The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, November 8, 2023
Columnists Abortion Commentary

Republicans still don’t get it: Most Americans support abortion rights

It’s especially difficult to “soften” messaging when Republicans have been suggesting barbaric, regressive and punitive ideas like jailing — and even killing! — women who have abortions.

By  S. E. Cupp
   
SHARE Republicans still don’t get it: Most Americans support abortion rights
Issue 1 supporters celebrate as Rhiannon Carnes, executive director, Ohio Women’s Alliance, speaks at a watch party, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, in Columbus Ohio. Ohio voters have approved a constitutional amendment that guarantees the right to abortion and other forms of reproductive health care. The outcome of Tuesday’s intense, off-year election was the latest blow for abortion opponents. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) ORG XMIT: OHSO116

Issue 1 supporters celebrate as Rhiannon Carnes, executive director, Ohio Women’s Alliance, speaks at a watch party, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, in Columbus Ohio. Ohio voters have approved a constitutional amendment that guarantees the right to abortion and other forms of reproductive health care. The outcome of Tuesday’s intense, off-year election was the latest blow for abortion opponents.

Sue Ogrocki/AP

On Tuesday night, voters in a handful of important states gave us a crucial temperature check on the state of the union leading up to the 2024 presidential election — and it’s not good news for Republicans.

In Virginia, the very popular Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin was hoping his party would win control of the legislature — “hold the House, flip the Senate,” as he’s been chanting at rallies — but it was not to be. Democrats retained the Senate, delivering a powerful message that they would continue to be a check on his and Republicans’ powers.

In Kentucky, Democrat Andy Beshear won a second term as governor in a state that former President Donald Trump carried by more than 25 points in 2020. He defeated a Trump-endorsed Republican, Daniel Cameron, who some have suggested could be on a national ticket one day. Looks like that will likely have to wait.

And in Ohio, another red state that voted twice for Trump, voters decided to enshrine abortion rights into the state constitution, delivering another blow to Republicans hoping to strip away abortion access.

Abortion is what ties all of these results together. It was both figuratively and literally on the ballot in this off-election year, and it likely drove voters to the polls in the same way it did in the 2022 midterms.

Columnists bug

Columnists

In-depth political coverage, sports analysis, entertainment reviews and cultural commentary.

Americans couldn’t be any more declarative on this issue if they tried. In fact, I’ve written several versions of this column over the past few years. The gist? When will Republicans get the message on abortion?

Welp, not this week, it appears.

Back in August, Ohio voters gave their first indication that they weren’t having the Republicans’ hostile takeover of their rights, when they voted against Issue 1, which would have made it harder to amend the state constitution. This week, they sealed the deal.

That followed another decisive victory for abortion rights in Kansas, also a red state, in 2022, when it voted to keep abortion a constitutionally-protected right, and to prohibit the state from prosecuting people involved in abortions. The Republican-led amendment was defeated by an 18-point margin.

In Kentucky, Cameron, the attorney general, boasted on his official website that on “the same day as the Dobbs ruling,” overturning Roe v. Wade, his “decisive actions led to Kentucky’s two abortion clinics immediately closing their doors.” Beshear, who campaigned on adding exemptions to the state’s effective abortion ban, won a second term.

In Virginia, Youngkin had hoped to flip the state Senate to enact a 15-week abortion ban, with exceptions for rape, incest and the health of the mother. He’d been hammering what he called a “reasonable” proposal on the campaign trail, in hopes of softening the far-right’s extreme messaging on abortion.

But on Tuesday, voters rejected Youngkin’s efforts.

It turns out, it’s hard to put the toothpaste back in the tube when Republicans everywhere have clamped down on abortion rights and access in the wake of Dobbs. It’s perhaps especially difficult to “soften” messaging when Republicans have been suggesting barbaric, regressive and punitive ideas like jailing — and even killing! — women who have abortions. Somehow, that’s not a winning idea for Republicans — imagine that.

All of this was utterly predictable. As I’ve noted time and time again, attitudes on abortion in America have remained fixed and steady since Roe made it legal. Since 1976, the first year Gallup began polling on the issue, a majority of Americans have always believed that abortion should be legal with some restrictions. A minority have always believed that it should be legal in all circumstances, and an even smaller minority has always believed it should be illegal in all circumstances.

