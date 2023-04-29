The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, April 29, 2023
Chicago Sky and WNBA Sports Sports Saturday

Former Morgan Park standout Destiny Harden ready for golden opportunity with Phoenix Mercury

Harden was selected by the Phoenix Mercury with the 27th overall pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft.

By  Annie Costabile
   
SHARE Former Morgan Park standout Destiny Harden ready for golden opportunity with Phoenix Mercury
merlin_112459733.jpg

Miami’s Destiny Harden (3) shoots against Indiana’s Sydney Parrish (33) during the second half of a second-round college basketball game in the women’s NCAA Tournament Monday, March 20, 2023, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) ORG XMIT: INDC122

Darron Cummings, AP Photos

There was a moment during the 2022 ACC women’s basketball tournament that exemplified Destiny Harden’s confidence. 

Rather, there was 15 points worth of moments, as Harden went on a 15-0 run to close the game, including a turnaround, fadeaway jumper from the corner at the buzzer to topple No. 4 Louisville 61-59 in the quarterfinals. 

Watching from afar, not at all shocked, was Harden’s former Mac Irvin Fire AAU coach and current assistant at Mississippi State, Corry Irvin. 

“It was the same fadeaway shot she’s been shooting since the eighth grade,” Irvin said. “I knew her coach was probably like what the heck are you doing, but she’s always hit that shot.” 

Harden’s nickname on the court growing up was “Wild Thang.”

Irvin said she earned it because of the intensity she played with. By the end of the game, there wasn’t an inch of the court she hadn’t touched. She hounded players defensively, and offensively she was wherever she needed to be to make a winning play. 

Those are the characteristics she’s bringing into training camp after being selected by the Mercury with the 27th overall pick in this year’s WNBA Draft. 

“I’m going into training camp being myself,” Harden said. “Willing to be coachable and learn every single day and just see where I can help. But also ready to work and work hard.” 

Harden graduated from Morgan Park in 2017 and played her freshman season at West Virginia before transferring to Miami. In her final season with the Hurricanes, she averaged a career-high 11.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and two assists and started 32 of 33 games. 

Playing in the WNBA was a goal inspired by two-time WNBA champion and Chicago-area legend Candace Parker. 

“I wanted to play just like her,” Harden said. “As a little kid, you always think ‘I want to be just like this person.’ As you get older, it turns out different. But I love her game, love who she is. That’s why I wear the No. 3.” 

Now that the fairy-tale moment of being drafted is over, Harden is facing the steep uphill climb of being one of the 144 players to make a WNBA roster. 

Irvin believes what makes her uniquely qualified for the challenge is having sharpened her skills on the courts in Chicago. 

“Kids from Chicago play with a chip on their shoulder,” Irvin said. “They’re super tough. They’re going to play hard regardless of the circumstances, and they’re always going to make a decision to win. They’re not like that everywhere.” 

WNBA training camps open Sunday, and Harden will be tasked with trying to make a roster with Hall of Fame-caliber players. Mercury coach Vanessa Nygaard has six protected veterans, including Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner. 

In total, the Mercury have 19 players on their roster with the cap space to potentially sign six. They’re one of the few teams in the league that don’t have a solidified group beyond their six protected veterans. Included in that group is Skylar Diggins-Smith, who announced her second pregnancy in October and has made no indication of what her availability will be this season. 

Despite the star-studded roster, Harden isn’t feeling any pressure. Like when she hit her buzzer-beating fadeaway, she is ready for this moment. 

“Going in there with all these legends, I’m willing to learn whatever they’re trying to tell me,” Harden said. “I can learn from them, but maybe they can also learn from me. So I just want to go into training camp, soak up all their knowledge and be a sponge to them.” 

Next Up In Chicago Sky
Brittney Griner gets emotional while discussing detainment in Russia
Chicago fashion designer Robin Harris setting standard in partnerships with women athletes
WNBA adds Friday night broadcasts to ION channel
Sky rookies share draft experience with their mothers
Sky select Kayana Traylor with the 23rd overall pick in WNBA Draft, Kseniya Malashka with the 35th
WNBA expanding charter travel to include entire playoffs and specific regular season games
The Latest
NFL Combine
Bears
Polling Place: Here’s where you stand on the Bears’ pick of Tennessee OL Darnell Wright
Oh, please, as if Bears fans would admit it if they were hoping for somebody else.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Patrick Williams and DeMar DeRozan.
Sports Saturday
Bulls Position Analysis: Patrick Williams needs to buy into the hype
No person in the Bulls organization believes in Williams more than teammate DeMar DeRozan, but until Williams believes in Williams the Bulls will remain handcuffed at the forward position.
By Joe Cowley
 
Frank Klemenswicz’s Green Bay Packers-themed goose decoy was signed by Reggie White. Provided photo
Sports
Chicago outdoors: Suburban red fox and decorative Packers goose decoy
A suburban red fox family and a decorative Green Bay Packer goose decoy are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.
By Dale Bowman
 
Ezra Hendrickson and the Fire host the New York Red Bulls on Saturday night.
Chicago Fire
Egg or potato? Coach Ezra Hendrickson wants Fire to harden under pressure
Entering the game Saturday against the New York Red Bulls at Soldier Field, the Fire are 2-2-4 but have turned victories into ties, and now ties into losses. To avoid doing that again, Hendrickson stressed the Fire need to act like an egg.
By Brian Sandalow
 
3_CREDIT__Mackenize_Hudson.jpg
Red Stars
Casey Krueger is one of the Red Stars remaining stalwarts leading the club into the future
“The team is different than the past, but different isn’t necessarily bad.”
By Annie Costabile
 