The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, November 29, 2023
Immigration News Chicago

Brighton Park migrant tents begin rising

The tents are expected to be completed in a matter of days and will house 500 migrants at first.

By  Michael Loria
   
SHARE Brighton Park migrant tents begin rising
Brighton Park tent frames were erected Wednesday along California Avenue. Additional frames were laid out along 38th Street. The site is expected to immediately house migrant families — a total of 500 people at first.

Brighton Park tent frames were erected Wednesday along California Avenue. Additional frames were laid out along 38th Street. The site is expected to immediately house migrant families — a total of 500 people at first.

Brian Ernst/Sun-Times

Months after Mayor Brandon Johnson first proposed “winterized base camps” for migrants camped out at police stations — now experiencing Chicago’s cold — the first tent frames went up Wednesday.

GardaWorld, the controversial contractor picked to build the tents, began bringing equipment to the site in the Brighton Park neighborhood this week and erected Wednesday a pitched-tent frame along California Avenue. Additional frames were laid out along 38th Street.

The city has previously said construction will take a matter of days. The site is expected to immediately house migrant families — a total of 500 people — and possibly 2,000 eventually.

It comes as 1,200 migrants remained camped out at police stations and O’Hare Airport Wednesday, according to the city’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications.

Those numbers have fallen significantly in recent weeks — down from 3,300 at stations in mid-October and nearly 900 at O’Hare in early October — and several stations have been cleared out.

The camp has drawn vocal opposition from local residents who fear it will negatively impact the neighborhood. Dozens of those residents protested Wednesday as the first frames went up.

The site has also faced opposition from migrant advocates concerned about the safety of housing migrants at the former zinc smelting site, which was found to be polluted with toxic heavy metals.

At a news conference Tuesday, Johnson said he expected the city’s environmental report to be out by the end of the week. Mayoral spokesman Ronnie Reese said mitigation of the contaminants would be completed by the end of the week as well.

The city and state haven’t released specifics of what the camp will look like, though the rendering of the so-called “soft-sided exterior temporary housing” in the $29.3 million GardaWorld contract had a barracks-like appearance.

The tent would be outfitted with HVAC units to be able to heat the tents up to 70 degrees from 40 degrees, according to the contract.

Michael Loria is a staff reporter for the Chicago Sun-Times via Report for America, a not-for-profit journalism program that aims to bolster the paper’s coverage of communities on the South Side and West Side.

Aerial photo of an example of the kind of structures that could be used in a migrant camp in Chicago.

Aerial photo of an example of the kind of structures that could be used in a migrant camp in Chicago.

City of Chicago

An example of portable toilet facilities at base camps to house migrants.

An example of the portable toilet facilities that could be used at the “base camps” Mayor Brandon Johnson has proposed to house migrants in Chicago.

City of Chicago

A diagram of the layout for camps to house migrants.

A diagram included in a city contract with GardaWorld to build migrant camps shows the layout of a camp capable of housing up to 900 people.

City of Chicago

More coverage of migrants in Chicago

More coverage of migrants in Chicago

Where to house migrants

Long waits for work visas

How to pay

Next Up In News
Inheritance money in dispute after death of woman who made millions off sale of T-rex remains
Black utility workers in lawsuit allege they face discrimination while working at Peoples Gas
Central Market food and retail space lands at Midway Airport
Baby critically wounded by gunshot to head in Washington Park neighborhood
Heroic police officers, firefighters honored for bravery in ceremony not held since COVID-19 lockdown
Rosalynn Carter’s funeral held in Plains, Georgia, where she and her husband were born
The Latest
Corey Perry’s contract was officially terminated by the Blackhawks on Wednesday.
Blackhawks
Corey Perry misconduct timeline becoming slightly clearer, but contract grievance could add another twist
The Blackhawks terminated Perry’s contract Wednesday, but an NHL Players’ Association spokesperson said they are “reviewing the matter” to determine if they will file a grievance, which they have 60 days to do.
By Ben Pope
 
Sue, on display at Chicago’s Field Museum, is the largest and most complete Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton ever found.
Nation/World
Inheritance money in dispute after death of woman who made millions off sale of T-rex remains
The surviving relatives of a couple on whose property the skeleton of Sue, on display at the Field Museum, was found in 1990 are in a lawsuit over funds left over from the sale.
By Associated Press
 
The dining room of Indienne in River North. © Neil John Burger Photography
Food and Restaurants
Two Chicago ‘newbies’ make the cut on Yelp’s 25 hottest new restaurants list for 2023
Yelp has released its first list of the year’s best new restaurants.
By USA TODAY
 
Letitia Jackson, a former Peoples Gas employee, is among nearly a dozen former and current Peoples Gas employees filing a federal lawsuit against the company over alleged safety and racial discrimination.
Business
Black utility workers in lawsuit allege they face discrimination while working at Peoples Gas
Nearly a dozen former and current Peoples Gas workers allege that the utility company racially discriminated against Black employees in the Chicago area, according to a recently filed federal lawsuit.
By Elvia Malagón
 
A banner hangs at The Second City, the Old Town theater known for its comedy shows and classes.
Theater
Second City teachers vote to authorize strike
Contract bargaining with the Chicago comedy theater has dragged on for more than two years.
By Darel Jevens
 