2 injured when wrong-way driver crashes into Chatham building

Two people were injured after a wrong-way driver collided with a vehicle and then a building early Friday in Chatham on the South Side.

The incident happened about 3:15 a.m. in the 9000 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, Chicago police said.

A male driving in the wrong lane crashed into a vehicle and then continued driving into a building, police said.

The wrong-way driver was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

The driver of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries and was taken to Trinity Hospital in good condition, police said.

Chicago Fire Department officials were on scene to investigate the integrity of the building, following the crash.

The wrong-way driver will be issued multiple traffic violations, according to police.