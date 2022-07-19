The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 19, 2022
Columnists Entertainment and Culture News

‘Fountain’ suffers lash of time

Loredo Taft sculpture sits decaying in silent obscurity.

By  Neil Steinberg
   
SHARE ‘Fountain’ suffers lash of time
Loredo Taft’s “Fountain of Time,” a concrete tableau, dedicated in 1922 in Washington Park.

Loredo Taft’s “Fountain of Time” sits quietly decaying at the western edge of Washington Park. The centennial of its dedication is this November.

Neil Steinberg/Sun-Times

Chicago is a big place — 234 square miles. Not only is the city big, but there’s a lot of stuff in it: buildings, parks, statues. So nobody can be faulted for missing any one particular thing. No shame there.

I hope.

So I was driving aimlessly around Washington Park Saturday, and passed Loredo Taft’s “Fountain of Time,” a 126-foot long tableau of 100 people plodding along from birth to doom, located at the west end of the Midway Plaisance.

Opinion bug

Opinion

I pulled over and put on my flashers.

Maybe you live on the South Side. Maybe you have passed this sprawling display all your life. Maybe, to you, not knowing about “Fountain of Time” is like not knowing there is a ballpark at the corner of Addison and Clark. You feel like giving a “harrumph” in superiority — go ahead, get it out. A key pleasure of city life is mocking the newbies. That’s what the whole ketchup-on-hot-dogs thing is really about: the joy of belittlement, harder to exercise nowadays without consequences.

The sculpture is so big it’s hard to photograph. An enormous pool of water with one figure — Father Time, obviously — contemplating the human parade. Huge, yet strangely unimpressive. Maybe I saw it before and then forgot. Parts of its facade are cracked, missing, streaked.

Blame the Art Institute for it being there, which approved money for the work in 1913, through its Ferguson Fund.

“Undoubtedly the largest undertaking ever attempted in sculpture” Taft said. It was supposed to be part of an even larger beautification scheme, a companion “Fountain of Creation,” just as big, slated for the other end of the Midway.

IMG_4545.jpeg

Over 100 eight-foot tall figures make up the sculpture. Loredo Taft included himself, the mustachioed man at the far right.

Photo by Neil Steinberg

The effort was mocked from the start.

The Tribune, noting the sculptor’s “courage exceeds his discretion,” shuddered in horror at tableau. New York papers jeered.

“Chicago, with all her naive errors, deserves nothing like that” a critic sniffed.

Harriet Monroe, a few years from founding “Poetry Magazine,” at first supported Taft in her newspaper column, but quickly questioned his “sculptoresque values” and appealed to the public to back her up. Derision flowed.

One painter found the work “better suited to a cemetery than a public pleasure ground”

Another wondered why Taft was selected over, say, Rodin, faulting the application of “local standards” to a matter that should be decided using “world standards.”

The sculpture was to be made of Georgian marble. But complaints about aesthetics led to questions about expense. Stone would cost $300,000 and deplete the Ferguson Fund for years. Concrete cost $45,000. So concrete it was, studded with Potomac River pebbles, declared to be as “imperishable as bronze or marble.”

Only it wasn’t. A quarter century of harsh Chicago winters, not to mention vandalism, had the thing falling apart in chunks — noses were especially prone to go. “If you want to see the famous fountain, you’d better do it soon,” the Daily News cautioned in 1958.

The work was based, Taft said, on lines from a poem by Henry Dobson:

“Time goes, you say? Ah no, Alas, time stays, we go.”

A statue dedicated to impermanence might seem a contradiction. Perhaps it’s fitting the work insists on continually crumbling, despite expensive efforts to repair and restore it.

The past is a gift: Without the knowledge of our forebears, we’d be naked apes living in caves, lazing in the sun and eating berries. (Hmmmm ... doesn’t sound half bad, does it?) But the past also imposes a burden. I’ve just been gazing over Taft’s oeuvre, and while I’m not expert enough to declare him a mediocrity, and would never do that anyway, lest some grandson come raging out of the wings to defend his ancestor’s honor ... let’s just say that, to me, in my personal opinion, Loredo Taft is a master class in how good Augustus Saint-Gaudens truly was.

Maybe Taft offers a message to future artists: Better to concentrate on creating one finely wrought figure than toss off 100 so-so ones.

Taft, to his credit, sensed he had done a botch job.

“If I have failed, it is my own fault,” the sculptor admitted, at Fountain of Time’s dedication on Nov. 15, 1922. Well, his, and the Ferguson Fund’s. I contacted the city’s Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Evants to see if a big centennial bash is planned. They remain silent, which I will take as a “No.”

Next Up In Commentary
Cubs’ Ian Happ, an unlikely All-Star, is bracing himself for a difficult goodbye
Democratic 2024 convention site team visits Chicago next week; Republicans poised to pick Milwaukee
Vaccine resistance among MLB players is troubling
Officer suicides are a tragic reminder that mental health must remain a priority for CPD
White Sox’ Tim Anderson tells it like it is: ‘I’ve got to get better’ on defense
Let’s organize to transform public safety
The Latest
merlin_107106448.jpg
Crime
Georgia man traveled to Chicago and fatally shot wife at Streeterville condo, then killed himself as cops arrived: police reports
Officers arrived at the building in the 200 block of East Ohio Street Monday afternoon after police in Georgia requested a well-being check on the suspected gunman, whose family had reported him missing.
By Tom Schuba
 
Taylor Bennett is hosting a free record release show for his wildly eclectic new album at Lincoln Hall.
Music
Taylor Bennett stays true to himself, ‘doing what I love’
His latest album “Coming Of Age” brings in a number of disparate styles that all mesh well in a highly spirited and moving release.
By Selena Fragassi - For the Sun-Times
 
The University of Chicago Medicine located at 5841 S. Maryland, in the Hyde Park neighborhood.
Health
Renowned scholar and cardiac expert to lead University of Chicago Medicine
Mark Anderson will look to lead the medical and biological research, education, care delivery and community engagement for UChicago Medicine, the Division of the Biological Sciences and the Pritzker School of Medicine.
By Manny Ramos
 
General Iron, which operated for decades in Lincoln Park. Its move to a Southeast Side community of color has been the subject of a federal civil rights investigation.
Environment
City violated residents’ civil rights by moving polluters to Black, Latino neighborhoods, HUD says
If Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s administration doesn’t agree to changing its planning and zoning processes, City Hall could lose hundreds of millions a year in federal housing money.
By Brett Chase
 
Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks during a transgender support rally at Federal Building Plaza on April 27, 2022 in Chicago.
Politics
Gov. Pritzker tests positive for COVID-19
The governor’s office on Tuesday said Pritzker received a positive test result during his routine COVID-19 testing regimen “after being notified of several close contacts testing positive.”
By Tina Sfondeles
 