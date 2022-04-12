The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 12, 2022
Coronavirus News Health

Loretto Hospital CEO George Miller is out of a job

Miller had overseen the hospital when it was accused of financial mismanagement and mishandling COVID-19 vaccines.

By Kristen Schorsch | WBEZ Chicago
   
SHARE Loretto Hospital CEO George Miller is out of a job
CV_VACCINES_010621_16.JPG

Former Loretto Hospital CEO George Miller

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times file photo

George Miller, the CEO and president of Loretto Hospital on Chicago’s West Side, is out of a job.

Employees learned of Miller’s departure in a brief memo Tuesday from Loretto general counsel Melinda Malecki.

“Please be advised that effectively immediately, George Miller is no longer the President and CEO of Loretto Hospital and is no longer with the organization,” the memo said.

In an interview, Malecki would not say if Miller was fired or if he quit. But the move follows several investigations from Block Club Chicago and the Better Government Association revealing alleged financial mismanagement at Loretto and potential misuse of COVID-19 vaccines when they were in high demand and short supply.

In March 2021, the city of Chicago cut off vaccine supply to Loretto following stories from Block Club and WBEZ about giving shots to “well-connected individuals.” WBEZ revealed that Loretto offered shots for more than a dozen Cook County judges and their spouses or a “second person” of their choosing. Block Club has also reported the hospital’s vaccination program has been under investigation by the FBI.

Loretto is a small so-called safety net hospital in Austin that treats mostly low-income and elderly Black patients. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot picked Loretto as the site where the first COVID-19 vaccines were given in the city when they arrived in December 2020, nearly a year into the pandemic. It was a symbolic move, as Black and Latino Chicagoans were disproportionately infected with and died from the virus.

With Miller gone, Tesa Anewishki, who is Loretto’s chief development officer, is acting president and CEO. Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Lois Clarke “will share leadership responsibility” with Anewishki while a new leadership team is selected, the memo to staff said.

Kristen Schorsch covers public health and Cook County on WBEZ’s government and politics desk. Follow her@kschorsch.

Next Up In Coronavirus
Illinois COVID-19 cases rising: ‘Critically important’ for immunocompromised to get vaccinated, boosted
Ask the Doctors: Keep wearing your mask outside the home if you want to
Speaker Nancy Pelosi positive for COVID-19, was at White House with Biden
Paid COVID-19 time off now given to vaccinated teachers, who have ‘done their part to keep their classrooms safe’
Chicago COVID-19 cases on the rise, but Arwady says city should ‘be able to evade a very large surge’
Some people seem unable to catch COVID, scientists are trying to figure out why
The Latest
FQLKzswXsA0pUeH.jpg
Chicago
3 people seriously hurt in West Side porch collapse
The collapse happened about 4:15 p.m. in the 3400 block of West Jackson Boulevard, according to Chicago fire officials.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Dan Kozlowski, 36, of Crown Point, Indiana, tailgates with friends Tuesday afternoon outside Guaranteed Rate Field before the Chicago White Sox home opener game against the Seattle Mariners.
Chicago
White Sox fans ready for Opening Day
“I love that everybody has a good time, and everybody is friendly,” said one diehard Sox fan at Guaranteed Rate Field on Tuesday for the game against the Seattle Mariners. “That’s what it should be about: safety and friendship and just meeting people.”
By Cadence Quaranta
 
Holland_SAO.jpg
News
Veteran prosecutor to oversee criminal cases in Cook County
Ethan Holland was named chief of the county’s Criminal Prosecutions Bureau.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
MLB determined Cubs right-hander Keegan Thompson intentionally threw at Brewers outfielder Andrew McCutchen in the Cubs’ opening series at Wrigley Field.
Cubs
Cubs’ Keegan Thompson appealing suspension for hitting Brewers’ Andrew McCutchen
Cubs manager David Ross served his automatic one-game suspension on Tuesday when the Cubs opened a two-game series against the Pirates.
By Maddie Lee
 
Daria, 19, and Alina, 18, refugees from Odesa, Ukraine, distribute tomatoes to a woman during preparations for the celebration of Jewish Passover at the Chabad Jewish Education Center in Berlin, Germany.
Religion
For Jews fleeing Ukraine, Passover takes on added meaning this year
Rabbis and Jewish organizations are working around the clock in Ukraine and elsewhere in Europe to ensure that Jews who remain in Ukraine and refugees who have fled can to celebrate the holiday.
By Associated Press
 