.

So while Barbie may seem like just a toy, it’s so much more for Yamaguchi.

“When kids see themselves or see someone who inspires them, then it just opens up their world and their imagination to what’s possible,” she said.

Next Up In Entertainment
After years of delays, Lee's Unleaded Blues reopening and vowing to celebrate musicmakers and the community
Dear Abby: Couple’s noisy canoodling bugs the neighbors
'Challengers' as sexy as a tennis movie can be
Horoscope for Wednesday, April 24, 2024
Lion cub returns to Lincoln Park Zoo exhibit weeks after unprecedented surgery
JoJo Siwa, Natasha Bedingfield among headliners for 2024 Chicago Pride Fest
The Latest
Mónica Álvarez habla en una conferencia de prensa el miércoles en el centro sobre la legislación en Springfield que eliminaría las armas en casos de violencia doméstica. Su prima, Karina González, fue asesinada a tiros el año pasado junto con su hija en La Villita.
La Voz Chicago
Sheriff del Condado de Cook: Yo apoyo el Proyecto de Ley Karina para proteger a sobrevivientes de violencia doméstica
Actualmente, incluso cuando una superviviente puede demostrar ante un juez que está en peligro, la ley deja en manos de su agresor la decisión de entregar las armas. Esto es absurdo.
By Thomas J. Dart
 
Chicago Public Schools
Letters to the Editor
'Illiteracy epidemic' exists in CPS, but don't dismiss progress
There’s clearly more to do to improve reading among lower-income students of color. But over the last two decades, no other large city in the nation has made as much progress, as quickly, as Chicago.
By Letters to the Editor
 
NFL Draft Football
Bears
Rome Odunze: It would be 'awesome' to land with Bears, Caleb Williams in draft
It’s unclear if Odunze, who led FCS receivers with 1,640 receiving yards last season, will be available at No. 9. He’s one of a trio of receivers — alongside Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. and LSU’s Malik Nabers — expected to be picked in the top 10.
By Patrick Finley
 
Renderings of the proposed new Bears stadium
Bears
Bears plan to play at Soldier Field throughout construction of new stadium, no transitional venue needed
The final project would turn the current Soldier Field site into a park-like area, but that wouldn’t necessitate playing home games elsewhere during construction.
By Jason Lieser
 
Small Business
Dom's Kitchen & Market and Foxtrot facing class action over sudden layoffs at specialty grocers
The complaint, field Wednesday, said the companies violated the state and federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act by failing to properly notify employees that they’d be laid off.
By Abby Miller
 