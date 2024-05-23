The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, May 23, 2024
Columnists Chicago Crime

Ghost of Adam Toledo hovers over ShotSpotter debate

Should police respond to gunshots? Or just ignore them?

By  Neil Steinberg
   
SHARE Ghost of Adam Toledo hovers over ShotSpotter debate
IMG_1429.jpeg

“Ofendra for Adam,” a 2021 traditional Day of the Dead tableau at the National Museum of Mexican Art in Pilsen.

Neil Steinberg/Sun-Times

In 1983, the Art Institute of Chicago hosted a big exhibit of Vatican treasures. My brother and I went, but split up at one point. “I’ll meet you under the picture of Jesus,” I said, and he laughed, the joke being: They’re all pictures of Jesus. (OK, plus a few cherubs and lions and popes thrown in).

I thought of that quip when Brandon Johnson announce hiring a liaison to the progressive movement. Really? Isn’t his administration already one big prance around the progressive maypole?

Speaking of progressivism, can we think about ShotSpotter? Somebody should.

Opinion bug

Opinion

Walk through the process. You hear a loud bang. You think “Fireworks?” A few more and experience tells you: “gunshots.”

What do you want to happen next? I suppose that would depend on several things. Are you shot? Are you the person shooting? Do you live in a neighborhood where this happens all the time? Where it never happens? Do you welcome the police? Or fear them?

The gunshot detection technology that Johnson, through characteristic ineptitude, has bumbled into an ongoing issue prompted the City Council to try to snatch the issue out of the mayor’s hands Wednesday, the way you’d take something away from a bungler saying, “Here, let me do it.”

Over this flutters, like a Vatican cherub, the ghost of Adam Toledo. Three years ago, the seventh grader was walking at 2:30 a.m. in Little Village when his companion shot several times at a passing car. ShotSpotter alerted police, who rushed over. Officer Eric Stillman chased Toledo into an alley.

A still frame from video recorded by a Chicago police officer’s body-worn camera shows Adam Toledo in the alley where he was shot.

A frame from video footage recorded by the body camera of the officer who fatally shot Adam Toledo in 2021.

Screenshot from COPA video

If you watch the body cam video ... here’s how I described it at the time:

“The footage makes for sickening viewing: the jumpy chase through an alley; the barked, ignored commands; the boy’s hands going up followed instantly by the gunshot. The red blood. Watching it once, I can’t imagine ever watching it again. Once is too much.”
Opinion immediately fractured — Ald. Ray Lopez (15th) lauded Stillman’s “amazing restraint” — I guess for not firing the traditional 16 shots. Former Rep. Luis Gutierrez called it “an execution.”

At the risk of putting my fingers into those spinning gears, I’ll just say, I didn’t think Stillman should have been charged with a crime. One of the many bad effects that radiate from bad policing is that stark abuses tend to blow back onto tragic mistakes.
Reformers point to Toledo and argue that police shouldn’t go racing after gunshots. Though residents typically want the cops to keep people from blasting at each other in their alleys in the dead of night. What to do?

It might be clearer to set the technology aspect aside and ask the larger question: Do we want police to respond to lawlessness? Or just shrug and say, “It’s Chicago.”

Related

Ignoring gunshots isn’t a valid option. Out-of-control gun violence plagues the city. Last year, a Rogers Park group called Native Sons begged area residents to not shoot at each other between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. — save the carnage for nighttime! — so people could go about their business without the risk of being caught in a crossfire. How sad is that?

The ShotSpotter debate echoes the great national question to be decided this fall: are we a nation of laws? Or of atomized individuals doing whatever they want? It’s still against the law for most Chicagoans to carry a gun — though not to shoot one. At least, I couldn’t find an actual city ordinance against it, along the way encountering laws against firing cannons and toy guns.

State law obsesses over firing at buildings, from cars, and shooting at a wide spectrum of specific classes of individuals, then quickly adds, almost as an afterthought: “Sec. 24-1.5. Reckless discharge of a firearm. (720 ILCS 5/24-1.5) (a) A person commits reckless discharge of a firearm by discharging a firearm in a reckless manner which endangers the bodily safety of an individual.”

Is that state overreach? I don’t think so.

If Chicago is going to make opening up with your giggle-switch Glock accepted quotidian behavior, we should repeal the law making recklessly firing guns illegal. But we don’t want to live in that world. I sure don’t; I live in Northbrook — no need to remind me —where people rarely shoot each other. Trust me, it’s nice. If Chicago is going to reverse its slide into anarchy and decline, then we need police to enforce the laws, using what technology can help them. Being human, the police will inevitably make mistakes. A bigger mistake is to use that as an excuse to not even let them try.

A makeshift shrine occupies the gap in the fence where 13-year-old Adam Toledo stopped and was shot by Chicago police officer.

After 13-year-old Adam Toledo was fatally shot by a Chicago police officer, a makeshift shrine filled the gap in the fence where the shooting occurred.

Mark Brown/Sun-Times file photo

Related

Next Up In Commentary
Student protests are a rite of passage. I went through it, back in the '60s.
Trump is all over the place on women's reproductive rights
Did Mayor Johnson pull the rug out from under Ald. Emma Mitts?
White Sox apparently trying to collect every soft-tissue injury known to modern medicine
El regreso de la antigua Maxwell Street es un digno homenaje a la historia inmigrante de Chicago
Delta-8 should be regulated and taxed, not banned
The Latest
Ticketmaster Antitrust Lawsuit. FILE - Ticketmaster tickets and gift cards are shown at a box office in San Jose, Calif., May 11, 2009. The Justice Department has filed a sweeping antitrust lawsuit against Ticketmaster and its parent company, Live Nation Entertainment, accusing the companies of running an illegal monopoly over live events in America and squelching competition. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)
Music
Ticketmaster and Live Nation running illegal monopoly, Justice Department lawsuit alleges
The suit, filed in federal court in Manhattan, was being brought with 30 state and district attorneys general and seeks to break up the monopoly they say is squeezing out smaller promoters and hurting artists.
By Associated Press
 
METRA-010521-01.JPG
News
Person fatally struck by Metra train in suburban Bartlett
About 5:20 a.m., Metra reported “extensive delays due to a pedestrian incident.” The person struck died due to their injuries, according to Bartlett police.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
WNBA Toronto Basketball
Chicago Sky and WNBA
WNBA's Toronto expansion team set to begin play in 2026
“Bringing a WNBA team to Toronto represents an important milestone for our league as we continue to expand both domestically and outside the United States,” commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in a statement.
By Annie Costabile
 
Film Review - Hit Man
Movies and TV
'Hit Man': Glen Powell charms as fake assassin flirting with danger — and a client
In offbeat comedy, ‘Anyone But You’ star confirms his leading-man credentials and shows sizzling chemistry with co-star Adria Arjona.
By Richard Roeper
 
CFD-01.JPG
Uptown
Boy, 6, critical after being pulled from Lake Michigan at Montrose Beach
The boy was taken to Lurie’s Children’s Hospital, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 