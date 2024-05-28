The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 28, 2024
Columnists 2024 Democratic National Convention Politics

Pageantry at Chicago Democratic convention, but no nomination. Biden to be nominated in virtual roll call.

Democrats will hold a virtual roll call to nominate President Joe Biden to a second term before the Chicago convention, running Aug.19-22, in order to qualify for the Ohio ballot, which requires candidates to be certified by Aug. 7.

By  Lynn Sweet
   
SHARE Pageantry at Chicago Democratic convention, but no nomination. Biden to be nominated in virtual roll call.
President Joe Biden

Because of a glitch in Ohio law requiring presidential candidates for the November election to be certified by August 7, Democrats will nominate President Joe Biden through a virtual roll call before the Democratic National Convention in Chicago Aug. 19-22.

Alex Brandon/AP

WASHINGTON — Because of an Ohio ballot access issue, President Joe Biden will be nominated in a virtual roll call before the Democratic National Convention in Chicago Aug. 19-22, a move that could scramble programming for an event in which a highlight routinely has been the prime-time roll call of the states.

The need to nominate Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris early is a result of a glitch in Ohio law requiring candidates to be certified by Aug. 7.

That timetable could have meant Biden being left off of the Ohio ballot. Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine called for a special state legislative session Tuesday to resolve the problem. However, Republican Ohio lawmakers have not been open to a fix unless there were strings attached.

As a result, on Tuesday Democrats in an abundance of caution said they will sidestep the Ohio deadline by going early — and virtual.

“Joe Biden will be on the ballot in Ohio and all 50 states, and Ohio Republicans agree,” Democratic National Committee Chairman Jaime Harrison said in a statement. “But when the time has come for action, they have failed to act every time, so Democrats will land this plane on our own.

“Through a virtual roll call, we will ensure that Republicans can’t chip away at our democracy through incompetence or partisan tricks,” Harrison continued, “and that Ohioans can exercise their right to vote for the presidential candidate of their choice.”

The Democratic National Committee Rules and Bylaws Committee will vote next Tuesday on “a resolution to propose changes to the Call to allow for virtual party proceedings,” the Democratic National Committee stated. The Rules and Bylaws panel is chaired by Minyon Moore, who is also the chair of the Democratic National Convention Committee.

After that, the full Democratic National Committee membership is expected to rubber-stamp the virtual roll call. The date of the virtual roll call has not been announced.

“In spite of Republicans’ bad-faith efforts to stand in the way, the in-person Convention in Chicago will continue to serve as an important convening event for Democrats across the country,” the Democratic National Committee said in a statement.

Republicans meet in Milwaukee July 15-18 to nominate former President Donald Trump for the the third time.

What this means for the Chicago convention’s four nights of programming — essentially a made-for-television show — is not yet known.

The logo for the Democratic National Convention is displayed on the scoreboard at the United Center during a media walkthrough on January 18, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.

The logo for the Democratic National Convention is displayed on the scoreboard at the United Center during a media walkthrough on Jan. 18.

Scott Olson/Getty

Biden and Harris, of course, will still be at the convention, a Democratic National Committee official confirmed. Arriving in Chicago already nominated does not preclude Biden and Harris from making acceptance speeches, or remarks from Democrats on other nights that will sound a lot like nominating speeches.

Also not yet known is whether the early roll call will be pro-forma event, or a made-for-TV slick production, much like it was in 2020.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Democrats held what was the first all-virtual convention, with Democratic consultant Stephanie Cutter, the convention’s chief program executive, producing a roll call featuring delegates in their home states casting votes from interesting or meaningful locations. Former Sen. Carol Moseley-Braun, standing in front of the Old State Capitol in Springfield, cast the Illinois votes at that convention.

The Democratic National Committee’s announcement Tuesday also means that the last live roll call Democrats held to nominate a presidential candidate was in 2016, when Hillary Rodham Clinton was nominated in Philadelphia.

Michael Madigan, at the time the Illinois Democratic Party’s chairman and now awaiting trial on criminal corruption charges, started off the roll call, handing the microphone to Democratic operative Clem Balanoff to announce the Illinois tally for Sen. Bernie Sanders. The honor of casting the votes for Clinton, raised in Park Ridge, went to her lifelong friend, Betsy Ebeling, who died in 2019.

madigan at convention screenshot

Then-Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan started off the roll call for Illinois at the 2016 Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, when Hillary Rodham Clinton was nominated.

C-SPAN screenshot

Next Up In Commentary
Domestic violence victims need support from all of us
Does White Sox' Pedro Grifol mind if Cubs' Craig Counsell borrows '[bleeping] flat' comment?
Cicada sex show says something about human life, and it's not good
In Old Town, opponents of new housing block much-needed development
City needs a clear plan for managing protestors at Democratic convention
Putting a halt to state election law that blocked candidates is the right move
The Latest
Zach Sanford
Blackhawks
Blackhawks re-sign Zach Sanford, sign Martin Misiak to new contracts
Sanford will stick around as a depth forward option after signing a one-year contract Tuesday, while Misiak — a 2023 second-round pick — turns pro with a three-year entry-level contract.
By Ben Pope
 
Pedro Grifol
White Sox
White Sox manager Pedro Grifol says he hears enough from Jerry Reinsdorf to know he wants to win
“I feel like I [have his support] but I don’t really focus on that,” Grifol said. “I’m the manager right now. And I’ll do it for as long as they want me to do this.”
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
CPDTape-01 (3).JPG
Crime
2 men found fatally shot in Albany Park
Late Friday, officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 4700 block of North Troy Street and found two men shot in the east alley, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
BHMKIDS-02XX24_9.jpg
Education
CPS school-based budget formula targets schools with high needs
Even with shifting priorities, the school district says it has successfully maintained the funding it provides to schools overall.
By Nader Issa  and Sarah Karp | WBEZ
 
Vatican Gays. FILE - Pope Francis arrives for his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Wednesday, May 22, 2024. Pope Francis apologized Tuesday, May 28, 2024, after he was quoted using a vulgar term about gays to reaffirm the Catholic Church’s ban on gay priests. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni issued a statement acknowledging the media storm that erupted about Francis’ comments, which were delivered behind closed doors to Italian bishops on May 20. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, File)
Nation/World
Pope Francis apologizes for use of homophobic slur in discussion about ban on gay priests
A vatican statement avoided an outright confirmation that the pope had indeed used the term, but it also didn’t deny that Francis had said it.
By Associated Press
 