Despite years of anti-abortion activism, angry and sometimes even violent protests outside of abortion clinics, Trump’s blatant pandering to the evangelical community, and the eventual overturning of 50 years of settled law, attitudes on abortion have not changed. If anything, voters have become more supportive of abortion-rights.

Republicans thus far seem content to die on this hill, and dying they are. In 2020, 2022, and this round of elections, abortion has managed to save Democrats from rising crime, a border crisis, and a flagging economy in ways Republicans refuse to acknowledge.

But the math isn’t mathing, as the kids say. Extreme abortion laws that are far outside the mainstream — remember, a majority wants it legal but with some restrictions — are proving a loser for the GOP, over and over again.

Will Republicans ride their out-of-touch abortion bans into the 2024 sunset and hope that magically, after nearly 50 years of stasis, voters suddenly change their minds?

Probably. After all, doubling down on bad ideas — like Trump — has become a favorite pastime of the GOP. But on this one, they’ll do so at their own peril.

S.E. Cupp is the host of “S.E. Cupp Unfiltered” on CNN.

The Sun-Times welcomes letters to the editor and op-eds. See our guidelines.

Next Up In Commentary
My daughter is waiting for a private school scholarship. Lawmakers, save the Invest in Kids Act.
With restrictive vaping policies, efforts to curb cigarette use will go up in smoke
It’s time to write a new story for West Garfield Park — and all the West Side
Children aren’t safe from shootings, even inside their homes, when adults are ready to pull the trigger
Politics is blocking solutions to big cities’ migrant crisis
President Biden to tout UAW big contract win in Belvidere Thursday
The Latest
Jimena Juma and her daughter Kamila journeyed to the U.S. from Ecuador. They’re now part of a group of migrants staying at Calvary Memorial Church in Oak Park, where the suburban church has created a small temporary shelter to help resettle asylum-seekers.
Afternoon Edition
Afternoon Edition: Pastor pioneers resettlement program for migrants living at police stations
Plus: Young shooting survivor preps to lead basketball team, the cost of in-person work and more.
By Matt Moore
 
Leo High School students attend a rally in September at St. Sabina Academy in Auburn Gresham to urge the Illinois General Assembly to save the Invest in Kids Act.
Letters to the Editor
My daughter is waiting for a private school scholarship. Lawmakers, save the Invest in Kids Act.
Some of our most powerful and influential legislators have been quiet on this issue, and we know why, a letter writer says. They are influenced by the unions, a mom from Austin writes.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Jason Lee, (in grey) senior advisor to Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, at McCormick Place on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.
Fran Spielman Show
Mayor Brandon Johnson won’t pay a price for floor leader’s ouster, top aide says
One day after the mayor cast the tie-breaking vote that saved Ald. Carlo Ramirez-Rosa from a Council censure, senior mayoral adviser Jason Lee said it was not a mistake for Johnson to empower the chair of the Council’s Socialist Caucus as both floor leader and Zoning Committee chair.
By Fran Spielman
 
File - In this Aug. 28, 2019, file photo, a man exhales while smoking an e-cigarette in Portland, Maine. The U.S. government has refined how it is measuring an outbreak of breathing illnesses in people who vape, now counting only cases that are most closely linked to electronic cigarette use. Health officials on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 said 380 confirmed cases and probable cases have been reported in 36 states and one U.S. territory. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File) ORG XMIT: NY109
Columnists
With restrictive vaping policies, efforts to curb cigarette use will go up in smoke
The shift from smoking to vaping is indisputably an improvement in terms of health risks, so making e-cigarettes less attractive to current and former smokers is detrimental.
By Jacob Sullum
 
Indianapolis Colts v Carolina Panthers
Bears
QB Bryce Young didn’t blow the Bears away
Two days after their season ended last year, general manager Ryan Poles said he’d “have to be absolutely blown away” to use his No. 1 overall pick on a quarterback rather than keep Justin Fields entrenched as the Bears’ starter.
By Patrick Finley
 