GOP House moves for a vote on Israel aid; Democrats call it a ploy

WASHINGTON — With the Israel-Hamas war hitting the four-month mark this week — and as death and destruction in Gaza grows and hostages taken in Israel remain captive — Congress is poised to take up sending more aid to Israel that may or may not be linked to a deal announced Sunday dealing with migrants, border security, Ukraine and Palestinians.

There are multiple moving parts to this complex situation in the Mideast, with spillover in Chicago, as the international military and domestic political stakes increase. The 2024 presidential election looms as a factor, with President Joe Biden likely facing a rematch with ex-President Donald Trump, unless long-shot GOP contender Nikki Haley pulls off an upset.

Breaking it down:

‘SNL mocks Chicago’s cease-fire resolution

The war has upended Democratic politics in Chicago. Last week, a divided City Council approved a symbolic resolution demanding a cease-fire that passed with Mayor Brandon Johnson casting the tie-breaking vote. “Saturday Night Live” Weekend Update co-host Michael Che alluded to Chicago’s struggle to contain gun violence. Said Che: “A U.S. city called for a cease-fire in Gaza; in return, Gaza called for a cease-fire in Chicago.”

Speaker Johnson’s Israel aid vote seen by Democrats as a ploy

House Speaker Mike Johnson told colleagues in a letter Saturday that this week he would call for a vote on a “clean stand alone Israel supplemental package.”

The Louisiana Republican is working an angle here — a stand-alone Israel bill would face an uncertain fate in the Senate, where a bipartisan group of senators announced their deal Sunday night. They bundled together provisions to help Israel, Ukraine, Palestinians and migrants newly arrived in the U.S. while — and this could be controversial — giving Biden power to shut down the southern border if he deems it necessary.

On Nov. 2 in the House, a GOP-drafted Israel aid measure passed on a party-line vote, providing $14.3 billion in emergency military aid for Israel. The catch is that the extra funding would be offset with a $14.3 billion cut to the IRS.

Johnson’s stand-alone Israel measure does not have an offset. He is daring House Democrats to vote no while thumbing his nose at the bipartisan compromise Senate plan.

Biden said in a statement that he would get “a new emergency authority to shut down the border when it becomes overwhelmed.” Of interest to Chicago, overwhelmed with migrants, are provisions to speed up work permits.

Ukraine and Israel will get more assistance to defend themselves from Russia and Hamas, and the U.S. would also be, under the Senate plan, providing “life-saving humanitarian assistance for the Palestinian people.”

Trump is telling Republicans not to make a border deal.

Rep. Brad Schneider, D-Ill., the staunchest pro-Israel Democrat in the Illinois delegation, said in a Saturday night statement that he would vote yes on the Johnson Israel-funding measure.

Said Schneider, “But it is folly to think that what is happening now in the Middle East is unrelated to what is happening concurrently in Ukraine. If Putin wins in Europe, the aid we are providing Israel today is only a small fraction of what will be needed when Israel faces a strengthened Hezbollah, backed by an emboldened Iran and newly empowered Russia.”

Duckworth, Durbin pushing Biden to pressure Israel for more humanitarian aid for Gaza

Biden is facing increasing pressure from within his Democratic base, including Illinois Sens. Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin, to push Israel to allow more humanitarian aid to Gaza.

They were among 25 senators who, in a letter Friday to Biden, called for opening a third border crossing from Israel to Gaza; streamlining inspections at the two other border crossings; doing more to ensure the safety of aid workers; exploring options to get more aid into Gaza, including whether “U.S. military assets could help support humanitarian deliveries, via maritime or air routes.”

Rep. Delia Ramirez only one to vote ‘present’ on Hamas measure

The No Immigration Benefits for Hamas Terrorists Act banning anyone involved in the Oct. 7 Hamas attack from entering the U.S. passed the House last week with 422 yes votes, 2 no and Rep. Delia Ramirez, D-Ill., the staunchest pro-Palestinian member of the Illinois delegation, the only one to vote “present.”

Ramirez said in a statement — and the capital letters are hers - “I voted PRESENT because I am done with political games. The majority is wasting time bringing a bill that is already current law. There are ALREADY no immigration benefits for Hamas terrorists.” The bill, she said, was “only introduced to score cheap political points.”

. Reps. Cori Bush, D-Mo., and Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., were the “no” votes.

