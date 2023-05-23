Sky forward Isabelle Harrison out indefinitely

Sky forward Isabelle Harrison will be out indefinitely after having surgery Friday to repair a torn left meniscus, the team announced Tuesday.

Harrison had been absent from all team activities beginning with the Sky’s media day on May 10. At the time, Sky coach/GM James Wade believed it wasn’t an injury issue. By the following week, he provided a vague update acknowledging that his new forward was injured but opted not to provide details.

Last Wednesday, Harrison’s mother shared via Twitter that her daughter was awaiting surgery for a meniscus repair. When asked about Harrison’s mother’s comments Wade said he would not report on anything a player’s family member said.

Ahead of the team’s season opener against the Minnesota Lynx, Wade provided some context as to why he opted not to share details regarding Harrison’s status.

“‘I wanted her to get through surgery [before commenting],’’ Wade said told the Sun-Times Friday. ‘‘Now that she’s through surgery, I can say I talked to her this morning and she’s doing well.’’

Harrison’s absence will be a blow to the Sky, but Wade shored up his frontcourt with free-agent signings like Elizabeth Williams and Alanna Smith and training camp players, Morgan Bertsch and Kristine Anigwe. He also picked up 20-year-old forward Sika Koné off waivers hours before the league’s roster deadline.

Bertsch and Anigwe have provided valuable minutes for the Sky through the first two games of the season. Bertsch started against the Lynx, finishing with six points, four assists and two rebounds.

Williams has excelled with the Sky. In her first two games, she’s led the team in deflections, winning Wade’s coveted WWE belt after both wins, and is the team’s second-leading scorer behind Copper. The Sky’s biggest test of the season thus far will come Friday in their home opener against Elena Delle Donne and the Washington Mystics, Williams’ previous team.

