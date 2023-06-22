The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, June 22, 2023
City Hall News Chicago

Chicago’s inspector general would be limited to two terms under reform proposal

After Joe Ferguson was forced out as inspector general, Mayor Lori Lightfoot waited nearly eight months before reluctantly choosing Ferguson’s top deputy, Deborah Witzburg, as his replacement.

By  Fran Spielman
   
SHARE Chicago’s inspector general would be limited to two terms under reform proposal
Chicago City Hall, 121 N. LaSalle St.

Chicago City Hall.

Sun-Times file

Chicago’s inspector general would be limited to two, four-year terms, with rigid time-lines for choosing a replacement, under reforms championed by a mayoral ally to avoid a repeat of the “slow-rolling” that occurred under Lori Lightfoot.

Lightfoot clashed openly and repeatedly with longtime Inspector General Joe Ferguson and, ultimately forced him out after a record twelve years in office.

She then waited nearly eight months before reluctantly choosing Ferguson’s top deputy Deborah Witzburg as his replacement and only after a selection committee twice recommended Witzburg.

Ald. Matt Martin (47th), Mayor Brandon Johnson’s hand-picked chair or the City Council’s Ethics Committee, wants to make certain that history is not repeated.

The ordinance he introduced at Wednesday’s City Council meeting would start by limiting future watchdogs to no more than eight years in office.

Martin noted Boston’s inspector general has a two-term limit, while the FBI director is limited to 10 years.

“It would prevent people from staying in the office for too long and having either too close or too adversarial a relationship with any city leader,” Martin said.

“To make sure that we’re getting the very best out of that critical position and that we’re protecting against the possibility of anyone accusing them of not taking the job seriously, using it for political purposes — it’s a good backstop to have for that position that should be apolitical, non-partisan. Just about bringing to light the most problematic aspects of city governmental operations.”

Ferguson was lukewarm about an eight-year limit.

“A term limit on the IG, but no term limit on the elected officials. That’s a curious play,” Ferguson said Thursday.

“Goose/gander. That’s all I’m gonna say. That literally becomes the only position in city government subject to term limits. That warrants some further inquiry.”

Witzburg said she considers term limits an “important measure” from a “good governance perspective.”

“Those of us who are privileged to serve in these roles — we don’t own these institutions. We are stewards of them. Term limits ensure independence and orderly transition,” she said.

The eight-month gap between Ferguson’s departure and Witzburg’s appointment can hardly be characterized as an “orderly transition.” To prevent it from happening again, Martin’s ordinance includes strict timelines.

The mayor would be required to decide whether to re-appoint an incumbent inspector general no later than 180 days before the watchdog’s term expires.

If the answer is “no,” the mayor would be required to nominate a three-member selection committee within seven days and have 30 days to choose from among the finalists they recommend. If all those names are rejected, a written explanation would be required. A public hearing could also be held.

Deadlines for round two would shorten to 14 days. The general counsel would serve as interim inspector general.

Ferguson said rigid timelines are essential to prevent the kind of vacuum a city like Chicago, with a sordid history of corruption, cannot afford.

He noted Witzburg took over “only in the last year” of Lightfoot’s four-year term.

“A new person, even if they’re experienced, needs time to … establish priorities and really begin to understand the landscape from a leadership position. That takes a year at least. It actually takes more than that,” he said.

“So what essentially you’ve done is, you’ve quieted that function for a year and a half that coincides with your electoral political objectives. That can’t be allowed.”

Ferguson noted that within six to eight weeks of his departure, a selection committee gave Lightfoot a first round of names to replace him. She nevertheless waited for months after that before choosing Witzburg — and only after “political pressure began to mount and the appearance was terrible,” he said.

Witzburg had been hand-picked by Ferguson and worked together with him to produce reports highly critical of the Lightfoot administration in general and the Chicago Police Department in particular. 

During the delay, Ferguson accused Lightfoot of having “buried” his investigative reports into the botched police raid on the home of social worker Anjanette Young (officers had the wrong address) as well as his report about the city’s “negligence and incompetence” that allowed a demolition dust storm to blanket Little Village after Hilco’s disastrous 2020 implosion of the old Crawford coal-fired power plant.

“We can only assume that that was a very, very intentional slow-rolling of the process,” he said. 

Next Up In Politics
A Venezuelan migrant is using his blossoming painting skills to brighten his adoptive hometown
‘Where are the funds?’ State elections board seeks accounting of Ald. Burnett’s missing campaign money
Cook County’s good news and bad news: No new taxes or fees — but deficit now projected at $86 million
Biden names Oak Park’s Sheila Nix to be Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign chief of staff
Prosecutors drop charges against 2 men in 2011 slaying of off-duty Chicago police officer
Divided City Council approves $1 million settlement in police shooting case
The Latest
Judge William Hooks poses for a portrait in May 2021 in his office at the the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.
News
Judge accused of making racist comments now facing allegations of ‘witness interference and tampering’
Judge William Hooks is accused of contacting two prosecutors who witnessed his alleged racist remarks during a private meeting in his chambers.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
merlin_114173678.jpg
Immigration
A Venezuelan migrant is using his blossoming painting skills to brighten his adoptive hometown
Juan Carlos Silva was a career military man before leaving his home country for the trek north. In Chicago, his talent for painting has fed his spirit and found fans.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
The walkway leading to London Stadium, the site of the Cubs’ and Cardinals’ London Series, is outfitted for the occasion.
Cubs
Cubs, Cardinals part of MLB’s plan to treat London’s baseball apathy
The Cubs and Cardinals play a two-game series at London Stadium this weekend.
By Maddie Lee
 
Prentiss Harris Big Shrimpin Madison Street
La Voz Chicago
Restaurantes del lado oeste promueven las opciones al aire libre
Ampliar los espacios al aire libre podría darle otra vibra a los vecindarios del lado oeste.
By Michael Loria and Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Ald. Jessie Fuentes (26th) speaks at a City Hall news conference on Wednesday, June 21, 2023.
La Voz Chicago
Se intensifican los esfuerzos para emparejar el sueldo mínimo para los trabajadores con propinas
La campaña “One Fair Wage” quiere que los trabajadores que reciben propinas ganen el mismo sueldo mínimo que cualquier otra persona en Chicago. Por ahora, los trabajadores que reciben propinas cobran $9. El 1 de julio, ese sueldo subirá a $9.48 y el sueldo mínimo de $15 por hora pasará a $15.80.
By Fran Spielman
 