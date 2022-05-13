The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, May 13, 2022
Coronavirus Coronavirus Vaccine News News

Bare your arm, cover your face: Officials push COVID-19 boosters, masking as cases hit 3-month high

With cases on the rise statewide, only about 41% of eligible Chicagoans have gotten their recommended COVID-19 booster shot. And almost a quarter of Illinois counties are now at the CDC risk level in which older people and the immunocompromised are urged to mask up indoors.

Mitchell Armentrout By Mitchell Armentrout
   
SHARE Bare your arm, cover your face: Officials push COVID-19 boosters, masking as cases hit 3-month high
Daisy Murillo, 20, of North Riverside, receives a Moderna vaccine booster shot against COVID-19 at Cook County’s Forest Park Community Vaccination Site in January. Officials are urging residents to get up to date with COVID boosters as cases rise statewide.

Daisy Murillo, 20, of North Riverside, receives a Moderna vaccine booster shot against COVID-19 at Cook County’s Forest Park Community Vaccination Site in January. Officials are urging residents to get up to date with COVID boosters as cases rise statewide.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Public health officials say now’s the time to roll up a sleeve for a COVID-19 booster shot as cases rise across Illinois to the highest level seen in over three months.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 8,411 new infections Friday, the most in a day since Feb. 4. Average daily cases have more than tripled over the past month and nearly quintupled since mid-March, the brutal result of the more infectious BA.2 Omicron subvariant spreading nationwide.

Almost a quarter of Illinois counties — including the entire Chicago area — have risen to the “medium” COVID risk level as calculated by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, meaning older people and the immunocompromised are urged to mask up in public indoor settings.

The only thing preventing a more devastating resurgence is the fact that about three-quarters of Illinoisans are vaccinated — but residents can do better, officials say.

About half of eligible recipients statewide have gotten the booster dose that has proven to help keep people out of hospitals due to COVID, and just 41% of eligible Chicagoans have taken the time to get their third dose.

“The rise in COVID-19 cases is something we are watching very closely and not taking lightly,” Chicago Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said in a statement. “Thankfully, many fewer Chicagoans are being hospitalized right now with COVID-19 than in prior waves, mostly thanks to vaccines and boosters. We want to keep it that way and see our case numbers trend back down, so we ask everyone to do their part.”

New COVID-19 cases by day

Graphic by Jesse Howe and Caroline Hurley | Sun-Times

Source: Illinois Department of Public Health


Graph not displaying properly? Click here.

About a thousand Chicagoans have tested positive each day over the past week, a rate that climbed up 32% from the previous week — and that doesn’t include at-home tests.

Twenty-three Illinois counties have now gone yellow on the CDC’s color-coded transmission rating system. A week ago, only 14 of Illinois’ 102 counties were marked yellow, which signifies a “medium” risk level.

COVID-19 transmission is considered to be at a medium level in counties marked yellow.

COVID-19 transmission is considered to be at a medium level in counties marked yellow.

Illinois Department of Public Health

A broader mask mandate won’t be considered in Chicago unless the city rises to the orange “high” risk category, which would be triggered if hospital admissions spike and intensive care unit availability shrinks significantly. Admissions would have to roughly double in Chicago for that to happen.

Statewide, hospitalizations are rising, but at a slower pace. About 79 Illinoisans have entered hospitals with COVID each day over the past week, including about 18 per day in Chicago. Those are one-week jumps of about 18% and 3%, respectively.

A total of 909 hospital beds across Illinois were occupied by coronavirus patients Thursday night, the most seen since early March.

Related

No Illinois counties have risen to the “high” risk level yet, but the orange is creeping from the East Coast into the Midwest. Transmission is considered high in Kenosha and Racine counties in Wisconsin, along with 15 Michigan counties, mostly clustered around Detroit.

“While case counts are rising, we would urge the public not to be alarmed, but to be aware of this trend and to take action by making sure they are up-to-date with vaccinations and booster shots,” acting Illinois Public Health Director Dr. Amaal Tokars said in a statement.

Besides masking up and getting up to date on shots, Arwady advised residents to move activities outside when possible, and to get tested at the first sign of COVID symptoms.

“Layering these measures on top of each other works best, and together they can help Chicago get back down to Low level, which is where we all want to be this summer,” she said in her written statement.

For help finding a shot, visit vaccines.gov.

In This Stream
Coronavirus in Chicago, Illinois
Mask ask? Some suburbanites advised to cover their faces as COVID-19 risk level rises in Cook, Lake, DuPage counties
Highest COVID-19 case count for Illinois in two months
COVID-19 risk level increases to ‘medium’ in DuPage County as cases rise statewide
View all 4 Stories
Next Up In Coronavirus
Millions who got Medicaid coverage during the COVID-19 pandemic could lose it
Mask up! No mandate, but ‘strongly’ urged for CPS and beyond as COVID-19 risk level rises to ‘medium’ across Chicago area
Blame for LaSalle Veterans Home COVID crisis laid on state public health department, home staff in new report
Mask ask? Some suburbanites advised to cover their faces as COVID-19 risk level rises in Cook, Lake, DuPage counties
Highest COVID-19 case count for Illinois in two months
Russia’s war on Ukraine heats up cooking oil prices in global squeeze
The Latest
aaaa_JB_and_Mom_Sue_.jpeg
Afternoon Edition
Afternoon Edition: May 13, 2022
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 
Octaviano Ortiz sits outside of the Chicago Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in the Loop on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.
La Voz Chicago
Un padre de Cicero se enfrenta a la deportación y pide ayuda para quedarse en el país
Los activistas de la inmigración de Chicago se manifestaron el martes alrededor de Octaviano Ortíz y su familia, que se enfrenta a un plazo inminente para abandonar el país después de que se denegara recientemente una apelación a su orden de deportación.
By Elvia Malagón
 
Antioch Missionary Baptist Church was destroyed by a fire. The damage to the facility was severe enough that the building is currently being demolished.
Religion
Campaign to rebuild Antioch Missionary Baptist Church kicks off with Sunday service
Rev. Gerald M. Dew hopes to open the new church complex on Easter 2024.
By Cheyanne M. Daniels
 
Hoffman Estates High School
Suburban Chicago
Police find handgun in student’s backpack at Hoffman Estates High School
The student was among three arrested for fighting on school grounds Friday morning, police say.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A Chicago Police Department shoulder patch.
Crime
Woman shot in Chatham drives off with toddler in backseat and crashes
The 15-month-old was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital as a precaution, police say.
By David Struett
 