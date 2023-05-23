The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 23, 2023
Chicago Sky and WNBA Sports

Sky forward Isabelle Harrison out indefinitely

Harrison underwent surgery to repair a torn left meniscus and is taking steps toward recovery, the team announced Tuesday.

By  Annie Costabile
   
SHARE Sky forward Isabelle Harrison out indefinitely
0507_Sky_vs_Fever_Gary_Dineen_NBAE_via_Getty_Images__4___1_.jpg

Sky forward Isabelle Harrison will be out indefinitely after having surgery Friday to repair a torn left meniscus, the team announced Tuesday.

Harrison had been absent from all team activities beginning with the Sky’s media day on May 10. At the time, Sky coach/GM James Wade believed it wasn’t an injury issue. By the following week, he provided a vague update acknowledging that his new forward was injured but opted not to provide details.

Last Wednesday, Harrison’s mother shared via Twitter that her daughter was awaiting surgery for a meniscus repair. When asked about Harrison’s mother’s comments Wade said he would not report on anything a player’s family member said.

Ahead of the team’s season opener against the Minnesota Lynx, Wade provided some context as to why he opted not to share details regarding Harrison’s status.

“‘I wanted her to get through surgery [before commenting],’’ Wade said told the Sun-Times Friday. ‘‘Now that she’s through surgery, I can say I talked to her this morning and she’s doing well.’’

Harrison’s absence will be a blow to the Sky, but Wade shored up his frontcourt with free-agent signings like Elizabeth Williams and Alanna Smith and training camp players, Morgan Bertsch and Kristine Anigwe. He also picked up 20-year-old forward Sika Koné off waivers hours before the league’s roster deadline.

Bertsch and Anigwe have provided valuable minutes for the Sky through the first two games of the season. Bertsch started against the Lynx, finishing with six points, four assists and two rebounds.

Williams has excelled with the Sky. In her first two games, she’s led the team in deflections, winning Wade’s coveted WWE belt after both wins, and is the team’s second-leading scorer behind Copper. The Sky’s biggest test of the season thus far will come Friday in their home opener against Elena Delle Donne and the Washington Mystics, Williams’ previous team.

Next Up In Chicago Sky
Sky tapping into artificial intelligence with new partnership with GameOn Technology
James Wade on bond with Brittney Griner: ‘It’s bigger than basketball’
Sky improve to 2-0 with win over Mercury in Brittney Griner’s return to Phoenix
Elizabeth Williams is the embodiment of Sky’s defensive identity
New-look Sky open season with road victory, thanks to strong defensive performance
Sika Koné makes it to Minnesota for Sky’s season opener
The Latest
tinley_park_police_e1554823230838.jpg
Suburban Chicago
Tinley Park mayor vows to tighten crowd protocols after 400-teen ‘flash mob’ causes ‘general chaos’ at weekend carnival
Bag checks, youth supervision requirements and clear event boundaries are part of the tighter rules being imposed in the village after five teens were cited.
By Mary Norkol
 
Dylan Cease pitched six innings of two-run ball. (AP)
White Sox
White Sox defeat Guardians 4-2; Robert Jr. exits with hip tightness
Joe Kelly tosses another scoreless inning, Dylan Cease pitches six innings of two-run ball
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Former president Donald Trump, left on screen, and his attorney, Todd Blanche, right on screen, appear by video, before a hearing begins in Manhattan criminal court, in New York, Tuesday, May 23, 2023. Trump made a video appearance Tuesday in his New York criminal case, with the judge setting a trial date for late March of next year. (AP Photo/Curtis Means via Pool) ORG XMIT: NYRD205
Nation/World
Trump makes video appearance in New York hush-money criminal case
Former President Donald Trump appeared in court Tuesday by video feed and lashed out afterward about his March 25 trial date being scheduled during primary season.
By Michael Sisak | Associated Press
 
Crime scene tape.
Crime
16-year-old girl shot, wounded in South Chicago home
The girl was shot in a home in the 8500 block of South Marquette Avenue, police said. No one has been arrested.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
merlin_92568944.jpg
City Hall
CPD community policing efforts have not built trust, cut crime, Northwestern study finds
Researchers say the department has failed to embrace or devote enough officers to community-based efforts.
By Andy Grimm and Sophie Sherry
 