Trump’s defenders, including Rep. Mary Miller from Illinois, attack Manhattan DA Bragg

WASHINGTON — The newly indicted Donald Trump and his allies — in Illinois, most notably Rep. Mary Miller, R-Ill., — are in overdrive trying to discredit the Manhattan prosecutor leading the criminal case against the former president.

Miller, from a district in far southern Illinois, said in a statement, “The partisan Manhattan D.A. is leading a political witch-hunt to punish Joe Biden’s political opponents instead of getting justice for actual crime victims in the increasingly violent New York City,” Miller said. “Every American should be concerned about this blatant political weaponization of the justice system.

“Support for the America First agenda is on the rise because Joe Biden has created crisis after crisis with his attacks on our energy production and border security. The Left claims they stand for democracy, but they pursue bogus investigations to try and remove their political opponents from the ballot so voters cannot vote for the candidate of their choice, which is the definition of democracy!

“I join many of my constituents in offering my support for President Trump as he fights to defend our democracy from this latest Soros-funded attack on the rule of law,” she said, referring to George Soros.

Meanwhile, Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., one of the top fundraisers in Illinois — who is sitting on millions of dollars of campaign cash — used Trump’s indictment to raise more money for his already abundant congressional campaign fund.

“In moments like these, we are reminded that no one is above the law, not even former Presidents,” Krishnamoorthi said in an email appeal for more campaign cash.

“We know Trump will use his indictment to rile up his supporters and raise millions for his next presidential bid. We now have the solemn obligation to protect our democracy and ensure Trump and his band of extreme Republicans NEVER hold power again,” Krishnamoorthi wrote in his pitch.

This is Trump’s third history-making low: There was his first impeachment, then his second impeachment, and now he is the first former U.S. president to be indicted. What is also true is that with all this, Trump is also the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination

The criminal charges against him have not been made public, but this all stems from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s probe into Trump’s role in arranging for hush money to be funneled to porn star Stormy Daniels to keep her quiet as he ran for president in 2016.

Trump, in his statement said — and all the cap letters are his — “This is Political Persecution and Election Interference at the highest level in history. From the time I came down the golden escalator at Trump Tower, and even before I was sworn in as your President of the United States, the Radical Left Democrats — the enemy of the hard-working men and women of this Country — have been engaged in a Witch-Hunt to destroy the Make America Great Again movement.”

“… Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg, who was hand-picked and funded by George Soros, is a disgrace. Rather than stopping the unprecedented crime wave taking over New York City, he’s doing Joe Biden’s dirty work, ignoring the murders and burglaries and assaults he should be focused on. This is how Bragg spends his time!”

So far, the potential GOP 2024 leading contenders — especially Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — are piling on Bragg.

It’s all a deflection, of course.

This ploy — of trying to discredit Bragg — is a way to curry favor with Trump without having to deal with the substance of the charges against him — the details of which will soon be made known.

DeSantis said in a statement — you see how this is all from the same playbook — “The Soros-backed Manhattan District Attorney has consistently bent the law to downgrade felonies and to excuse criminal misconduct. Yet, now he is stretching the law to target a political opponent.

“Florida will not assist in an extradition request given the questionable circumstances at issue with this Soros-backed Manhattan prosecutor and his political agenda.”

Chicago mayoral contender Paul Vallas said in a statement, “Trump repeatedly and shamelessly violated the rules and norms that govern the Office of the President, cheapening the most widely respected elected position in the world and demeaning our democracy. He must be held accountable and I’m grateful the first step towards justice has been taken.

“The threats of retribution and violence that have been made recently by Donald Trump are dangerous and irresponsible. Our nation is still grappling with the devastation of January 6th and just how close the peaceful transfer of power came to being cast aside, and we must always do whatever is necessary to protect the integrity of our democracy.”

There is a process every criminal defendant faces — whether they end up being convicted or found not guilty. Let’s just let this process unfold.

