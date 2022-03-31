The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 31, 2022
City Hall News Politics

Chicago should host 2024 Democratic National Convention, mayor says

After touting Chicago’s abundance of hotel rooms, an array of world-class restaurants and “arts and culture” second to none, the mayor added: “I will also say, we’re a really fun city in the summer time.”

Fran Spielman By Fran Spielman
   
SHARE Chicago should host 2024 Democratic National Convention, mayor says
Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Thursday touted Chicago’s advantages and attributes as a potential host for the 2024 Democratic National Convention. She made her remarks at a news conference about a new city program to offer free gasoline and mass-transit credit to Chicagoans.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Thursday touted Chicago’s advantages and attributes as a potential host for the 2024 Democratic National Convention.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Chicago has a “compelling and convincing story to tell” about why it is the right choice to host the 2024 Democratic National Convention — in spite of its international reputation as a haven for violent crime, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Thursday.

One day after joining the team of Democratic heavyweights in Illinois that went public with their interest in hosting the convention, Lightfoot played the role of Chicago cheerleader. The only things missing were the pompoms.

She argued Chicago is “ideally situated” to host its first political convention since 1996 and has the “strengths and bonafides” Democrats want and need: an abundance of hotel rooms; an array of restaurants that are the envy of the culinary world; and arts and culture second to none.

The Democratic National Committee has yet to release the specific criteria for interested convention cities. But Lightfoot said she is certain Chicago has “got it all” and is “not a one-stop shop.”

Mentioning Wintrust Arena, site of her 2019 inauguration, Lightfoot said the city has “expanded the offerings exponentially” since the nearly-flawless and picture-perfect 1996 Democratic National Convention at the United Center that exorcised the demons of 1968.

“I think we’ve got a very good and compelling story to tell — and a convincing story — that Chicago is the right choice, aside from all of the amenities that we can offer,” the mayor said.

“I will also say, we’re a really fun city in the summer time.”

The United Center in Chicago is filled to capacity during the opening session of the Democratic National Convention Monday Aug. 26, 1996.

The United Center in Chicago is filled to capacity during the opening session of the Democratic National Convention in August 1996.

Associated Press

Chicago closed the book on 2021 with 836 homicides, the highest total in a quarter-century. Despite incremental progress, shootings, carjackings and strong-arm robberies continue at troubling levels. Carjackings are through the roof.

Meanwhile, Chicago police officers are retiring in droves. Scores of officers have taken jobs in the suburbs or other states.

The Chicago Police Department is down to 11,730 sworn officers. In January 2019, it had 13,353.

Related

On Thursday, Lightfoot was asked how she intends to convince her fellow Democrats to return to Chicago while the city is grapples with violent crime and a wave of carjackings that makes some motorists afraid to drive alone in daylight, let alone at night.

She replied by talking about “the progress that we’re making” and the fact that Chicago is not alone.

“The truth is, every major American city — and certainly those led by Democratic mayors — are facing the same kind of challenges that we’re facing,” Lightfoot said.

“I’m happy to report that, end of quarter, we’re down in shootings. We’re down in homicides. And we’re down in carjackings. Not enough. Not enough, I hasten to add. But we’re making real, meaningful progress.”

Downtown Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd) served as “White House transportation coordinator” for the 1996 Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

In the days before Uber and Lyft, Hopkins oversaw a fleet of 25 Chevrolet SUVs parked at the Sheraton Chicago in Streeterville that shuttled VIP’s to and from the United Center. He worked from a “special guest list compiled by the White House.”

“I have fond memories of how well that event was managed. Even the weather. We had two perfect weeks of August weather in 1996. I remember people saying what a beautiful climate Chicago had. I would, of course, agree with them and secretly chuckle to myself, like, ‘If they only knew,’” Hopkins said.

“It was like the heavens smiled upon us for that particular event. We really got a lot of mileage out of it in terms of promoting Chicago’s image on an international scale. Not that it’s a guarantee that it would happen again. But certainly, the opportunity would be there if we get it right.”

Hopkins said he’s all for making another run at hosting the Democratic National Convention in Chicago even though 1996 will be difficult to duplicate.

“If we really focus on hosting a perfect event on an international stage, it can only help right now as we struggle to regain conventions and trade shows. As we talk about the impact of a possible casino on tourism, having a national convention could feed right into that,” Hopkins said.

“In ’96, we purged the ghost and stigma of the ’68 convention. If we were to have another one, we could really move the needle in terms of Chicago’s international reputation.”

Ald. Walter Burnett (27th), whose ward includes the United Center, said the 1996 convention “cleaned up the city” and made the West Loop and Fulton Market “what it is today.”

“It’s great for tourism. It highlights the city,” he said.

“And it would really make people see the better parts of Chicago, instead of the bad things they read in the newspaper [and see] on television.”

Aerial view of the United Center, looking toward the Loop, in 1996, the year the arena was the site of the Democratic National Convention.

The United Center was only two years old in 1996, when Democrats gathered there for their national convention. They could return in 2024, and Ald. Walter Burnett (27th), whose ward includes the United Center, is all for it, saying the 1996 convention “cleaned up the city” and made the West Loop and Fulton Market “what it is today.”

Associated Press

Next Up In Politics
Closing time: Deal to sell and renovate problematic Thompson Center finalized
Half of murder cases considered ‘solved’ by CPD in 2021 did not lead to charges
Free gas, CTA cards part of new city program for residents
Illinois Democrats make pitch for 2024 Democratic National Convention to be held in Chicago
From smoke-filled rooms to rickety Wigwam to a ‘police riot,’ Chicago’s political convention history is a rich one
Lightfoot shifts gears — to gas cards and Ventra credits — to provide relief for struggling commuters
The Latest
Manny Martinez, father of Daniel Martinez, an ex-Marine who was fatally stabbed outside a Boston bar on March 19, stands with his son Luke and daughter Micaela at the family funeral home in the Clearing neighborhood Thursday morning. The family announced plans to sue the bar.
Chicago
A father and funeral director prepares to say goodbye to his son
Ex-Marine died March 19 after being stabbed outside a bar in Boston.
By Stefano Esposito
 
A rendering of the proposed design of the James R. Thompson Center by a group led by Prime Group Chairman Michael Reschke is displayed during a press conferences at the James R. Thompson Center, Wednesday morning, Dec. 15, 2021, where Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced that the Thompson Center will be sold to Reschke’s group. The state will own about 30% of the Thompson Center.
Politics
Closing time: Deal to sell and renovate problematic Thompson Center finalized
A development group plans to preserve the building as a mixed-use property with office, retail and hotel space — and with the state retaining about a 30% ownership. The 37-year-old building has its share of problems, including leaky ceilings, temperature issues and less than desirable office aesthetics.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
Caitlyn Jenner attends Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 27, 2022 in West Hollywood, California.
Entertainment and Culture
Caitlyn Jenner hired as Fox News contributor and commentator
She said in a statement she was “humbled by this unique opportunity” to speak directly to Fox’s audience.
By Associated Press
 
The FBI says these three men robbed a Chase Bank branch at gunpoint in Chicago on Tuesday.
Crime
FBI releases photos of Chase Bank robbery suspects, one of them dressed as security guard
They posed as customers at the Near West Side bank, then took out handguns and demanded money, the FBI said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Hector Manuel Franco Tello
News
Vigil planned for Albany Park father of four found dead in Chicago River last week
Friends and family have scheduled the vigil for 6 p.m. Friday at Ronan Park, near where he was found.
By Sun-Times Wire
 