City will celebrate Sky’s championship Tuesday at Millennium Park

There’s going to be another party at Millennium Park.

The city’s celebration of the Sky’s WNBA championship will be sometime Tuesday, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Monday morning in an appearance on The Score. No other details were available.

This will be the first championship celebration since the Cubs won the World Series in 2016 and the Blackhawks last Stanley Cup victory in 2015.

The Sky rallied in the fourth quarter Sunday to defeat the Phoenix Mercury 80-74 in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals at Wintrust Arena.

“This one is so sweet,” the Sky’s Candace Parker — who played high school basketball at Naperville Central — said after the game. “To do it with this group. I love this group, I love this team. And to do it here at home, it was just supposed to be.

“It was just an amazing feeling to be from here and see so many people in the stands that have been supporting you since you started. It’s just a moment where you just have to really take it in.”