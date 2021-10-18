 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

City will celebrate Sky’s championship Tuesday at Millennium Park

The celebration will be held sometime Tuesday, the mayor said.

By Gene Farris
Sky GM/head coach James Wade, center, celebrates with Candice Parker, right, and Kahleah Copper after winning the WNBA championship at Wintrust Arena.
Sky GM/head coach James Wade, center, celebrates with Candice Parker, right, and Kahleah Copper after winning the WNBA championship at Wintrust Arena.
Paul Beaty/AP

There’s going to be another party at Millennium Park.

The city’s celebration of the Sky’s WNBA championship will be sometime Tuesday, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Monday morning in an appearance on The Score. No other details were available.

This will be the first championship celebration since the Cubs won the World Series in 2016 and the Blackhawks last Stanley Cup victory in 2015.

The Sky rallied in the fourth quarter Sunday to defeat the Phoenix Mercury 80-74 in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals at Wintrust Arena.

“This one is so sweet,” the Sky’s Candace Parker — who played high school basketball at Naperville Central — said after the game. “To do it with this group. I love this group, I love this team. And to do it here at home, it was just supposed to be.

“It was just an amazing feeling to be from here and see so many people in the stands that have been supporting you since you started. It’s just a moment where you just have to really take it in.”

Next Up In Sports

The Latest

County Democrats rebuke Ald. Jim Gardiner, strip him of committee posts for ‘rude, vulgar conduct’ in texts

Toni Preckwinkle, the chair of the party, also stripped the Northwest Side alderperson of his posts on party committees.

By Rachel Hinton

Betty Lynn, starred as Thelma Lou on ‘The Andy Griffith Show,’ dies at 95

Lynn died peacefully Saturday after a brief illness, The Andy Griffith Museum in Mount Airy, North Carolina, announced.

By Associated Press

Pastors, community leaders help students at West Side school deal with the loss of one of their own

Kierra Moore, who dreamed of playing in the WNBA, was fatally shot Oct. 14.

By Stefano Esposito

4 killed, 20 wounded in Chicago shootings this weekend including 11-year-old accidentally shot by another child

The fatal shootings occurred on the South and West Sides.

By Sun-Times Wire

Eddie Jackson takes shot at Lance Briggs after he criticizes Bears safety’s tackling

In response to Briggs’ criticism, Jackson found a 10-year-old tweet that points out some of the former Bears linebacker’s own tackling problems.

By Satchel Price

11-year-old boy accidentally shot by another child in Bronzeville home

The child was in the living room with two other children, 8 and 12, in the 4000 block of South King Drive when he was struck in the leg by a bullet, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire