Angel Reese continues to defy the usual rookie experience, adding team owner to her résumé

NEW YORK — Sky rookie Angel Reese is in her own stratosphere.

Just when it appears she has reached full maximization of her 24 hours, Reese drops a new partnership or business venture or simply shares the happenings of her life, making it clear there truly is no limit to her.

Tuesday was another example of Reese’s business aptitude when it was announced she was the newest investor in a new professional women’s soccer team, DC Power Football Club.

“[The news] wasn’t supposed to come out until tomorrow,” Reese said with a laugh. “But here we are.”

Reese is only a week into her rookie season with two games under her belt and a tough matchup against the undefeated Liberty (4-0) on Thursday night.

Reese already is eclipsing the limitations of a traditional rookie. Since the Sky drafted her seventh overall last month, she is proving she has no ceiling.

In the last five weeks, Reese has attended the ultra-exclusive Met Gala, graduated from LSU with a degree in interdisciplinary studies and three minors, dropped a global campaign with Good American clothing and now has added sports ownership to her résumé.

Oh, and on the court, she’s proving just how well her game will translate in the WNBA. She had 23 points, 17 rebounds, three assists and two steals through two games — a win and a loss against the Wings last week. She also is the first player in league history to grab 12 offensive rebounds in her first two games.

How does she get it all done? Reese credits her team.

“My [business] team does a great job of swinging me into Zoom calls to figure everything out,” Reese said when discussing her most recent venture with DC Power FC. “It’s been a whirlwind.”

DC Power FC — launching in Washington — is one of eight teams that will play in the inaugural season of the USL Super League. The new U.S. professional women’s soccer league begins play in August.

Earlier this year, the USL was granted first-division status by U.S. Soccer, which puts it in the same caliber as the NWSL. According to media and news company Boardroom, Reese is the only active WNBA player with a team-ownership stake.

She joins a notable list of active pro athletes with ownership stakes, including Naomi Osaka, LeBron James and Patrick Mahomes. Storm guard Jewell Loyd is a part-owner of the Major League Pickleball team LA Mad Drops.

At the Met Gala, Reese was able to speak with Dwyane Wade — who joined Sky ownership last year — about what goes into being a team owner.

“Obviously, people are going to expect a lot out of me,” Reese said. “But be patient; I’m 22 and still trying to figure everything out. I’m trying to do as much as I can and help that organization as much as I can.”

Reese is back in New York for the third time in the last five weeks. This trip, though, will mark the first time she’s in town to play basketball.

The only thing on Reese’s to-do list is Thursday night’s game, which will require a lot from her. With No. 3 pick Kamilla Cardoso (shoulder) targeting June 1 to return, Reese and Elizabeth Williams have had to carry the frontcourt load for the Sky.

Against the Liberty, that means going up against two league MVPs in Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones. The Sky embarrassed the Liberty in the preseason 101-53.

Reese finished with 13 points and five rebounds, largely playing against Jones. The differences Thursday will be that it matters and the Liberty aren’t going to show up sleepwalking.

“Going back and watching that preseason game, obviously, it didn’t matter,” Reese said. “But knowing the things that worked well, trying to be aggressive early because they have great talent on their team.”