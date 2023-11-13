The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, November 13, 2023
City Hall News Chicago

Plan proposed to reduce excessive traffic stops of Black, Brown motorists

In July 2022, an annual study of traffic and pedestrian stops conducted concluded black motorists are 1.7 times more likely to be stopped than white drivers. Hispanic drivers in Chicago were 2.5 times more likely to be stopped.

By  Fran Spielman
   
SHARE Plan proposed to reduce excessive traffic stops of Black, Brown motorists
A Chicago Police Department SUV.

A 2022 study found Black and Brown motorists are far more likely to be pulled over than white motorists.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times file photo

The Chicago Police Department was urged Monday to rein in so-called “pre-textual” traffic stops that disproportionately target Black and Hispanic motorists and exacerbate distrust by “fishing” without any actual reason to suspect criminal violations.

In July 2022, an annual study of traffic and pedestrian stops conducted by the American Civil Liberties Union concluded Chicago police targeted African Americans in 63% of traffic stops in 2021, though Black residents are less than 30% of the city’s population.

“Continued racial inequities” in stops and searches mean that compared to white drivers in Chicago, black motorists were 1.7 times more likely to be stopped, and Hispanic drivers were 2.5 times more likely to be stopped.

To remedy the burgeoning problem, a coalition of community and advocacy organizations known as Free2MoveChicago is proposing a three-point plan based on what police departments in other major cities have done. It calls for:

• Following the lead Los Angeles by banning police stops for traffic violations when the “primary intention” of that stop is to “fish for other signs of criminal activity.” Amy Thompson, staff counsel for Impact for Equity, called “pre-textual” traffic stops the “reincarnation of stop-and-frisk.”

• Prohibiting all police stops for “low-level” traffic violations, such as a ecently expired registration or one broken taillight when the other remains lit. Similar bans are in place in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and San Francisco.

• Requiring CPD officers who have pulled a vehicle over for a traffic violation to have an “independent legal basis” to ask the driver to consent to be frisked, or to have their vehicle or belongings searched.

“We believe the combination of these policies will provide clear guidelines for officers and prevent this kind of biased practice from re-emerging in another form just like stop-and-frisk re-emerged as traffic stops,” Thompson told the City Council’s Committee on Pedestrian and Traffic Safety.

“By implementing this three-part plan, Chicago would make significant progress toward reducing racially-discriminatory policing, freeing up wasted resources and achieving a more racially equitable traffic safety system,” she added. “We expect to see more focus on … regulation of dangerous driving behaviors, fewer harmful interactions between civilians and police, increased trust between police and the communities they serve, reduced racial disparities, a reduced police workload, more efficient criminal investigations and, ultimately, a transformational shift in how policing is done in Chicago.”

Monday was a subject matter hearing, meaning no vote was taken. But the committee did hear testimony, including stories from motorists making their case for the proposed reforms by talking about how they’d been traumatized after being targeted by traffic stops.

Policy changes can be enacted on one of three ways — by a civilian oversight panel, by the City Council or by newly-appointed Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling.

Traffic and Pedestrian Safety Chair Daniel LaSpata (1st) said the harrowing stories are “dramatically different from my own experience” having never been involved in a traffic stop.

“It’s not because I’m an exemplary driver. My wife could confirm that,” LaSpata said.

Ald. Desmon Yancy (5th) said he was pulled over “twice in a week and a half” last summer for “what I believe were pre-textual stops.”

“I had an accident, bought an old car that didn’t have a front license plate mount and was pulled over twice for not having a front license plate,” Yancy said.

“The second interaction was probably more interesting than the first in that it was broad daylight. ... I was getting lunch in Woodlawn and the police officer drove past and then made a U-turn in order to make this traffic stop. … This is a neighborhood that has different public safety needs than stopping people for not having a front license plate.”

Ald. Jessie Fuentes (26th) was pulled over by police “not too long ago” for “allegedly being on my cell phone” while driving, which is a no-no in Chicago without a hands-free device.

“I didn’t have the cell phone on my person, so it was quite impossible to be on my cell phone during that traffic stop. And I’m privileged enough to be articulate, to know how to behave when pulled over,” Fuentes said.

“But there are folks all across the city who have trauma who may not react to those situations appropriately. So I understand why we want to have the conversation around some minor traffic violations.”


Next Up In Politics
City Council committee creates quiet zone around West Loop abortion clinic
Mayor Brandon Johnson appoints new Chicago health commissioner
Too many barriers to mental health care in Chicago, wellness study finds
Peoples Gas rate hike would hurt Chicagoans struggling to pay utility bills, advocates say
Republican presidential candidate Tim Scott announces he is dropping out of the 2024 race
Pro-Palestinian protesters rally in Chicago, while pro-Israel demonstrators gather in Northbrook
The Latest
A rendering of the proposed new Ryan Field in Evanston. It would replace the current 97-year-old stadium that’s home to the Northwestern Wildcats.
Business
Northwestern hikes the benefits ante as Evanston City Council takes up Ryan Field plan
A new agreement the university and city officials have submitted calls for $157.5 million in local contributions over 15 years, versus a prior commitment of $100 million over 10 years.
By David Roeder
 
“The Magic of Sound and Music” gallery is one of the spaces you can experience at “Disney100: The Exhibition” opening Nov. 18 in Chicago.
Entertainment and Culture
Experience a century of film, stage, theme park magic at ‘Disney100’ exhibition
The exhibit featuring more than 250 artifacts from the Walt Disney Archives.
By Misha Davenport - For the Sun-Times
 
Chicago Cubs new baseball team manager Craig Counsell smiles as he speaks during a press conference in Chicago, Monday, Nov. 13, 2023.
Cubs
Manager Craig Counsell embracing new challenge with the Cubs
The Cubs introduced Counsell as their new manager in a news conference Monday.
By Maddie Lee
 
Illinois lawmakers took an extra step by ending practices that allowed auto manufacturers to significantly underestimate repair times and pay less than fair-market wages for certified technicians completing important warranty repairs, some local car dealer leaders write.
Letters to the Editor
Auto repair protections are a win-win for car owners, mechanics
A law from 2022 helps consumers by requiring automakers to properly fund warranty repair service provided by technicians at auto dealerships.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Brendan Bruno holds the big northern pike he caught at Montrose Harbor, one of many caught this year on the Chicago lakefront. Provided photo
Sports
Teenager adds another big pike to the year-long parade on the Chicago lakefront
Brendan Bruno, 15, joined those who caught a 40-inch or longer northern pike this year on the Chicago lakefront.
By Dale Bowman
 